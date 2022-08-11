NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-If Thomas Ramsey has it his way, he will one day be working for the National Aeronautics and Space Administration. He’s one step closer to that goal after landing a research assistant position at the University of Nebraska–Lincoln – an honor he attributes to the connections he made and dual credit classes he took through Mid-Plains Community College.

