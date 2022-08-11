Read full article on original website
Ribbon cutting planned for College Drive in North Platte
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-The public is invited to attend a ribbon cutting at 4:00 p.m. Aug. 17 for College Drive, the new roadway linking the North Platte Community College South Campus to U.S. Highway 83. Previously, motorists had to enter campus either from the south, off State Farm Road, or by...
Marijuana education expert to speak at MPCC campuses
The founder and CEO of Johnny’s Ambassadors will speak at Mid-Plains Community College Campuses Aug. 30. Laura Stack will present at 3 p.m. in the Weeth Theater on the McCook Campus and at 7 p.m. in the McDonald-Belton Theater on the college’s South Campus in North Platte. Both presentations are free and open to the public.
MPCC dual credit classes lead to research assistant position for local youth
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-If Thomas Ramsey has it his way, he will one day be working for the National Aeronautics and Space Administration. He’s one step closer to that goal after landing a research assistant position at the University of Nebraska–Lincoln – an honor he attributes to the connections he made and dual credit classes he took through Mid-Plains Community College.
Post Podcast: Splatterbox Paintball to host tournament in Hershey
Scotty was joined on Good Morning North Platte (FM 98.1) by Chuck and Austin to talk about the paintball tournament coming up at Splatterbox Paintball in Hershey.
Flat Rock EMS Conference will offer continuing education
Registrations are now open for the 2022 Flat Rock EMS Conference hosted by Mid-Plains Community College. The conference, scheduled for Sept. 10-11, provides continuing education and training for all levels of EMS, firefighters and emergency care providers including nurses, mid-levels and physicians. Continuing education hours will be provided for EMR,...
North Platte man accused of assaulting, kidnapping woman at Hershey store
HERSHEY, Neb.-A North Platte man faces numerous criminal allegations following an incident at a Hershey store. At around 9:35 p.m., on July 31, the Lincoln County 911 Center received a report of a disturbance that had taken place at Western Convenience Store. Deputies met with a female who alleged she...
Hershey man seriously injured in one-vehicle crash
HERSHEY, Neb.-A Hershey man is in critical condition following a one-vehicle crash on Monday. The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a one-vehicle injury accident in the 3600 block of West River Rd. at around 7:52 p.m. A preliminary investigation shows a vehicle driven by Dru Linderman, 26,...
Man accused of biting infant at Lake Maloney campground
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-A couple is facing child abuse allegations following an incident at a Lake Maloney campground. The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office said at around 12:33 p.m. on Aug. 13, deputies responded to a suspicious activity report at Kansas Point Campground at Lake Maloney, south of North Platte. The reporting...
North Platte police make 253 contacts during speeding enforcement campaign
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-From July 20th through August 15th, the North Platte Police Department participated in the Speeding Prevention Enforcement Grant in partnership with the Nebraska Department of Transportation Highway Safety Office. Officers participating worked 208 hours of Grant funded overtime. Department-wide, the North Platte Police Department issued Sixty-six citations for...
