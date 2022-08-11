ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Platte, NE

North Platte Post

Marijuana education expert to speak at MPCC campuses

The founder and CEO of Johnny’s Ambassadors will speak at Mid-Plains Community College Campuses Aug. 30. Laura Stack will present at 3 p.m. in the Weeth Theater on the McCook Campus and at 7 p.m. in the McDonald-Belton Theater on the college’s South Campus in North Platte. Both presentations are free and open to the public.
MPCC dual credit classes lead to research assistant position for local youth

NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-If Thomas Ramsey has it his way, he will one day be working for the National Aeronautics and Space Administration. He’s one step closer to that goal after landing a research assistant position at the University of Nebraska–Lincoln – an honor he attributes to the connections he made and dual credit classes he took through Mid-Plains Community College.
North Platte Post

Flat Rock EMS Conference will offer continuing education

Registrations are now open for the 2022 Flat Rock EMS Conference hosted by Mid-Plains Community College. The conference, scheduled for Sept. 10-11, provides continuing education and training for all levels of EMS, firefighters and emergency care providers including nurses, mid-levels and physicians. Continuing education hours will be provided for EMR,...
Hershey man seriously injured in one-vehicle crash

HERSHEY, Neb.-A Hershey man is in critical condition following a one-vehicle crash on Monday. The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a one-vehicle injury accident in the 3600 block of West River Rd. at around 7:52 p.m. A preliminary investigation shows a vehicle driven by Dru Linderman, 26,...
North Platte Post

Man accused of biting infant at Lake Maloney campground

NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-A couple is facing child abuse allegations following an incident at a Lake Maloney campground. The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office said at around 12:33 p.m. on Aug. 13, deputies responded to a suspicious activity report at Kansas Point Campground at Lake Maloney, south of North Platte. The reporting...
North Platte police make 253 contacts during speeding enforcement campaign

NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-From July 20th through August 15th, the North Platte Police Department participated in the Speeding Prevention Enforcement Grant in partnership with the Nebraska Department of Transportation Highway Safety Office. Officers participating worked 208 hours of Grant funded overtime. Department-wide, the North Platte Police Department issued Sixty-six citations for...
North Platte, Neb., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations.

