Aunt Fanny's Cabin, restaurant with racist themes that was once a Smyrna fixture, is demolished
SMYRNA, Ga. — Aunt Fanny's Cabin, a restaurant that was once one of the most well-known around Atlanta and featured overtly racist "Old South" themes, has been demolished. The longtime Smyrna fixture closed in the early 90s, and had sat for decades as a low-boil tug-of-war ensued in the city over whether to preserve it in some way or simply tear it down.
WXIA 11 Alive
Brianna Grier's Celebration of Life service
A man reaches out to touch the casket as it is removed from the church during a funeral service for Brianna Grier Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, in Atlanta. The 28-year-old Georgia woman died after she fell from a moving patrol car following her arrest. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
CBS 46
Delta Airlines sued for federal discrimination by former employee
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A lawsuit says in early 2021, a delta manager labeled Leondra Taylor’s posts as racially motivated resulting in her termination. Taylor alleges she was making “political statements,” and the airline discriminated against her because of her race. Officials released a statement saying:. The...
thesource.com
T.I. Presented with Oustanding Georgia Citizen Award
T.I. is always holding down Atlanta and the state of Georgia. For his long history of service, T.I. has been honored with the Oustanding Georgia Citizen Award. .I. was presented the award by Rep. Debra Bazemore at the Capitol building in Atlanta. Joining him for his special moment was his family.
fox5atlanta.com
Police looking for Clayton County teen
RIVERDALE, Ga. - Police are searching fora 15-year-old girl reported missing from Riverdale. Police said Tiffany Smith was last scene near Red Oak Drive on Saturday afternoon. Police said she was last seen wearing a hoodie with "champion letters" on the back, jeans and black Nike slides. A Mattie's Call,...
Fulton County parents scrambling for after-school care for children
FULTON COUNTY, Ga — A shortage in after-school care spots is sending some Fulton County scrambling to find alternate care. Twin 8-year-old brothers Justin and Matthew Kesselman, like most kids their age, can be a handful at times, but recently it’s been no fault of their own. [DOWNLOAD:...
Metro area mourns passing of daughter of civil rights giant
ATLANTA — Justine Boyd says it’s one of the most heartwarming videos she ever recorded. “She’d always ask her dad to sing her a song that he’d sing to her when she was a little girl, and one of her favorites was ‘You Are My Sunshine,’” Boyd said.
‘He’s everything to us:’ Family of man killed during parking spot argument remembers him
ATLANTA — A family is mourning the loss of a son, brother and father of a young girl. The family of Joseph Smith said he was the man killed at the Odyssey Lounge in Northwest Atlanta during an argument over a parking space. “My brother was just caught in...
More than 100 families could be forced to leave their homes in DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A group of people holding bright blue signs chanted together on the side of the road. It was not the site of their normal tenant meeting Thursday night at the Forest at Columbia apartment complex. It was the place where families begged and pleaded for someone to hear their cries; they want to stay in their homes or get help to move.
Pain and anguish overwhelms mother, nearly two weeks after her daughter vanished
ATLANTA — The pain and anguish overwhelmed Jannette Jackson during our exclusive interview, nearly two weeks after her daughter vanished. Allahnia Lenoir, 24, was last seen July 30. “Nobody deserves to just disappear,” said Jackson. “Every day is getting harder obviously because the reality of time not being on...
Family desperate to find missing Clayton County woman missing for nearly a week
JONESBORO, Ga. — A Jonesboro family is desperately searching for a loved one they say they haven’t seen since Sunday morning. Family members say Shelby Lynn Robbins Smallwood, 39, was last seen on Bright Street just off of Hwy. 138 in Jonesboro at 11 a.m. on August 7.
CBS 46
New Birth Missionary Baptist Church to give away thousands of new shoes to local students
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Thousands of metro Atlanta students will soon have new shoes for school and it’s all free, thanks to New Birth Missionary Baptist Church’s shoe distribution giveaway. Friday night, volunteers prepared over 5,000 shoes to be picked out by students during their event Saturday. The...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
NOTICE IS GIVEN IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE PROVISIONS OF THE OFFICIAL CODE OF GEORGIA ANNOTATED THAT AN APPLICATION FOR A BEER AND WINE PACKAGE SALES-RETAIL HAS BEEN FILED BY MAHNOOR MAHMOOD TO THE ROCKDALE COUNTY, GEORGIA.
NOTICE IS GIVEN IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE PROVISIONS OF THE OFFICIAL CODE OF GEORGIA ANNOTATED THAT AN APPLICATION FOR A BEER AND WINE PACKAGE SALES-RETAIL HAS BEEN FILED BY MAHNOOR MAHMOOD TO THE ROCKDALE COUNTY, GEORGIA. THE NAME OF THE BUSINESS IS ONE STOP 799 THE NAME OF THE CORPORATION IS SHEIKHS, LLC . THE EXACT LOCATION OF THE PLACE OF BUSINESS FOR WHICH THE LICENSE IS SOUGHT AT _4606 SW EAST FAIRVIEW ROAD, STOCKBRIDGE, GEORGIA 30281. THE NAME(S) AND ADDRESS(ES) OF EACH OWNER OF THE BUSINESS IS/ARE: JUNAID MAHMOOD RESIDENT OF 125 OAKWOOD TRL, MCDONOUGH GA 30252 AND IRAM MAHMOOD RESIDENT OF 125 OAKWOOD TRL, MCDONOUGH GA 30252 FILED WITH THE ROCKDALE COUNTY, PLANNING & INSPECTIONS DEPARTMENT AT PO BOX 289, CONYERS, GA 30012 904-77843 8/10/2022.
wuga.org
Biden-Harris Administration Awarded Nearly $50 Million for 2 Projects in Georgia
The Biden-Harris Administration has awarded nearly $50 million for 2 projects in Georgia as a part of the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program. About half of the funding will go towards improvements to North Avenue. This will include updated traffic signals, bus stops, sidewalks, and drainage...
Teen with 'multiple mental disorders' reported missing in Clayton County, police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A 15-year-old girl with "multiple mental disorders" has not been seen since Saturday afternoon, police say. Tiffany Smith was last seen at a home along Red Oak Drive in Riverdale on Saturday around 5:30 p.m. Smith is 5-foot-2, weighs 120 pounds with black and and...
WMAZ
After 10 years in jail, this former DeKalb County inmate got a second chance -- and wrote a book about it
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A former DeKalb County inmate is reshaping her life and lifting up other people who may find themselves in the same situation. Desiree Lee became determined to make the most of her second chance when she was released from prison in 2006. For years, Lee...
CBS 46
Newton County man gored by buck in his backyard, officials say
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An investigation is underway after officials say a Newton County man was gored by a buck in his backyard. A shocking video released by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Resources Division on Facebook shows the shocking encounter with the buck. A man appears to...
lawfareblog.com
Where’s Rudy? A Fulton County Court Wants to Know
It’s half past noon on a Tuesday in Atlanta, and Rudy Giuliani is nowhere in sight. That would be unremarkable on any other Tuesday. But on this Tuesday—Tuesday, Aug. 9—Giuliani’s conspicuous absence draws a throng of spectators to the eighth floor of the Lewis R. Slaton Courthouse in Fulton County, Georgia, where Judge Robert McBurney will decide if the former mayor of New York should get on the next plane (or train, or bus, or Uber) headed South.
Man charged with trying to shoot ex-girlfriend and their baby at Henry County park
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — A man is behind bars after Henry County police say he stalked his ex-girlfriend before trying to shoot her. Marcus Issaih Calhoun, 25, violated a temporary protective order that went into effect in March earlier this week when he showed up to his ex-girlfriend’s house.
saportareport.com
Decatur Goodwill to host third annual National Thrift Shop Day Fashion Show
Between targeted ads, quick-buy options and same-day shipping, it’s increasingly easy to purchase on a whim. But with textiles as the fourth-most discarded material in landfills, according to the EPA, folks should think twice before buying something new. National Thrift Shop Day is Aug. 17, encouraging folks to reduce...
