ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conyers, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WXIA 11 Alive

Brianna Grier's Celebration of Life service

A man reaches out to touch the casket as it is removed from the church during a funeral service for Brianna Grier Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, in Atlanta. The 28-year-old Georgia woman died after she fell from a moving patrol car following her arrest. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Delta Airlines sued for federal discrimination by former employee

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A lawsuit says in early 2021, a delta manager labeled Leondra Taylor’s posts as racially motivated resulting in her termination. Taylor alleges she was making “political statements,” and the airline discriminated against her because of her race. Officials released a statement saying:. The...
ATLANTA, GA
thesource.com

T.I. Presented with Oustanding Georgia Citizen Award

T.I. is always holding down Atlanta and the state of Georgia. For his long history of service, T.I. has been honored with the Oustanding Georgia Citizen Award. .I. was presented the award by Rep. Debra Bazemore at the Capitol building in Atlanta. Joining him for his special moment was his family.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tool And Die Maker#Evans Tool Die Inc
fox5atlanta.com

Police looking for Clayton County teen

RIVERDALE, Ga. - Police are searching fora 15-year-old girl reported missing from Riverdale. Police said Tiffany Smith was last scene near Red Oak Drive on Saturday afternoon. Police said she was last seen wearing a hoodie with "champion letters" on the back, jeans and black Nike slides. A Mattie's Call,...
RIVERDALE, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Conyers, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

NOTICE IS GIVEN IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE PROVISIONS OF THE OFFICIAL CODE OF GEORGIA ANNOTATED THAT AN APPLICATION FOR A BEER AND WINE PACKAGE SALES-RETAIL HAS BEEN FILED BY MAHNOOR MAHMOOD TO THE ROCKDALE COUNTY, GEORGIA.

NOTICE IS GIVEN IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE PROVISIONS OF THE OFFICIAL CODE OF GEORGIA ANNOTATED THAT AN APPLICATION FOR A BEER AND WINE PACKAGE SALES-RETAIL HAS BEEN FILED BY MAHNOOR MAHMOOD TO THE ROCKDALE COUNTY, GEORGIA. THE NAME OF THE BUSINESS IS ONE STOP 799 THE NAME OF THE CORPORATION IS SHEIKHS, LLC . THE EXACT LOCATION OF THE PLACE OF BUSINESS FOR WHICH THE LICENSE IS SOUGHT AT _4606 SW EAST FAIRVIEW ROAD, STOCKBRIDGE, GEORGIA 30281. THE NAME(S) AND ADDRESS(ES) OF EACH OWNER OF THE BUSINESS IS/ARE: JUNAID MAHMOOD RESIDENT OF 125 OAKWOOD TRL, MCDONOUGH GA 30252 AND IRAM MAHMOOD RESIDENT OF 125 OAKWOOD TRL, MCDONOUGH GA 30252 FILED WITH THE ROCKDALE COUNTY, PLANNING & INSPECTIONS DEPARTMENT AT PO BOX 289, CONYERS, GA 30012 904-77843 8/10/2022.
ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA
wuga.org

Biden-Harris Administration Awarded Nearly $50 Million for 2 Projects in Georgia

The Biden-Harris Administration has awarded nearly $50 million for 2 projects in Georgia as a part of the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program. About half of the funding will go towards improvements to North Avenue. This will include updated traffic signals, bus stops, sidewalks, and drainage...
GEORGIA STATE
CBS 46

Newton County man gored by buck in his backyard, officials say

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An investigation is underway after officials say a Newton County man was gored by a buck in his backyard. A shocking video released by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Resources Division on Facebook shows the shocking encounter with the buck. A man appears to...
NEWTON COUNTY, GA
lawfareblog.com

Where’s Rudy? A Fulton County Court Wants to Know

It’s half past noon on a Tuesday in Atlanta, and Rudy Giuliani is nowhere in sight. That would be unremarkable on any other Tuesday. But on this Tuesday—Tuesday, Aug. 9—Giuliani’s conspicuous absence draws a throng of spectators to the eighth floor of the Lewis R. Slaton Courthouse in Fulton County, Georgia, where Judge Robert McBurney will decide if the former mayor of New York should get on the next plane (or train, or bus, or Uber) headed South.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
saportareport.com

Decatur Goodwill to host third annual National Thrift Shop Day Fashion Show

Between targeted ads, quick-buy options and same-day shipping, it’s increasingly easy to purchase on a whim. But with textiles as the fourth-most discarded material in landfills, according to the EPA, folks should think twice before buying something new. National Thrift Shop Day is Aug. 17, encouraging folks to reduce...
DECATUR, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy