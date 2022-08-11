Anthony Basilici, Of Pawtucket, R.I. Pleads Guilty To His Role With Drug Trafficking Organization

Read full article on original website
5 Relaxing Solo Weekend Getaways from NYCBecca CNew York City, NY
Multiple Towns Battle Brush Fire in Quaddick State Forest on High Fire Danger DayQuiet Corner AlertsThompson, CT
Popular supermarket chain set to open another new store location in Rhode IslandKristen Walters
Are power outages going to be more common?PHCC of MAMassachusetts State
High Hopes has Lofty Plans for First Anniversary Celebration. 21+ Public celebration Saturday August 6, 10 am – 9 pm.Steven V DubinHopedale, MA
fallriverreporter.com
Man sentenced to prison for role in Massachusetts drug trafficking organization run in public housing development
BOSTON – A supervisor within a Massachusetts drug trafficking organization has been sentenced in federal court in Boston. Arthur Hodges, 36, was sentenced on August 10 by U.S. District Court Judge Denise J. Casper to 65 months in prison and three years of supervised release. On April 19, 2022, Hodges pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute cocaine.
ABC6.com
Pawtucket police search for missing endangered elderly man
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — The Pawtucket Police Department said Sunday they’re looking for a missing endangered elderly man. Police said 82-year-old Hokting Ho was last contacted around 1 p.m. and was wearing a blue, red and white checkered oxford button shirt and tan pants. Police believe the man...
GoLocalProv
Multiple People Stabbed in Providence Overnight
Providence police are investigating multiple stabbings in the city overnight. Shortly before 5 AM, police on patrol on the south side of the city on Cahill Street said they encountered a group of individuals running — including people shouting that someone had been stabbed. Police said at the intersection...
Former Providence rec center director sentenced to 9 years for child molestation
Manuel Nunez, 44, of Cranston, pleaded no contest to three counts of second-degree child molestation, according to the office of Attorney General Peter Neronha.
‘Operation Snowfall’ drug trafficking supervisor sentenced
A supervisor of a drug trafficking organization in the Boston area was sentenced Wednesday in connection with a cocaine and crack cocaine trafficking conspiracy.
fallriverreporter.com
Man facing possible life in prison for role in Massachusetts and Rhode Island drug trafficking, violent kidnapping
BOSTON – A Pawtucket, R.I. man pleaded guilty yesterday in federal court in Boston to charges related to a violent kidnapping and witness retaliation and intimidation scheme. Anthony Basilici, 39, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute 100 grams or...
GoLocalProv
Monday: RISP Surveillance - Federal Hill Toscan Social Club’s Visitors Include State House Insiders
Coming Monday -- GoLocal has secured Rhode Island State Police surveillance records tracking the comings and goings at a range of locations, including one of the old-time Federal Hill social clubs — the Toscan Social Club. The club has been raided for illegal gambling over the years and, as...
newbedfordguide.com
Illegal immigrant sentenced for rampage with hammer and knife aboard scalloper off Nantucket
“A Virginia man was sentenced today in federal court in Boston after admitting to a 2018 murder aboard a scalloping vessel off the coast of Massachusetts. Franklin Freddy Meave Vazquez, 31, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Allison D. Burroughs to 235 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release. On March 9, 2022, Meave Vazquez pleaded guilty to one count of murder in the second degree, one count of attempted murder and one count of assault with a dangerous weapon. Meave Vazquez, a Mexican national, is in the United States illegally and will be subject to deportation proceedings upon completion of his sentence.
ABC6.com
State Police identify Massachusetts man killed in motorcycle crash on I-95
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island State Police have identified the motorcyclist killed in a crash on I-95 on Saturday. State Police said 58-year-old Michael Morrissey of Sharon, Massachusetts, was driving south in the high speed lane in Providence when he lost control of his motorcycle and hit the barrier in the center median.
Block Island Times
Melee on BI ferry causes Mass Casualty Incident response
Between social media and eye-witness accounts, there was plenty of evidence of an out-of-control situation at Ballard’s Beach Resort and on the Block Island Ferry on Monday during and after Ballard’s Reggae Festival that this year was held on Victory Day. As Tuesday wore on, more videos appeared.
Police find $500K worth of meth in Pawtucket apartment
A Pawtucket woman was arrested Tuesday after officers found approximately $500,000 worth of meth inside her apartment.
15 years for dealer in ‘drug mill’ case
An East Hartford man with a long record of drug dealing, who was shot and nearly killed during a 2006 drug transaction, was sentenced Wednesday to 15 years in federal prison for operating a “drug mill” in a Manchester apartment in October 2019, U.S. Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery announced.
Taunton Fatal OUI Crash Suspect to Be Released
TAUNTON — The suspect in a fatal crash last year in Taunton that allegedly involved drugs and alcohol will likely be released on bail after the state's highest court decided prosecutors could not hold him before his trial. On Friday, the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial court published an opinion upholding...
Motorcyclist killed in Providence highway crash
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A man is dead following a motorcycle crash on I-95 South in Providence on Saturday afternoon. Rhode Island State Police said the single-vehicle crash happened just north of the Thurbers Avenue exit shortly after 2:30 p.m. According to state police, the bike collided with a highway barrier. The victim was pronounced […]
Rhode Island police captain charged with smashing man's head to ground
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A veteran police captain in Rhode Island shown on video smashing a handcuffed man’s face into the pavement over the July 4 weekend was charged with simple assault Thursday. Providence Police Capt. Stephen Gencarella pleaded not guilty during his arraignment in Sixth District Court in...
eastgreenwichnews.com
EG Woman Guilty of Fraud Barred From Working as Therapist
Sarah Cavanaugh had started working as a social worker again. East Greenwich resident Sarah Cavanaugh, who pleaded guilty this week in U.S. District Court in Providence to a raft of fraud charges for posing as a Marine veteran to gain access more than $250,000 from veteran-related charities, has also been prohibited from seeking work as a social worker. This came about after she was found to have served as a therapist as recently as July 21, weeks after she agreed to plead guilty to charges related to her work as a social worker.
Body found in Brockton park
BROCKTON – Police are investigating after a man was found dead in the waters of a Brockton park Sunday morning.The man was found around 10 a.m. in D.W. Field Park.Brockton Police said the medical examiner is currently working to determine the man's cause of death.No further details are currently available.
New Bedford Shooter Sentenced
NEW BEDFORD — A 32-year-old New Bedford man who pleaded guilty to his role in multiple 2020 shootings in the city will serve up to 10 years in state prison. The Bristol County District Attorney's Office said Thursday that Giovanni Vale-Valentin admitted to indictments charging him with two counts each of assault and battery by discharge of a firearm and attempted assault and battery by discharge of a firearm.
ABC6.com
Rhode Island veterinarian surrenders license amid growing concerns from past
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – A Rhode Island veterinarian has surrendered her license to practice in the state, after a number of concerns regarding animal treatment have resurfaced from her past. This is according to the state’s database for licensed veterinarians. On Thursday a spokesperson with Banfield Hospital confirmed...
RISPCA makes 4 animal cruelty arrests
It was the third arrest this year for one of the suspects.
