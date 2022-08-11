Read full article on original website
First Lady Michelle Obama reminds Serena Williams she will ‘always be cheering’ her
First Lady Michelle Obama took to social media to share a heartfelt message to Serena Williams after learning the beloved athlete would retire from tennis right after the U.S Open. “Serena, thank you for everything that you’ve done to break barriers and to be a positive light in...
Serena Williams Confirms Her Relationship With Meghan Markle Is As Strong As Ever
Serena Williams has shocked the world by deciding to step away from tennis, saying she has reached a "crossroads" in her life. "I'm not ready for it to be over, but I'm ready for what's next," she opened up about her decision in Vogue. The tennis titan also talked about her friends and family taking priority over her tennis career. It's hard to imagine Williams not dominating the tennis court, but she wants her next chapter to be about balancing the relationships with those she cares about.
Serena Williams says Donatella Versace turned her 2022 Critics Choice gown into a strapless minidress the night before the Vanity Fair Oscar Party
The night before the event, Williams told Vogue she realized the dress she was supposed to wear didn't fit and reached out to Versace for help.
Alexis Ohanian Praises Wife Serena Williams' 'Depth of Influence' Ahead of Her Expected Retirement
Alexis Ohanian penned a touching message for his legendary wife, Serena Williams, after the tennis champion announced she'd be "evolving away from" the sport earlier this week. Ohanian, 39, shared a sweet photo of himself and the couple's 4-year-old daughter, Olympia, along with a heartfelt tribute to Williams' career and...
Serena Williams is leaving tennis to become a full-time venture capitalist. Here’s why.
Serena Williams, 23-time Grand Slam tennis champion, announced that she was leaving tennis to focus on her family and venture capital firm, Serena Ventures.
The meaning behind Meghan Markle’s new diamond ring
Get that Markle sparkle and support a good cause, too. Meghan Markle was spotted wearing two diamond pinky rings during her trip to New York this week — as well as at last month’s Trooping the Colour and the Invictus Games in April — and it turns out the piece has a special meaning that ties into the spirit of women’s empowerment in sports.
Elon Musk's Alleged Ex-Lover Nicole Shanahan Demands $1 Billion In Divorce From Google Co-Founder Sergey Brin
The woman whose alleged affair with Elon Musk led to her divorce from Google co-founder Sergey Brin is reportedly demanding $1 billion as part of their settlement, Radar has learned. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, 37-year-old Nicole Shanahan and Musk allegedly had an affair in December during a multi-day art event...
mansionglobal.com
Jeff Bezos’s Parents Buy Miami Megamansion for $34 Million
Jeff Bezos’s parents have shelled out $34 million for a waterfront Miami megamansion. Jeff Bezos’s parents have shelled out $34 million for a waterfront Miami megamansion. The Amazon founder’s parents, Jackie and Mike Bezos, closed on the deal for the 12,829-square-foot home last week, property records show. The couple purchased the property through a Delaware-based limited liability company, Forgotten Fountain. The LLC shares an address with Bezos Family Foundation, and Mr. and Ms. Bezos are co-founders of the Washington state-based organization.
Megan Thee Stallion Steps Out In Switzerland Wearing A Marc Jacobs Look
Megan Thee Stallion was outside being summer time fine in a Marc Jacobs look that we love!
Jennifer Lopez’s Son Maximilian Muniz Plays With Plaids & Vans Skater Sneakers for Paris Honeymoon Trip With Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are celebrating their nuptials with an eventful honeymoon in Paris. The superstar duo, who tied the knot in Las Vegas on July 16, brought their kids along to enjoy quality time in the City of the Lights. Lopez’s twins from her previous marriage to Marc Anthony, Emme and Maximilian Muñiz, and Affleck’s daughter Seraphina Affleck, from his previous to marriage to Jennifer Garner, joined in on the fun.
Patrick Mahomes’ Wife Britney Matthews Models Cropped Hoodie & Slit Boy Shorts With Chunky Sneakers
Click here to read the full article. Patrick Mahomes wife Brittany Matthews looked cozy and comfortable while modeling some new pieces from Vitality. In a post uploaded by the athleisure brand on Instagram, Matthews poses alongside her friend Taylor Chamberlain. The dynamic duo was all smiles as they model Vitality’s Mantra Set. The outfit was designed for ultimate comfort, longevity and effortless style. The ensemble consisted of a stone-colored hoodie that features a zipper detailing at the center, ribbed waistband and branding on the chest. Matthews completed her look with matching shorts. The casual bottoms includes a thick, elastic waistband with...
Selena Gomez Bursts With Color in Sleek Bra-Style Swimsuit to Share an Empowering Body-Positive Message in Humorous TikTok Video
Click here to read the full article. Selena Gomez recently promoted body positivity in bubbly swimwear on TikTok. Gomez was seen lounging on a boat in chic style, the video set to audio with a message that resonated with her fans. The audio reinforced the singer’s views on empowerment. @selenagomez Vaca self ♬ original sound – unwinewithtashak Gomez has been quite active on TikTok, the “Love You Like a Love Song” singer has amassed over 42.5 million followers since embracing the platform. Gomez wore a blue one-piece bathing suit by La’Mariette in a halter style with thin spaghetti straps. The swimwear...
Rihanna Sheds Maternity Style For Sleek Thigh-Highs With A$AP Rocky in New York
After the birth of their baby boy in May, Rihanna and Asap Rocky hit the streets of New York. The fashionable pair were spotted heading out of a building together on Friday night, dressed down in comfortable clothes. Motherhood clearly hasn’t stopped the “Love on the Brain” songstress from dressing the way she wants to, Rocky included. For the couple’s outing, Rihanna donned streetwear for the occasion, the “Fenty Beauty” founder styling a vintage white “Birth Of A Prince” tee with an oversized quality, along with a dark-wash micro mini skirt that had Riri pulling a risky moment. To accessorize, the billionaire...
Jeff Bezos & Lauren Sanchez Hold Hands On Date Night In Santa Monica: Photos
Jeff Bezos, 58, and his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez, 52, were spotted holding hands on a dinner date! The couple stepped out for a meal at famed celebrity hot spot (and known to be one of Rihanna’s favorite spots) Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica on Thursday, Aug. 11. They twinned in neutrals as they exited the Italian establishment, both rocking wire frame sunglasses. Lauren looked stunning, as she sported beige Gianvito Rossi heels and a floral skin-tight dress.
Eva Longoria Celebrates Her Latina Heritage in Comfy Cargo Pants and Classic White Sneakers in Miami
Eva Longoria showed her support for her heritage as she attended the “Latinas En Marcha” event in Miami on Saturday. The actress hit the event sponsored by the progressive Latina organization and was joined by fellow Latina actresses, such as America Ferrera and Jeanine Mason. Longoria arrived at the annual event clad in a white sleeveless top, the star beating the summer heat the best she could. The mock neck top was paired with black high-waisted cargo pants with a breezy, slightly oversized fit. Longoria is known for her monochrome looks, specifically workout sets with coordinating sneakers. The “Overboard” star often wears matching...
Lori Harvey Prioritizes Comfortable Style in an Olive Green Khakis and Slouchy Streetwear With Teyana Taylor For ‘LuvToSeeIt’
Lori Harvey sat down with Teyana Taylor for a heart-to-heart chat on “Luv2SeeIt.” The adopted daughter of Steve Harvey sat down in “The Rose Mobile” with the singer, actress, and now host, the pair unpacking all the shades of Black love and the highs and lows of everything from dating and intimacy, to regrets and communication. The show presented by the popular dating app Bumble will see guests like Harvey discuss the ins and outs of relationships as Black individuals. The talk show is available for streaming on YouTube. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jimmy Neutch- Shumpert (@teyanataylor) Harvey...
HipHopDX.com
Nicki Minaj Makes Spotify History With New Single ‘Super Freaky Girl’
Nicki Minaj continues her reign as rap royalty, making history with the release of her brand new single “Super Freaky Girl.”. On Saturday (August 13), following the release of the Rick James-inspired track, Nicki earned the largest solo debut for a female rap song in Spotify history. According to...
