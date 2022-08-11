In the past few weeks, Warner Bros. Discovery‘s shakeup with DC Entertainment projects have caused great confusion amongst fans and those internally. It is now unclear to the public what projects will continue since the newly formed company has shown that it is capable of shelving projects including Batgirl. While the studio has now declared that a new 10-year plan is currently in development for the DC Extended Universe. According to the Hollywood Reporter to the announcement, Warner had suggested that films based on Supergirl, Green Lantern Corps and Static Shock expected in the next few years.” However, with production and development currently slowed at the studio, there does not appear to be much sign of moving forward with these features.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO