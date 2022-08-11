ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
hypebeast.com

The Game Enlists Kanye West, Pusha T and More for Extensive 10th Studio Album 'DRILLMATIC - Heart vs. Mind'

After a short delay, The Game has officially dropped off his newest studio album DRILLMATIC – Heart vs. Mind. Clocking in at approximately two hours, the extensive 31-track effort features several high profile guest appearances from the likes of Kanye West on the previously-released single “Eazy” and “Fortunate” with Dreezy and CHILLER, YoungBoy Never Broke Again on “O.P.P.,” Pusha T and 2 Chainz on “No Man Falls,” Lil Wayne and G Herbo on “Chrome Slugs & Harmony,” A$AP Rocky on “Money Cash Clothes,” Big Sean on “Stupid,” Nipsey Hussle on “World Tours,” Rick Ross on “Save The Best for Last” and more.
PinkPantheress Drops New Track “Picture in my mind” With Sam Gellaitry

Pop breakout star PinkPantheress has released a new track titled “Picture in my mind” with Sam Gellaitry. In her usual fashion of posting snippets of unreleased tracks, the UK-born singer/songwriter teased the track via Tiktok. Since then, anxious fans flocked to YouTube to listen to looped snippets of the upbeat song. But after nearly eight months, the energetic track is finally here and with production from dance/electronic producer Sam Gellaitry no less.
Beyoncé Drops Visual Teaser for “I’M THAT GIRL”

The rollout of Renaissance visuals is near as Beyoncé has released the official music video teaser for her track “I’M THAT GIRL.”. The new release is the first extended visual teaser dropped from the songstress’ seventh solo studio album. As “I’M THAT GIRL” is kicks off the album, it only makes sense that this is the first visual to come from the superstar. Dressed in a chrome molded bodice, Beyoncé is first seen in various clips at a home from answering the phone to cracking an egg before she walks into an empty/lounge.
The US Sun

Teddy Ray cause of death latest news – Comedian’s sudden passing shocks fellow stars as tributes flood social media

BELOVED comedian Teddy Ray has passed away at the age of 32, reports say. The comic's cause of death was not yet confirmed when news of Ray's passing emerged on Twitter. Comedy Central's shared an emotional tweet confirming the news, which read: “Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer. He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community,”
M.I.A. Debuts New 'MATA' Single "Popular"

M.I.A. has shared “Popular,” the brand new single from her upcoming album MATA. Clocking in at just a little over three minutes, the cut features production from Diplo and Boaz van de Beats and arrives a few months after the MATA lead single “The One,” which the artist said she created when she “was in a really happy place.”
Jaime Muñoz Releases 'Self Portrait' via Avant Arte

A new limited-edition print that uses car culture to explore the iconography that raised him. Jaime Muñoz is a Pomona-based artist who creates multi-layered compositions that reflect the Southern California iconography that raised him. Car culture, which is ever-present across the state, is of particular interest to Muñoz, who uses the vehicle to examine class, race and identity.
Los Angeles Has Dedicated a Metro Station to Nipsey Hussle

The Los Angeles region continues to pay tribute to late rapper Nipsey Hussle. The city has dedicated the new Hyde Park metro station in Nispey’s honor. The Los Angeles Times has reported that the metro station is located at the intersections of Crenshaw Boulevard with Slauson and 59th Street. The location was chosen to be near Hussle’s Marathon Clothing Store. At the dedication ceremony this past weekend, Los Angeles councilman Marqueece Harris-Dawson reminded fans of Nipsey’s legacy,
DC Entertainment Confirms "Mutiple" James Gunn Projects Are Moving Forward

In the past few weeks, Warner Bros. Discovery‘s shakeup with DC Entertainment projects have caused great confusion amongst fans and those internally. It is now unclear to the public what projects will continue since the newly formed company has shown that it is capable of shelving projects including Batgirl. While the studio has now declared that a new 10-year plan is currently in development for the DC Extended Universe. According to the Hollywood Reporter to the announcement, Warner had suggested that films based on Supergirl, Green Lantern Corps and Static Shock expected in the next few years.” However, with production and development currently slowed at the studio, there does not appear to be much sign of moving forward with these features.
MOVIES
Vince Gilligan Tried to Make a 'GTA'-Like Game Based on 'Breaking Bad'

With Breaking Bad‘s spin-off series Better Call Saul coming to end, the franchise’s creator Vince Gilligan has been reflecting on his time with the two projects, and he has now revealed that he actually wanted to make a Grand Theft Auto-styled video game based around Jesse Pinkman and Walter White. Appearing on a recent episode of Inside the Gilliverse, the writer and director said that at one point, he was in talks to adapt Breaking Bad into a game but the idea just never took off.
VIDEO GAMES
THROUGH THE LENS: NADIA LEE COHEN

Through The Lens spotlights emerging and established photographers from around the world. The ongoing series is dedicated to offering unique insights in varying areas of photographic expertise including portrait, landscape, fine art, fashion, documentary and more. Nadia Lee Cohen is not a pragmatist, nor does she use words like ‘magic’...
PHOTOGRAPHY
Kanye West's 1-of-1 Goyard "Robot Face" Backpack Surfaces for $100,000 USD

Back in 2010, Kanye West was dating Amber Rose and was known for pulling outfits draped in luxury labels such as Balmain, Louis Vuitton, Lanvin and Givenchy, often decorating himself with accessories from the heritage luggage house Goyard. But for Ye, owning a piece of Goyard — which is rare in itself — wasn’t enough, so he commissioned the house’s very first Goyard backpack, dubbed “Robot Face.” Since, it has exchanged hands and sold for $55,000 USD in 2021 courtesy of the luxury consigner Justin Reed, and now Reed has it back in his possession, listing the piece for a staggering $100,000 USD.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Warner Bros. Reportedly Considering Completely Scrapping 'The Flash'

Warner Bros. Pictures may be considering canceling the release of The Flash after all. The media giant originally planned on releasing the film in 2023 despite widespread criticism and backlash from fans revolving around Ezra Miller‘s recent controversy and run-ins with the law, but reports now suggest that Warner Bros. is reconsidering its position following the actor’s latest arrest for felony burglary in Vermont.
MOVIES

