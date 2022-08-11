ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larned, KS

Comments / 0

Related
KSN News

Kansas law enforcement makes over 30 DUI arrests during Dodge City Days

DODGE CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — According to a Facebook post shared by the Ford County Sheriff’s Office, the Dodge City Police Department (DCPD) made 33 DUI arrests through their DUI checkpoint during Dodge City Days. “Dodge City Days is a week-long festival held every year,” the post reads. “As a way to ensure the roads […]
kscbnews.net

Several DUI, Drug and Alcohol Arrests Made During Dodge City Days

(KSNW) The Dodge City Police Department (DCPD) made 33 DUI arrests through their DUI checkpoint during Dodge City Days. “Dodge City Days is a week-long festival held every year,” the post reads. “As a way to ensure the roads are kept safe from impaired drivers during this busy week, the Dodge City Police Department holds a DUI checklane on each of the Saturday’s of Dodge City Days.”
westernkansasnews.com

Overnight UTV crash kills one, two in serious condition

Great Bend, Kan (WesternKansasNews.Com) – One man is dead and two people are in serious condition after a UTV accident. The KHP says the crash happened Saturday night around 9PM. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 42-year-old Bryan Kramer, of Great Bend, was driving a 2022 Razr UTV Polaris...
GREAT BEND, KS
KSN News

Larned man charged with attempted murder, forgery

LARNED, Kan. (KSNW) — A Larned man has been charged with attempted murder and forgery stemming from an alleged stabbing at a home on Aug. 6. Mateo Alonzo, 25, is charged with attempted first-degree murder and one count of forgery, with an alternate charge of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. The Pawnee County Attorney […]
LARNED, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Larned, KS
Pawnee County, KS
Crime & Safety
Larned, KS
Crime & Safety
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
County
Pawnee County, KS
Great Bend Post

Cop Shop (8/11)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (8/11) At 7:42 a.m. the K-9 was called out to 2316 9th Street. At 8:01 a.m. a report of cattle out was made in the 500 block of NW 150 Road in Hoisington. Controlled Burn. At 8:13 a.m. a controlled burn was reported...
BARTON COUNTY, KS
KSN News

One dead in car explosion near Cheney Reservoir

RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — One person has been reported dead after a crash occurred in Reno County on Friday afternoon. A news release from the Reno County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were dispatched to the 2000 block of E. Parallel Rd. for a vehicle that was driving in and out of the ditch. As […]
RENO COUNTY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Violent Crime#Mateo
Great Bend Post

80 acres burned in Reno County grass fire

RENO COUNTY —Crews were busy again fighting grass fires Thursday in Reno County. Just after 1:30 p.m., Reno Kingman Joint Fire District # 1 was called to a grass fire in the area of K-14 and Pleasant Valley Road, according to Emergency Management Director Adam Weishaar in a media release.
RENO COUNTY, KS
KSN News

Great Bend divers find handgun in lake

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) — The Great Bend Fire Department (GBFD) got more than they expected during a training exercise Thursday morning. They found a handgun. The GBFD dive team was training at Stone Lake on the south side of Great Bend. On one of the dives, team members found a handgun submerged at the […]
GREAT BEND, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
adastraradio.com

Hutchinson, Area Fire Crews Respond to Multiple Fires Thursday

HUTCHINSON – Sparks from a piece of farm machinery is being blamed for a Thursday afternoon fire that burned about 80 acres in southeast Reno County and forced closure of a five-mile segment of K-14 highway. According to Reno County Emergency Management, Reno-Kingman Joint Fire District 1 was called...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Great Bend Post

Larned’s PVMA passes vaccine survey with no deficiencies

The recent vaccine-related survey at Pawnee Valley Medical Associates (PVMA), Larned, indicated the family-medicine clinic had zero deficiencies, reported Jewel Davis, clinic office manager. The Kansas Department of Health & Environment (KDHE) conducted its on-site Vaccines for Children (VFC) survey July 21. During their time at the clinic, surveyors conducted...
LARNED, KS
Great Bend Post

More history to be revealed of Great Bend’s Broadway homes

Local historian Justin Engleman will host an encore presentation on the historic homes on Great Bend’s Broadway Avenue later this month. Engleman will go through the individual history of various homes on Broadway. Barton County Historical Society Director Richard Lartz said the historical society will also open an exhibit...
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Prevention key to avoiding heat-related illness

In July, Hays residents saw 24 days of 90+ degree weather. Those numbers are concerning when it comes to the potential for illnesses such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke, according to Dr. Jeff Curtis, medical director of FHSU’s Health and Wellness Services. Symptoms of heat exhaustion, which can...
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Post

Great Bend, KS
8K+
Followers
20K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://greatbendpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy