Kansas law enforcement makes over 30 DUI arrests during Dodge City Days
kscbnews.net
Several DUI, Drug and Alcohol Arrests Made During Dodge City Days
(KSNW) The Dodge City Police Department (DCPD) made 33 DUI arrests through their DUI checkpoint during Dodge City Days. “Dodge City Days is a week-long festival held every year,” the post reads. “As a way to ensure the roads are kept safe from impaired drivers during this busy week, the Dodge City Police Department holds a DUI checklane on each of the Saturday’s of Dodge City Days.”
westernkansasnews.com
Overnight UTV crash kills one, two in serious condition
Great Bend, Kan (WesternKansasNews.Com) – One man is dead and two people are in serious condition after a UTV accident. The KHP says the crash happened Saturday night around 9PM. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 42-year-old Bryan Kramer, of Great Bend, was driving a 2022 Razr UTV Polaris...
Larned man charged with attempted murder, forgery
LARNED, Kan. (KSNW) — A Larned man has been charged with attempted murder and forgery stemming from an alleged stabbing at a home on Aug. 6. Mateo Alonzo, 25, is charged with attempted first-degree murder and one count of forgery, with an alternate charge of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. The Pawnee County Attorney […]
Sheriff: One dead after Kansas car fire, explosion
RENO COUNTY—One person has died after a car fire in Reno County. Just before 2:30p.m. Friday, deputies were dispatched to the area of the 2000 Block of east Parallel Road for a vehicle that was driving in and out of the ditch, according to a media release. While Deputies...
Cop Shop (8/11)
Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (8/11) At 7:42 a.m. the K-9 was called out to 2316 9th Street. At 8:01 a.m. a report of cattle out was made in the 500 block of NW 150 Road in Hoisington. Controlled Burn. At 8:13 a.m. a controlled burn was reported...
One dead in car explosion near Cheney Reservoir
RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — One person has been reported dead after a crash occurred in Reno County on Friday afternoon. A news release from the Reno County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were dispatched to the 2000 block of E. Parallel Rd. for a vehicle that was driving in and out of the ditch. As […]
Kansas man hospitalized after car rolls into milo field
PAWNEE COUNTY—A Kansas man was injured in an accident just before 12:30a.m. Sunday in Pawnee County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2014 Honda Accord driven by 55-year-old Laughn M. Seltmann of La Crosse, was southbound on U.S. 183 six miles southwest of Garfield. The driver failed to stop...
80 acres burned in Reno County grass fire
RENO COUNTY —Crews were busy again fighting grass fires Thursday in Reno County. Just after 1:30 p.m., Reno Kingman Joint Fire District # 1 was called to a grass fire in the area of K-14 and Pleasant Valley Road, according to Emergency Management Director Adam Weishaar in a media release.
One dead, two injured after off-road vehicle hits tree, Kansas Highway Patrol says
The man who died was behind the wheel of a 2022 Polaris RZR.
Bison owner killed, deputy seriously injured
On Monday morning, a woman called Ellsworth County 911 to report she found her nephew's body in a pen.
Great Bend divers find handgun in lake
GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) — The Great Bend Fire Department (GBFD) got more than they expected during a training exercise Thursday morning. They found a handgun. The GBFD dive team was training at Stone Lake on the south side of Great Bend. On one of the dives, team members found a handgun submerged at the […]
adastraradio.com
Hutchinson, Area Fire Crews Respond to Multiple Fires Thursday
HUTCHINSON – Sparks from a piece of farm machinery is being blamed for a Thursday afternoon fire that burned about 80 acres in southeast Reno County and forced closure of a five-mile segment of K-14 highway. According to Reno County Emergency Management, Reno-Kingman Joint Fire District 1 was called...
Curb and gutter repairs on 10th get underway in Great Bend
The curb and gutter repair project on 10th Street in Great Bend gets underway Monday, Aug. 15. Based on their condition, several areas will be improved from Kiowa Road to Harrison Street. Great Bend Public Works Director Jason Cauley said approximately 3,000 linear feet of curb and gutter will be...
Dog kennel business in Great Bend residential area receives complaint
A Great Bend couple will go before the Great Bend City Council Monday, Aug. 15 to potentially amend zoning regulations to allow a dog kenneling business in a residential neighborhood. Larry and Jennifer Kurtz live at 5908 Broadway, which is zoned R-1, single-family residential district. Last year, the couple obtained...
Owl rescued after getting stuck in Great Bend fence
Early Thursday morning, a citizen notified the Great Bend Police Department that an owl was stuck under a fence. The report came from 2907 25th Street. Staff from the Golden Belt Humane Society Animal Control was able to untangle and transport the owl to the Great Bend Brit Spaugh Zoo.
Hays BOE reverses position; satanic apparel no longer prohibited
The Hays school board voted 6-1 Friday morning to reverse its prohibition on Satanism in the schools' dress code. The school board met in executive session for 45 minutes in consultation with its attorney and an attorney from the Kansas Association of School Boards. About two dozen community members were...
Larned’s PVMA passes vaccine survey with no deficiencies
The recent vaccine-related survey at Pawnee Valley Medical Associates (PVMA), Larned, indicated the family-medicine clinic had zero deficiencies, reported Jewel Davis, clinic office manager. The Kansas Department of Health & Environment (KDHE) conducted its on-site Vaccines for Children (VFC) survey July 21. During their time at the clinic, surveyors conducted...
More history to be revealed of Great Bend’s Broadway homes
Local historian Justin Engleman will host an encore presentation on the historic homes on Great Bend’s Broadway Avenue later this month. Engleman will go through the individual history of various homes on Broadway. Barton County Historical Society Director Richard Lartz said the historical society will also open an exhibit...
Prevention key to avoiding heat-related illness
In July, Hays residents saw 24 days of 90+ degree weather. Those numbers are concerning when it comes to the potential for illnesses such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke, according to Dr. Jeff Curtis, medical director of FHSU’s Health and Wellness Services. Symptoms of heat exhaustion, which can...
