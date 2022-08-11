‘Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin': Mallory Bechtel and Zaria Dissect the Tension Between Faran and Kelly (or Is It Karen?)

Read full article on original website
‘Succession’ Cast on the Secrets to Those Big Ensemble Scenes: ‘There’s Just a Lot of Trust’
A version of this story about the actors of “Succession” first appeared in the Down to the Wire: Drama issue of TheWrap’s awards magazine. Like Logan Roy at a hostile Waystar Royco board meeting, “Succession” crushed the competition on Emmy nomination day. The HBO drama about the machinations of an uber-rich media family not only received the most nominations (25 total), but it also set a new record with its 14 acting nods, the most a series has ever earned in a single year.
‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel': Inside the Ever-Expanding Amazon Series’ Visual Landscapes
We all know about the expansions of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but what about the MMU (Mrs. Maisel Universe)? Over the course of four seasons — as burgeoning female comic Midge (Emmy nominee Rachel Brosnahan) finds her way through NYC’s comedy underground with her irascible manager Susie (Alex Borstein) — the physical terrain of our title character has also changed wildly, her world inflating much like the 1950s-into-1960s NYC is.
‘Walking Dead’ Star Sarah Wayne Callies Says Frank Darabont’s Firing Was Like ‘An Assassination’
Sarah Wayne Callies, who starred on AMC’s “The Walking Dead” as Lori Grimes over its first three seasons, remembered showrunner Frank Darabont’s highly-publicized exit from the hit series as an “assassination.”. Darabont was fired during “The Walking Dead” Season 2 as it was en route...
Anne Heche’s Son Homer Pens Heartfelt Tribute: ‘Rest In Peace Mom, I Love You’
Thus reads the heartbreaking sign-off of a written tribute penned Friday by Homer Laffoon, the 20-year-old son of Anne Heche. Reps for Heche said her heart was still beating Friday, but she had been declared brain-dead, which meets the legal definition of death in California. Heche succumbed to her injuries sustained last week in a horrifying single-car wreck.
Diane Keaton Definitely Enjoyed Kissing Dustin Milligan in ‘Mack & Rita': ‘Don’t Tell Anyone!’ (Video)
Keaton tells TheWrap she also enjoyed getting to act like she was high on shrooms. When it comes to body-swap stories, there’s always the typical hurdles — figuring out what to do at work, how to avoid friends and family, etc. — but the biggest one tends to be the matter of the love interest, who often falls for the younger person in the older person’s body. This holds true in “Mack & Rita,” but you know what? Diane Keaton loved getting to kiss that love interest.
Anne Heche Taken Off Life Support: ‘Six Days, Seven Nights’ Actress Was 53
Anne Heche, the star of Six Days Seven Nights Donnie Brasco, Wag the Dog and a Daytime Emmy-winning TV actress who was equally comfortable in everything from heavy dramas to sitcoms to romantic comedies, has been taken off life support. She was 53. Declared brain dead several days ago, following her Aug. 5 fiery car crash in Los Angeles, Heche had been left on a ventilator with her heart beating so she could be evaluated for organ donation. Multiple organs were scheduled to be harvested this afternoon. “Anne Heche has been peacefully taken off life support,” a rep for the actor said...
Watch Anne Heche as Twins on Soap That Earned Her an Emmy: I Wear the Work I Did on ‘Another World’ as a ‘Badge of Honor’ (Video)
Anne Heche was truly respected within the daytime soap opera world going back decades to her landmark — and Emmy-winning — performance as good-and-evil twins Vicky Hudson and Marley Love on NBC’s defunct “Another World.” Above is a step back in time for a look at the late actress’ star-making performances.
‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Is the World’s Most In-Demand New Series of Q2 | Charts
The ”Star Wars“ prequel beats fellow Disney+ series ”Ms. Marvel“ and Paramount+’s ”Star Trek: Strange New Worlds“. The most globally in-demand new series premiere of second-quarter 2022 was Disney+’s “Obi-Wan Kenobi.” In the first 30 days after its premiere on May 27, it had 75.6 times the demand of the average series globally, according to Parrot Analytics‘ data, which takes into account consumer research, streaming, downloads and social media, among other engagement.
How to Watch ‘Tales of the Walking Dead': Is the Spinoff Streaming?
“The Walking Dead” franchise is back with six standalone episodes that will push new, indelible characters with relentless, life-threatening choices. Starring Terry Crews, Olivia Munn and Parker Posey among others, the drama “tilts a little more towards the new” and introduces a fresh side to the universe, according to Scott M. Gimple, chief content officer of ‘The Walking Dead’ Universe.
Sienna Miller and Sam Worthington to Star in Kevin Costner Western ‘Horizon’
Kevin Costner has set the cast for his Western epic “Horizon,” which marks his return to the director’s chair for the first time in 2003. Sienna Miller and Sam Worthington will star alongside Costner in the film, two individuals with knowledge of the project told TheWrap. Miller...
See ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Season 14 Queens Re-Create Iconic Looks from Emmy Nominated Shows (Exclusive Photos)
Bosco, Daya Betty, DeJa Skye, Orion Story, June Jambalaya, Lady Camden and Alyssa Hunter re-create looks from 2022 Emmy nominated shows.
Nathan Lane’s ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Emmy Nom Could Be His Lucky Number 7
This story about Nathan Lane and “Only Murders in the Building” first appeared in the Down to the Wire: Comedy issue of TheWrap magazine. Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building” ended up with a considerable nomination haul on July 12, with 17 nods in total — and one of them quietly made history. That nom went to Nathan Lane, a three-time Tony winner for both plays and musicals with an equally considerable film and TV résumé to call his own, including celebrated turns in “The Birdcage” and “The People vs. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story.” Lane’s nomination for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series marked his sixth in the category, a record that surpasses the late Fred Willard’s five career nods.
Apple Shares First Look at ‘Lessons in Chemistry’ Adaptation With Brie Larson
Apple TV+ today unveiled a first-look at “Lessons in Chemistry,” its new drama series starring and executive produced by Academy Award-winner Brie Larson (“Captain Marvel,” “Room”). Based on the best-selling debut novel from author, science editor and copywriter Bonnie Garmus, “Lessons in Chemistry” will...
George R.R. Martin Said He Was ‘Pretty Much Out of the Loop’ After ‘Game of Thrones’ Season 4
As the premiere date of HBO’s long-awaited “Game of Thrones” spinoff looms ahead, author George R.R. Martin revealed details of his disgruntlement with the tentpole show’s conclusion – and his lack of input. In a recent interview with the New York Times, the novelist said...
Stephen Colbert Invades ‘Severance’ and Turns It Into ‘The Office’ (Video)
‘Steve C’ sure comes off a lot like the host of ‘The Colbert Report’ if you ask us. The world depicted on Apple TV+’s hit series “Severance” is already pretty bleak, but as it turns out, it could be even bleaker — all you need is the biggest jerk version of Stephen Colbert dropped into the madness.
Chef Alex Guarnaschelli Remembers the ‘Make or Break Moment’ She Cut Off Her Fingertip While Filming ‘Alex vs America’
Chef Alex Guarnaschelli is a titan of cooking competition shows. A “Chopped” and “Guy’s Grocery Games” regular and the host of “Supermarket Stakeout,” Guarnaschelli has also beat Bobby Flay and conquered the Kitchen Stadium to become an Iron Chef. And now that she’s put her name on her own cooking competition show, you better believe every episode is a knock-down-drag-out. In fact, a Season 2 episode quite literally got bloody when the chef suffered a scary kitchen injury — and in true Guarnaschelli fashion, refused to give up anyway.
‘Squid Game’ Creator Talks Emmy Noms and Show’s Global Success: ‘I’m Still Stunned at Times’
A version of this story about Hwang Dong-hyuk and “Squid Game” first appeared in the Down to the Wire: Drama issue of TheWrap’s awards magazine. It’s been a little less than a year since the debut of Netflix’s smash hit “Squid Game,” and only from this distance are people beginning to understand the true scope of the show’s influence and registering that even if the series wasn’t the best of the season — which it very well might be — it was certainly the most important.
Matt Galsor Talks Going From Roger Corman B-Movies to Being Tom Cruise’s ‘Maverick’ Attorney
Office With a View: The deal broker says ”it was a total accident“ starting with the low-budget shop before going on to rep Hollywood’s biggest names. Entertainment attorney Matt Galsor, partner in Century City-based firm Greenberg Glusker Fields Claman & Machtinger, spoke no English when he arrived in Los Angeles from Ukraine with his family in 1992 following decades living among the many Soviet Jewish refuseniks denied the right to emigrate to Israel, the United States and other countries beginning in the 1970s.
‘LOTR: The Rings of Power’ Showrunner Details How Writers Developed a Prequel World to J.R.R. Tolkien’s Works
The producers of Prime Video’s “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” opened up on Friday about how they went about crafting a fantasy drama based on J.R.R. Tolkien’s works, but without a novel from the celebrated author to follow. “I think it explores...
‘Free Chol Soo Lee’ Film Review: Doc Illustrates Systemic Racism That Persists 50 Years Later
In 1973 Chol Soo Lee, a 21-year-old Korean immigrant, was wrongfully incarcerated for the murder of a Chinatown gang leader. He became a symbol for systemic injustice against Asian Americans and spurred solidarity within his community. His prison memoirs have been adapted into a book and his case inspired the 1989 drama film “True Believer.” But his life — what happened before and after he became famous for his imprisonment — was far from a Hollywood fairy tale.
