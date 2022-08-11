‘Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin': Mallory Bechtel and Zaria Dissect the Tension Between Faran and Kelly (or Is It Karen?)

Keaton tells TheWrap she also enjoyed getting to act like she was high on shrooms. When it comes to body-swap stories, there’s always the typical hurdles — figuring out what to do at work, how to avoid friends and family, etc. — but the biggest one tends to be the matter of the love interest, who often falls for the younger person in the older person’s body. This holds true in “Mack & Rita,” but you know what? Diane Keaton loved getting to kiss that love interest.

