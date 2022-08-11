Read full article on original website
CBS 46
New Birth Missionary Baptist Church to give away thousands of new shoes to local students
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Thousands of metro Atlanta students will soon have new shoes for school and it’s all free, thanks to New Birth Missionary Baptist Church’s shoe distribution giveaway. Friday night, volunteers prepared over 5,000 shoes to be picked out by students during their event Saturday. The...
Fulton County parents scrambling for after-school care for children
FULTON COUNTY, Ga — A shortage in after-school care spots is sending some Fulton County scrambling to find alternate care. Twin 8-year-old brothers Justin and Matthew Kesselman, like most kids their age, can be a handful at times, but recently it’s been no fault of their own. [DOWNLOAD:...
Newnan Times-Herald
Coweta seniors donate items to NICU Parents Club
Coweta seniors at the Tommy Thompson Senior Center have been busy working on a special project for babies in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at local hospitals. The project was orchestrated through the The NICU Parent Club, which was formed in 2017 when a few families with a NICU experience came together with a desire to help other families that will go through the experience of having a little one in the NICU, according to its website. The support from the club is also extended after the stay in the NICU.
fox5atlanta.com
Police looking for Clayton County teen
RIVERDALE, Ga. - Police are searching fora 15-year-old girl reported missing from Riverdale. Police said Tiffany Smith was last scene near Red Oak Drive on Saturday afternoon. Police said she was last seen wearing a hoodie with "champion letters" on the back, jeans and black Nike slides. A Mattie's Call,...
More than 100 families could be forced to leave their homes in DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A group of people holding bright blue signs chanted together on the side of the road. It was not the site of their normal tenant meeting Thursday night at the Forest at Columbia apartment complex. It was the place where families begged and pleaded for someone to hear their cries; they want to stay in their homes or get help to move.
cobbcountycourier.com
Apparent murder/suicide in Cobb County Saturday
According to a public information release from Officer Joseph Wilson of the Cobb County Police Department, an apparent murder/suicide took place at a Marietta address. Yesterday, August 13, at around 9:25 a.m., a 911 dispatcher received a call reporting gunshots fired at an Olive Spring Road address. The 911 call...
Family desperate to find missing Clayton County woman missing for nearly a week
JONESBORO, Ga. — A Jonesboro family is desperately searching for a loved one they say they haven’t seen since Sunday morning. Family members say Shelby Lynn Robbins Smallwood, 39, was last seen on Bright Street just off of Hwy. 138 in Jonesboro at 11 a.m. on August 7.
Teen with 'multiple mental disorders' reported missing in Clayton County, police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A 15-year-old girl with "multiple mental disorders" has not been seen since Saturday afternoon, police say. Tiffany Smith was last seen at a home along Red Oak Drive in Riverdale on Saturday around 5:30 p.m. Smith is 5-foot-2, weighs 120 pounds with black and and...
henrycountytimes.com
Stockbridge to host community meeting on annexation Monday
The community is invited to attend the Community Town Hall Meeting on the City of Stockbridge Annexation Monday, August 15 at 6:30 p.m. at Global Impact Church, 125 Red Oak Road in Stockbridge, Georgia. The community meeting will provide timely information on the annexation. Questions regarding the annexation can be submitted prior to the meeting by emailing annexation@cityofstockbridge-ga.gov. The proposed annexation will be on the November 8 ballot for some non-city residents who live in Henry County. The referendum proposes the annexation of specific unincorporated areas of Henry County into the city limits of Stockbridge. If approved by voters, council districts would be added for each council member starting on January 1, 2023. Non-city residents currently living in the listed areas below will be eligible to vote on the proposed annexation, as well as some other community members.
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta food bank officials asks for publics help to find new location after receiving notice
ATLANTA - A busy day for staff and volunteers at the Southwest Ecumenical Emergency Assistance Center, packing food boxes for distribution across metro-Atlanta. James McLemore has been coming here for about four years. He is one of the many seniors who benefit from the program by sharing the meat, produce, and other items in his food boxes with neighbors.
CBS 46
Church van reportedly ‘stolen’ from parking lot in DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - An investigation is underway after police say a van was stolen from a church parking lot in DeKalb County on Wednesday evening. Police tell CBS46 News officers responded to the 4100 block of Snapfinger Woods Drive in DeKalb County around 10:35 p.m. for a report of a car stolen.
4 shot, 1 dead in Clayton County incident, police say
COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — Four people were shot and one person is dead following a shooting Saturday night in Clayton County, police said. The Clayton County Police Department said they responded to the 5400 block of Riverdale Road in unincorporated College Park around 10:45 p.m. Police did not release...
Aunt Fanny's Cabin, restaurant with racist themes that was once a Smyrna fixture, is demolished
SMYRNA, Ga. — Aunt Fanny's Cabin, a restaurant that was once one of the most well-known around Atlanta and featured overtly racist "Old South" themes, has been demolished. The longtime Smyrna fixture closed in the early 90s, and had sat for decades as a low-boil tug-of-war ensued in the city over whether to preserve it in some way or simply tear it down.
Woman paralyzed after visit to chiropractor now being treated at Shepherd Center
ATLANTA — A Georgia woman who became paralyzed after a visit to the chiropractor is being treated in Atlanta. Channel 2 Action News has learned that Caitlin Jensen is now recovering at the Shepherd Center in Buckhead. “There isn’t anywhere I’d rather be than sitting right here in this...
Neighbors say illegal dumping in Atlanta neighborhood is out of hand; they want it to stop
ATLANTA — Residents in one Atlanta neighborhood are dealing with a mess: illegal dumping that spills into the street. Channel 2′s Tom Jones spoke to one neighbor in southeast Atlanta who said the problem left her depressed. “It depresses me. It gives me chills,” Shante Megett said.
CBS 46
11-year-old boy missing from DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - DeKalb County police is asking for help to find a missing child. According to police, 11-year-old Mynor Morales was last seen on Aug. 12 near the 2900 block of North DeKalb Drive. Morales is described as 4 feet tall, weighs 80 pounds, and has brown...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Rockdale County commissioners delay Old Salem rezoning again
CONYERS — A controversial rezoning request that has been stalled for nearly a year was delayed again at the Aug. 9 Rockdale Board of Commissioners meeting. A second reading on a request to rezone 54.49 acres at 2660 Old Salem Road was deferred by the commissioners in order to give the county’s leadership staff more time to address concerns expressed by residents of nearby neighborhoods, including Brentwood and Annsbrooke. Commissioners had previously deferred the second reading at their July 12 meeting. The rezoning was first requested last fall.
Quadruple shooting in Clayton County leaves 1 dead, 3 injured, police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — One person is dead and three more are in the hospital after a late night shooting in Clayton County. Clayton County police say they were called to Riverdale Road near Norman Drive in College Park at 10:45 p.m. on Saturday night in reference to a person being shot.
fox5atlanta.com
Lithonia woman arrested in infant's drowning
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office arrested a Lithonia woman accused of drowning her infant child. The sheriff's office said 31-year-old Shaquila Feaster left her child, Ja'Lonnie Small, unsupervised in the bathtub on July 30. The child died days later at the hospital. The sheriff's office said...
WXIA 11 Alive
Two teens killed in suspected murder-suicide in Cobb County
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Police said two people were found dead at a scene outside Smyrna on Saturday morning in what they believe is a murder-suicide. The Cobb County Police Department said it happened in the area of Olive Springs Road. Around 9:25 a.m., police said 911 dispatchers received...
