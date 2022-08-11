ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conyers, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Newnan Times-Herald

Coweta seniors donate items to NICU Parents Club

Coweta seniors at the Tommy Thompson Senior Center have been busy working on a special project for babies in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at local hospitals. The project was orchestrated through the The NICU Parent Club, which was formed in 2017 when a few families with a NICU experience came together with a desire to help other families that will go through the experience of having a little one in the NICU, according to its website. The support from the club is also extended after the stay in the NICU.
NEWNAN, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police looking for Clayton County teen

RIVERDALE, Ga. - Police are searching fora 15-year-old girl reported missing from Riverdale. Police said Tiffany Smith was last scene near Red Oak Drive on Saturday afternoon. Police said she was last seen wearing a hoodie with "champion letters" on the back, jeans and black Nike slides. A Mattie's Call,...
RIVERDALE, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rockdale County, GA
Society
Conyers, GA
Society
City
Conyers, GA
Local
Georgia Health
Local
Georgia Society
County
Rockdale County, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

Apparent murder/suicide in Cobb County Saturday

According to a public information release from Officer Joseph Wilson of the Cobb County Police Department, an apparent murder/suicide took place at a Marietta address. Yesterday, August 13, at around 9:25 a.m., a 911 dispatcher received a call reporting gunshots fired at an Olive Spring Road address. The 911 call...
COBB COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charity#The Conyers Lions Club#The Trex Company#Planning And Projects
henrycountytimes.com

Stockbridge to host community meeting on annexation Monday

The community is invited to attend the Community Town Hall Meeting on the City of Stockbridge Annexation Monday, August 15 at 6:30 p.m. at Global Impact Church, 125 Red Oak Road in Stockbridge, Georgia. The community meeting will provide timely information on the annexation. Questions regarding the annexation can be submitted prior to the meeting by emailing annexation@cityofstockbridge-ga.gov. The proposed annexation will be on the November 8 ballot for some non-city residents who live in Henry County. The referendum proposes the annexation of specific unincorporated areas of Henry County into the city limits of Stockbridge. If approved by voters, council districts would be added for each council member starting on January 1, 2023. Non-city residents currently living in the listed areas below will be eligible to vote on the proposed annexation, as well as some other community members.
STOCKBRIDGE, GA
11Alive

4 shot, 1 dead in Clayton County incident, police say

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — Four people were shot and one person is dead following a shooting Saturday night in Clayton County, police said. The Clayton County Police Department said they responded to the 5400 block of Riverdale Road in unincorporated College Park around 10:45 p.m. Police did not release...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
CBS 46

11-year-old boy missing from DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - DeKalb County police is asking for help to find a missing child. According to police, 11-year-old Mynor Morales was last seen on Aug. 12 near the 2900 block of North DeKalb Drive. Morales is described as 4 feet tall, weighs 80 pounds, and has brown...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Rockdale County commissioners delay Old Salem rezoning again

CONYERS — A controversial rezoning request that has been stalled for nearly a year was delayed again at the Aug. 9 Rockdale Board of Commissioners meeting. A second reading on a request to rezone 54.49 acres at 2660 Old Salem Road was deferred by the commissioners in order to give the county’s leadership staff more time to address concerns expressed by residents of nearby neighborhoods, including Brentwood and Annsbrooke. Commissioners had previously deferred the second reading at their July 12 meeting. The rezoning was first requested last fall.
ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Lithonia woman arrested in infant's drowning

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office arrested a Lithonia woman accused of drowning her infant child. The sheriff's office said 31-year-old Shaquila Feaster left her child, Ja'Lonnie Small, unsupervised in the bathtub on July 30. The child died days later at the hospital. The sheriff's office said...
LITHONIA, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Two teens killed in suspected murder-suicide in Cobb County

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Police said two people were found dead at a scene outside Smyrna on Saturday morning in what they believe is a murder-suicide. The Cobb County Police Department said it happened in the area of Olive Springs Road. Around 9:25 a.m., police said 911 dispatchers received...
COBB COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy