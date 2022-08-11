The community is invited to attend the Community Town Hall Meeting on the City of Stockbridge Annexation Monday, August 15 at 6:30 p.m. at Global Impact Church, 125 Red Oak Road in Stockbridge, Georgia. The community meeting will provide timely information on the annexation. Questions regarding the annexation can be submitted prior to the meeting by emailing annexation@cityofstockbridge-ga.gov. The proposed annexation will be on the November 8 ballot for some non-city residents who live in Henry County. The referendum proposes the annexation of specific unincorporated areas of Henry County into the city limits of Stockbridge. If approved by voters, council districts would be added for each council member starting on January 1, 2023. Non-city residents currently living in the listed areas below will be eligible to vote on the proposed annexation, as well as some other community members.

STOCKBRIDGE, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO