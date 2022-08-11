Read full article on original website
NHL Rumors: Bruins, Hurricanes, Golden Knights, Kessel, Subban
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, what do the Vegas Golden Knights plan to do after learning goaltender Robin Lehner will miss the entire 2022-23 NHL season due to injury? Meanwhile, Boston Bruins GM Don Sweeney talks about the likelihood the team enters the season without David Pastrnak signed to a long-term extension.
A Tribute to Edmonton Oilers Superfan Ben Stelter
With the news of the passing of young Ben Stelter on Aug. 9, many fans and players associated with the Edmonton Oilers felt a deep sense of loss. Ben passed away at the age of 6 years old from glioblastoma — a form of brain cancer. A friend of mine who also lost her son just a short time ago said there is no greater grief for a parent than losing a child. As a Dad myself, my heart goes out to Ben’s Dad Mike and his family who are grieving the loss of this amazing little boy.
3 Young Flyers Who Need to Have Big Seasons
The Philadelphia Flyers didn’t do much this offseason in regards to upgrading their roster. Instead, they are hoping that players returning from injuries, young players stepping up, and a new head coach to tighten things up will be enough to get the team back into playoff contention. What is...
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Marner, Matthews, Bunting & Steeves
In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I’ll take a look at Mitch Marner’s athletic abilities that extends past the ice surface. Second, I’ll take a look at Auston Matthews’ unique skills on the ice. I marvel at how good a player he is. Can he get better? Of course, and I’ll share why I think he can.
Oilersnation’s 2022 Prospect Countdown – No. 8: Matvei Petrov
Over the past few years, the Edmonton Oilers’ priority at the draft table has been stocking the organization with skilled forwards. Beyond first-round picks Dylan Holloway, Xavier Bourgault, and Reid Schaefer, the Oilers appear to have found themselves some gems in the later rounds. One of those players is Matvei Petrov, who the Oilers snagged in the sixth round of the 2021 NHL Draft with the pick that they offered to Kyle Dubas in exchange for Zach Hyman’s UFA rights.
Greatest Calgary Flame to Wear No. 10
In case you missed one of the most significant transactions of the NHL offseason, former Florida Panthers’ all-time leading scorer Jonathan Huberdeau was traded to the Calgary Flames on July 22, 2022. The deal included a first-round pick in 2025, along with teammates Cole Schwindt and MacKenzie Weegar, for a package that included all-star Matthew Tkachuk and a 2025 fourth-round pick.
With Lehner sidelined, Logan Thompson is Vegas' best bet in goal
Any time news breaks regarding goaltending in the NHL, I know that my Twitter mentions are going to explode. And that definitely was the case Thursday morning, when the Vegas Golden Knights tweeted that goaltender Robin Lehner will undergo hip surgery and miss the entire 2022–23 NHL season. First...
Oilers Player Who Would Most Benefit the Team if Traded
The Edmonton Oilers still must free up a bit of cap space to sign Ryan McLeod, another free agent, and to hopefully not be forced to play the season with fewer than a 23-man roster. That being said, we are going to look at the three most likely trade candidates and which would benefit the Oilers the most by being dealt this offseason. We’re not going to discuss certain players or teams that could be coming back, but more what space and opportunity it would create for the Oilers if each player is moved.
Maple Leafs Prospect Amirov Eyeing November Return After Brain Tumor Diagnosis
Rodion Amirov tells a Russian newspaper that he's getting better and hopes to return in November in a lengthy interview.
NHL games today: 2022 NHL offseason calendar, NHL Draft, free agency
The NHL season wrapped up with the Colorado Avalanche becoming Stanley Cup champions for the third time in their history.
Hurricanes Should Target Phil Kessel in Free Agency
At this point of the offseason, Phil Kessel surprisingly has yet to find a new home for the 2022-23 season. However, it certainly isn’t due to poor performance. In 82 games during the 2021-22 season with the Arizona Coyotes, he scored eight goals and recorded a solid 52 points. At this point of his career, he still is capable of producing offensively, and the Carolina Hurricanes should consider signing him. Let’s dive into why.
ALEKSANDER BARKOV AND PATRIK LAINE RAISE CRAZY AMOUNT OF MONEY FROM CHARITY GOLF TOURNAMENT
Patrik Laine and Aleksander Barkov have teamed up to host a charity golf outing every summer since 2019, creating a must-attend event for some of Finland's top athletes. This summer, the duo raised over $100,000 for children's sports hobbies of poor families. Over the years, Teemu Selanne, Leon Draisaitl, Mikko...
Former Maple Leafs first rounder Rodion Amirov hopes to return to hockey by November
In a lengthy interview with Russian newspaper Sports Express, translated by Sports Illustrated and discussed by David Alter, Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Rodion Amirov spoke about his brain tumor diagnosis and treatment, as well as his planned return to hockey. Amirov explained that he received a hit to the head while playing for Ufa Salavat Yulaev of the KHL early last season and began to experience symptoms typical of a head injury. With the issue persistent, Amirov sought the help of specialists in Germany back in October who, after several months, confirmed the worst to him in January: a brain tumor.
