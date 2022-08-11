ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emily Blunt to Star Opposite Ryan Gosling in ‘The Fall Guy’ Film for Universal

Emily Blunt is set to star opposite Ryan Gosling in “The Fall Guy” film adaptation for Universal, according to an individual with knowledge of the project. “Hobbs & Shaw” filmmaker David Leitch is attached to direct the project, which Universal acquired as a package in an auction. The feature film is inspired by the classic 1980s series of the same name.
‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Is the World’s Most In-Demand New Series of Q2 | Charts

The ”Star Wars“ prequel beats fellow Disney+ series ”Ms. Marvel“ and Paramount+’s ”Star Trek: Strange New Worlds“. The most globally in-demand new series premiere of second-quarter 2022 was Disney+’s “Obi-Wan Kenobi.” In the first 30 days after its premiere on May 27, it had 75.6 times the demand of the average series globally, according to Parrot Analytics‘ data, which takes into account consumer research, streaming, downloads and social media, among other engagement.
How to Watch ‘Tales of the Walking Dead': Is the Spinoff Streaming?

“The Walking Dead” franchise is back with six standalone episodes that will push new, indelible characters with relentless, life-threatening choices. Starring Terry Crews, Olivia Munn and Parker Posey among others, the drama “tilts a little more towards the new” and introduces a fresh side to the universe, according to Scott M. Gimple, chief content officer of ‘The Walking Dead’ Universe.
‘Succession’ Cast on the Secrets to Those Big Ensemble Scenes: ‘There’s Just a Lot of Trust’

A version of this story about the actors of “Succession” first appeared in the Down to the Wire: Drama issue of TheWrap’s awards magazine. Like Logan Roy at a hostile Waystar Royco board meeting, “Succession” crushed the competition on Emmy nomination day. The HBO drama about the machinations of an uber-rich media family not only received the most nominations (25 total), but it also set a new record with its 14 acting nods, the most a series has ever earned in a single year.
Diane Keaton Definitely Enjoyed Kissing Dustin Milligan in ‘Mack & Rita': ‘Don’t Tell Anyone!’ (Video)

Keaton tells TheWrap she also enjoyed getting to act like she was high on shrooms. When it comes to body-swap stories, there’s always the typical hurdles — figuring out what to do at work, how to avoid friends and family, etc. — but the biggest one tends to be the matter of the love interest, who often falls for the younger person in the older person’s body. This holds true in “Mack & Rita,” but you know what? Diane Keaton loved getting to kiss that love interest.
‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel': Inside the Ever-Expanding Amazon Series’ Visual Landscapes

We all know about the expansions of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but what about the MMU (Mrs. Maisel Universe)? Over the course of four seasons — as burgeoning female comic Midge (Emmy nominee Rachel Brosnahan) finds her way through NYC’s comedy underground with her irascible manager Susie (Alex Borstein) — the physical terrain of our title character has also changed wildly, her world inflating much like the 1950s-into-1960s NYC is.
‘Squid Game’ Creator Talks Emmy Noms and Show’s Global Success: ‘I’m Still Stunned at Times’

A version of this story about Hwang Dong-hyuk and “Squid Game” first appeared in the Down to the Wire: Drama issue of TheWrap’s awards magazine. It’s been a little less than a year since the debut of Netflix’s smash hit “Squid Game,” and only from this distance are people beginning to understand the true scope of the show’s influence and registering that even if the series wasn’t the best of the season — which it very well might be — it was certainly the most important.
How to Watch ‘A League of Their Own’: Is the Baseball Series Streaming?

Thirty years after Penny Marshall’s home run hit film “A League of Their Own” (1992) hit TV screens, a reimagined series that has the heart of the story will do the same. Created by Abbi Jacobson who also stars in the series and Will Graham, the TV show broadens the scope of storytelling that captures the women who went to play baseball while the men were away for World War II.
‘A League of Their Own’ Review: Prime Video Series Is a Whole New Ballgame

Those of us who grew up loving baseball — going to games with Dad, learning to keep score, listening to the hometown broadcasts on the local AM radio stations — know these things to be true: Hot dogs, especially with mustard, taste better at the ballpark. The universal designated hitter is a ridiculous idea. (Sorry, MLB, it’s not going to be the boon to offense you think it’s going to be.) And 1992’s “A League of Their Own” is unquestionably one of the best baseball movies of all time. Even if you’ve never seen it (and if you haven’t, what are you waiting for?), you know its most famous line, delivered by Tom Hanks as washed-up former pro ballplayer who thinks he’s now slumming it by managing a team of girls in short skirts: “There’s no crying in baseball!”
Chef Alex Guarnaschelli Remembers the ‘Make or Break Moment’ She Cut Off Her Fingertip While Filming ‘Alex vs America’

Chef Alex Guarnaschelli is a titan of cooking competition shows. A “Chopped” and “Guy’s Grocery Games” regular and the host of “Supermarket Stakeout,” Guarnaschelli has also beat Bobby Flay and conquered the Kitchen Stadium to become an Iron Chef. And now that she’s put her name on her own cooking competition show, you better believe every episode is a knock-down-drag-out. In fact, a Season 2 episode quite literally got bloody when the chef suffered a scary kitchen injury — and in true Guarnaschelli fashion, refused to give up anyway.
