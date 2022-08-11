Those of us who grew up loving baseball — going to games with Dad, learning to keep score, listening to the hometown broadcasts on the local AM radio stations — know these things to be true: Hot dogs, especially with mustard, taste better at the ballpark. The universal designated hitter is a ridiculous idea. (Sorry, MLB, it’s not going to be the boon to offense you think it’s going to be.) And 1992’s “A League of Their Own” is unquestionably one of the best baseball movies of all time. Even if you’ve never seen it (and if you haven’t, what are you waiting for?), you know its most famous line, delivered by Tom Hanks as washed-up former pro ballplayer who thinks he’s now slumming it by managing a team of girls in short skirts: “There’s no crying in baseball!”

