Emily Blunt to Star Opposite Ryan Gosling in ‘The Fall Guy’ Film for Universal
Emily Blunt is set to star opposite Ryan Gosling in “The Fall Guy” film adaptation for Universal, according to an individual with knowledge of the project. “Hobbs & Shaw” filmmaker David Leitch is attached to direct the project, which Universal acquired as a package in an auction. The feature film is inspired by the classic 1980s series of the same name.
Watch Anne Heche as Twins on Soap That Earned Her an Emmy: I Wear the Work I Did on ‘Another World’ as a ‘Badge of Honor’ (Video)
Anne Heche was truly respected within the daytime soap opera world going back decades to her landmark — and Emmy-winning — performance as good-and-evil twins Vicky Hudson and Marley Love on NBC’s defunct “Another World.” Above is a step back in time for a look at the late actress’ star-making performances.
‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Is the World’s Most In-Demand New Series of Q2 | Charts
The ”Star Wars“ prequel beats fellow Disney+ series ”Ms. Marvel“ and Paramount+’s ”Star Trek: Strange New Worlds“. The most globally in-demand new series premiere of second-quarter 2022 was Disney+’s “Obi-Wan Kenobi.” In the first 30 days after its premiere on May 27, it had 75.6 times the demand of the average series globally, according to Parrot Analytics‘ data, which takes into account consumer research, streaming, downloads and social media, among other engagement.
How to Watch ‘Tales of the Walking Dead': Is the Spinoff Streaming?
“The Walking Dead” franchise is back with six standalone episodes that will push new, indelible characters with relentless, life-threatening choices. Starring Terry Crews, Olivia Munn and Parker Posey among others, the drama “tilts a little more towards the new” and introduces a fresh side to the universe, according to Scott M. Gimple, chief content officer of ‘The Walking Dead’ Universe.
‘Succession’ Cast on the Secrets to Those Big Ensemble Scenes: ‘There’s Just a Lot of Trust’
A version of this story about the actors of “Succession” first appeared in the Down to the Wire: Drama issue of TheWrap’s awards magazine. Like Logan Roy at a hostile Waystar Royco board meeting, “Succession” crushed the competition on Emmy nomination day. The HBO drama about the machinations of an uber-rich media family not only received the most nominations (25 total), but it also set a new record with its 14 acting nods, the most a series has ever earned in a single year.
Anne Heche’s Son Homer Pens Heartfelt Tribute: ‘Rest In Peace Mom, I Love You’
Thus reads the heartbreaking sign-off of a written tribute penned Friday by Homer Laffoon, the 20-year-old son of Anne Heche. Reps for Heche said her heart was still beating Friday, but she had been declared brain-dead, which meets the legal definition of death in California. Heche succumbed to her injuries sustained last week in a horrifying single-car wreck.
Diane Keaton Definitely Enjoyed Kissing Dustin Milligan in ‘Mack & Rita': ‘Don’t Tell Anyone!’ (Video)
Keaton tells TheWrap she also enjoyed getting to act like she was high on shrooms. When it comes to body-swap stories, there’s always the typical hurdles — figuring out what to do at work, how to avoid friends and family, etc. — but the biggest one tends to be the matter of the love interest, who often falls for the younger person in the older person’s body. This holds true in “Mack & Rita,” but you know what? Diane Keaton loved getting to kiss that love interest.
‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel': Inside the Ever-Expanding Amazon Series’ Visual Landscapes
We all know about the expansions of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but what about the MMU (Mrs. Maisel Universe)? Over the course of four seasons — as burgeoning female comic Midge (Emmy nominee Rachel Brosnahan) finds her way through NYC’s comedy underground with her irascible manager Susie (Alex Borstein) — the physical terrain of our title character has also changed wildly, her world inflating much like the 1950s-into-1960s NYC is.
‘Squid Game’ Creator Talks Emmy Noms and Show’s Global Success: ‘I’m Still Stunned at Times’
A version of this story about Hwang Dong-hyuk and “Squid Game” first appeared in the Down to the Wire: Drama issue of TheWrap’s awards magazine. It’s been a little less than a year since the debut of Netflix’s smash hit “Squid Game,” and only from this distance are people beginning to understand the true scope of the show’s influence and registering that even if the series wasn’t the best of the season — which it very well might be — it was certainly the most important.
See ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Season 14 Queens Re-Create Iconic Looks from Emmy Nominated Shows (Exclusive Photos)
Bosco, Daya Betty, DeJa Skye, Orion Story, June Jambalaya, Lady Camden and Alyssa Hunter re-create looks from 2022 Emmy nominated shows.
Sienna Miller and Sam Worthington to Star in Kevin Costner Western ‘Horizon’
Kevin Costner has set the cast for his Western epic “Horizon,” which marks his return to the director’s chair for the first time in 2003. Sienna Miller and Sam Worthington will star alongside Costner in the film, two individuals with knowledge of the project told TheWrap. Miller...
Apple Shares First Look at ‘Lessons in Chemistry’ Adaptation With Brie Larson
Apple TV+ today unveiled a first-look at “Lessons in Chemistry,” its new drama series starring and executive produced by Academy Award-winner Brie Larson (“Captain Marvel,” “Room”). Based on the best-selling debut novel from author, science editor and copywriter Bonnie Garmus, “Lessons in Chemistry” will...
How to Watch ‘A League of Their Own’: Is the Baseball Series Streaming?
Thirty years after Penny Marshall’s home run hit film “A League of Their Own” (1992) hit TV screens, a reimagined series that has the heart of the story will do the same. Created by Abbi Jacobson who also stars in the series and Will Graham, the TV show broadens the scope of storytelling that captures the women who went to play baseball while the men were away for World War II.
Anne Heche Remembered by Ellen DeGeneres, James Tupper and More: ‘There Is Much to Share’
Hollywood mourned Anne Heche on Friday, recalling her contributions to the film and TV industry, the LGBQT community and how she so compellingly touched the lives of those close to her. Her death was first noted Friday by friend Nancy Davis, who posted a tribute on Instagram. TMZ later reported...
Mark Ruffalo Admits Acting as the Hulk With CGI ‘Can Be a Little Dehumanizing’
Mark Ruffalo has been playing The Incredible Hulk in Marvel movies for over 10 years now, and in that time he’s found his way around a motion capture suit. But in an interview Thursday, he admitted that acting within CGI can be “a little dehumanizing at times.”. Ruffalo...
‘A League of Their Own’ Review: Prime Video Series Is a Whole New Ballgame
Those of us who grew up loving baseball — going to games with Dad, learning to keep score, listening to the hometown broadcasts on the local AM radio stations — know these things to be true: Hot dogs, especially with mustard, taste better at the ballpark. The universal designated hitter is a ridiculous idea. (Sorry, MLB, it’s not going to be the boon to offense you think it’s going to be.) And 1992’s “A League of Their Own” is unquestionably one of the best baseball movies of all time. Even if you’ve never seen it (and if you haven’t, what are you waiting for?), you know its most famous line, delivered by Tom Hanks as washed-up former pro ballplayer who thinks he’s now slumming it by managing a team of girls in short skirts: “There’s no crying in baseball!”
MLB・
George R.R. Martin Said He Was ‘Pretty Much Out of the Loop’ After ‘Game of Thrones’ Season 4
As the premiere date of HBO’s long-awaited “Game of Thrones” spinoff looms ahead, author George R.R. Martin revealed details of his disgruntlement with the tentpole show’s conclusion – and his lack of input. In a recent interview with the New York Times, the novelist said...
‘Rogue Agent’ Film Review: Bizarre Real-Life Con Drama Delivers Superficial Thrills
With a significant number of Americans in the dangerous sway of a well-disseminated illusion, any stories that help us understand the psychology behind believing a con artist, and why such lies work, become a little more valuable in this day and age. The tale of British sociopath Robert Freegard’s wreckage...
Chef Alex Guarnaschelli Remembers the ‘Make or Break Moment’ She Cut Off Her Fingertip While Filming ‘Alex vs America’
Chef Alex Guarnaschelli is a titan of cooking competition shows. A “Chopped” and “Guy’s Grocery Games” regular and the host of “Supermarket Stakeout,” Guarnaschelli has also beat Bobby Flay and conquered the Kitchen Stadium to become an Iron Chef. And now that she’s put her name on her own cooking competition show, you better believe every episode is a knock-down-drag-out. In fact, a Season 2 episode quite literally got bloody when the chef suffered a scary kitchen injury — and in true Guarnaschelli fashion, refused to give up anyway.
‘LOTR: The Rings of Power’ Showrunner Details How Writers Developed a Prequel World to J.R.R. Tolkien’s Works
The producers of Prime Video’s “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” opened up on Friday about how they went about crafting a fantasy drama based on J.R.R. Tolkien’s works, but without a novel from the celebrated author to follow. “I think it explores...
