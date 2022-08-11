Read full article on original website
Myroslav Lukach
5d ago
Hope they’ll learn their lesson in jail. On the other hand, if it took them so easy to think that they can point a gun at someone just because they can, they should be locked up forever without a possibility of parole.
KIMA TV
Detectives investigating fatal fire at RV park in Snohomish County
ARLINGTON, Wash. — Authorities are investigating a death after a fire at an RV park along Smokey Point Boulevard in Snohomish County on Wednesday morning. Detectives are at the scene in Arlington, where neighbors outside their mobile homes said flames consumed one RV and spread to another around 1:50 a.m. The resident in the second RV evacuated and called 911.
KIMA TV
5 teens taken for treatment after car plunges down Auburn embankment, authorities say
AUBURN, Wash. — Five teens had to be pulled Tuesday evening from the vehicle they were in after the car crashed down an embankment in Auburn, authorities said. The occupants, including the 19-year-old driver, were taken to a local hospital as a precaution after the car suffered extensive body damage during the crash, which occurred before 5:30 p.m. in the 500 block of Oravetz Road SE, the Valley Regional Fire Department said in a social media post.
KIMA TV
2 Washington state men arrested, found with fire extinguishers filled with fentanyl pills
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. — Two men have been arrested following a traffic stop in which deputies found several fire extinguishers filled with fentanyl pills in Firebaugh. The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says Brian Rangel, 21, of Everett, Wash., and Martin Velazquez, 29, of Lynnwood, Wash., were pulled over for a traffic violation on Monday near Interstate 5 and Russell Ave.
Suspects accused of stealing $54,000 worth of merchandise appear in court
BELLEVUE, Wash. — Four people accused of stealing from a high-end retail store in Bellevue faced a King County judge on Monday for charges ranging from organized retail theft to trafficking stolen property. Surveillance video captured in June of this year shows the moment three people helped themselves to...
q13fox.com
Man accused of 12-hour crime spree, including murder, set to receive $36,750 of tax payer money
SEATTLE - The man accused of shoving a woman down the stairs at a Seattle light rail station now faces a first-degree murder charge for a beating that occurred just a few hours later. The King County Prosecutor's Office filed the felony charge on Tuesday. The prosecutors say 40-year-old Alexander...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Man gets life in prison for crime spree
COEUR d’ALENE — A man who led police on a weeklong, multi-state manhunt and later tried to escape from jail received a life sentence. Jesse R. Spitzer, 30, of Sultan, Wash., pleaded guilty in July to 16 charges, most of them felonies, including four counts of aggravated assault, six counts of grand theft and one count of robbery.
Double Shooting in Maple Valley; Victims Airlifted to Hospital
Maple Valley, King County, WA: In the early morning hours of Sunday, Aug. 14, King County Sheriff’s deputies and paramedics responded to a reported shooting on the 27900 block of 227th Court SE, in the city of Maple Valley. Upon arrival at a home at the location, EMS crews...
Friends identify victim of Cal Anderson Park shooting as 32-year-old father
Friends and family are mourning the death of an avid local basketball player, shot dead just feet from the courts where he played nearly every day. The shooting happened at Cal Anderson Park early Saturday morning. Eyewitnesses say the shooter took off, leaving the victim fatally wounded. Some bystanders tried...
q13fox.com
Caught on camera: Robbers threaten customers, employees in Maple Valley cannabis shop
MAPLE VALLEY, Wash. - Robbers were caught on security cameras Saturday, holding customers and employees at gunpoint in a Maple Valley cannabis shop. The owner of Goobie's Doobies says the thieves made off with thousands of dollars worth of pot and left her staff and shoppers in the store traumatized. She's hoping the public can now help to catch the suspects.
Duo suspected of multiple car thefts statewide arrested at Renton hotel
KING COUNTY, Wash. — A 29-year-old man and 24-year-old woman suspected of committing numerous car thefts statewide were arrested at a Renton hotel Friday. Bellevue police said that the pair drove a suspected stolen vehicle to a dealership last Tuesday and asked a salesperson to look at a similar vehicle so they could make a comparison.
Woman who died trapped between train and platform at Mount Baker station identified; ruled accident
SEATTLE — A woman who died after she was trapped between a light rail train and a platform at the Mount Baker station on Sunday has been identified by the King County Medical Examiner’s Office. Nicole Stephanie Lyons of Seattle died of multiple blunt force injuries. She was...
thejoltnews.com
Two felony charges for Olympia woman allegedly found asleep in stranger’s home
A transient Olympia woman was charged with two felonies after she allegedly pried her way into a stranger’s home, slept on his couch, and stole his belongings. Erica Ricarla Doyle, 37, was charged with residential burglary and third-degree theft by the Thurston County Prosecuting Attorney on August 9. Olympia...
Shooting at Renton park leaves 4 teens wounded, 2 critically
RENTON, Wash. — The hunt is on for the suspects who opened fire on a party at a busy Renton park Friday night. Four teens were sent to area hospitals. Two of them remain in critical condition at Harborview Medical Center. There was a lot of gunfire there Friday...
Police investigating after 4 hurt in 3 separate shootings across Seattle overnight
Seattle police are investigating after four people were injured in three separate shootings across the city late Friday night and early Saturday. According to police, officers were called to a shooting in the 4200 block of South Orcas Street in the Hillman City neighborhood at 11:24 p.m. on Friday. When...
KOMO News
Before fatal beating in Seattle, suspect threatened to kill Pierce Co. transit officer
SEATTLE — Days before a man was beaten to death in Seattle during an unprovoked attack, police say the suspect in that crime had threatened to kill a Pierce Transit Security Officer in Tacoma. Aaron Fulk, 48, was arrested in connection with the threats against the officer but a...
KIMA TV
Seattle police warn of TikTok trend, which shows people how to steal Kia vehicles easily
SEATTLE — Officers have seen a spike in a specific type of car theft they say may be inspired by a TikTok tutorial. The popular social media app trend shows potential thieves how to steal Kia vehicles using a USB drive or cable and other tools in place of a key.
Tukwila police recover drugs, cash while responding to call of stolen flatbed trailer
Police recovered drugs and cash Thursday after responding to a call from a person who said that they had spotted their stolen flatbed trailer being towed by an SUV, the Tukwila Police Department announced. Just after 1 p.m., officers responded to the call of the trailer being towed in the...
KATU.com
Multiple arrested in large retail crime theft ring, including a convicted killer
BELLEVUE, Wash. (KOMO) — Multiple people were arrested as suspects in three retail crime rings responsible for more than $100,000 in stolen merchandise. One of those people was Billy Chambers, 29, the same person arrested in 2008 for killing 53-year-old Edward McMichael, Seattle’s "Tuba Man." Bellevue Police Department...
‘Massive amount of stolen property’ found after shots fired in Yelm
The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after several stolen vehicles were found along with illegal or stolen guns and other stolen property in Yelm on Monday. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were called to a “suspicious circumstance” in the 14700 block of Regal Lane Southeast in Yelm around 11:50 a.m.
Family of Federal Way man killed in road rage shooting speaks out; claim police never reached out
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — The family of the man who was killed during a road rage incident on Monday spoke to KIRO 7, saying the person who was killed was 25-year-old Travis Santos. They say he was a person of faith with a big heart. “This is somebody special....
Comments / 1