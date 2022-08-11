AUBURN, Wash. — Five teens had to be pulled Tuesday evening from the vehicle they were in after the car crashed down an embankment in Auburn, authorities said. The occupants, including the 19-year-old driver, were taken to a local hospital as a precaution after the car suffered extensive body damage during the crash, which occurred before 5:30 p.m. in the 500 block of Oravetz Road SE, the Valley Regional Fire Department said in a social media post.

