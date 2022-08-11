ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Renton, WA

Myroslav Lukach
5d ago

Hope they’ll learn their lesson in jail. On the other hand, if it took them so easy to think that they can point a gun at someone just because they can, they should be locked up forever without a possibility of parole.

KIMA TV

Detectives investigating fatal fire at RV park in Snohomish County

ARLINGTON, Wash. — Authorities are investigating a death after a fire at an RV park along Smokey Point Boulevard in Snohomish County on Wednesday morning. Detectives are at the scene in Arlington, where neighbors outside their mobile homes said flames consumed one RV and spread to another around 1:50 a.m. The resident in the second RV evacuated and called 911.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
KIMA TV

5 teens taken for treatment after car plunges down Auburn embankment, authorities say

AUBURN, Wash. — Five teens had to be pulled Tuesday evening from the vehicle they were in after the car crashed down an embankment in Auburn, authorities said. The occupants, including the 19-year-old driver, were taken to a local hospital as a precaution after the car suffered extensive body damage during the crash, which occurred before 5:30 p.m. in the 500 block of Oravetz Road SE, the Valley Regional Fire Department said in a social media post.
AUBURN, WA
KIMA TV

2 Washington state men arrested, found with fire extinguishers filled with fentanyl pills

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. — Two men have been arrested following a traffic stop in which deputies found several fire extinguishers filled with fentanyl pills in Firebaugh. The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says Brian Rangel, 21, of Everett, Wash., and Martin Velazquez, 29, of Lynnwood, Wash., were pulled over for a traffic violation on Monday near Interstate 5 and Russell Ave.
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
Coeur d'Alene Press

Man gets life in prison for crime spree

COEUR d’ALENE — A man who led police on a weeklong, multi-state manhunt and later tried to escape from jail received a life sentence. Jesse R. Spitzer, 30, of Sultan, Wash., pleaded guilty in July to 16 charges, most of them felonies, including four counts of aggravated assault, six counts of grand theft and one count of robbery.
SULTAN, WA
