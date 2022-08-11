Read full article on original website
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Rockdale County commissioners delay Old Salem rezoning again
CONYERS — A controversial rezoning request that has been stalled for nearly a year was delayed again at the Aug. 9 Rockdale Board of Commissioners meeting. A second reading on a request to rezone 54.49 acres at 2660 Old Salem Road was deferred by the commissioners in order to give the county’s leadership staff more time to address concerns expressed by residents of nearby neighborhoods, including Brentwood and Annsbrooke. Commissioners had previously deferred the second reading at their July 12 meeting. The rezoning was first requested last fall.
cobbcountycourier.com
Apparent murder/suicide in Cobb County Saturday
According to a public information release from Officer Joseph Wilson of the Cobb County Police Department, an apparent murder/suicide took place at a Marietta address. Yesterday, August 13, at around 9:25 a.m., a 911 dispatcher received a call reporting gunshots fired at an Olive Spring Road address. The 911 call...
More than 100 families could be forced to leave their homes in DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A group of people holding bright blue signs chanted together on the side of the road. It was not the site of their normal tenant meeting Thursday night at the Forest at Columbia apartment complex. It was the place where families begged and pleaded for someone to hear their cries; they want to stay in their homes or get help to move.
Dozens of healthcare professionals call for closure of Atlanta City Detention Center
ATLANTA — Dozens of healthcare professionals concerned with a plan to lease space at the Atlanta City Detention Center to improve overDozens of healthcare professionals call for closure of Atlanta City Detention Centercrowding at Fulton County's jail had one main message Friday: "we're not letting up." They group believes...
Family desperate to find missing Clayton County woman missing for nearly a week
JONESBORO, Ga. — A Jonesboro family is desperately searching for a loved one they say they haven’t seen since Sunday morning. Family members say Shelby Lynn Robbins Smallwood, 39, was last seen on Bright Street just off of Hwy. 138 in Jonesboro at 11 a.m. on August 7.
nowhabersham.com
Brothers Glenn and Lynn Smith uncover family secrets in their book “Wash: A Banks County Tragedy”
When twin brothers Glenn and Lynn Smith found the old camelback trunk full of secrets in the grandmother’s attic, they were only about ten years old. They asked about the things they found and were told that it was none of their business. Not only that, there seemed to be a cone of silence around everything in the trunk. They had to let their curiosity go about the thing they had found in the trunk.
Teen with 'multiple mental disorders' reported missing in Clayton County, police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A 15-year-old girl with "multiple mental disorders" has not been seen since Saturday afternoon, police say. Tiffany Smith was last seen at a home along Red Oak Drive in Riverdale on Saturday around 5:30 p.m. Smith is 5-foot-2, weighs 120 pounds with black and and...
CBS 46
Newton County man gored by buck in his backyard, officials say
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An investigation is underway after officials say a Newton County man was gored by a buck in his backyard. A shocking video released by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Resources Division on Facebook shows the shocking encounter with the buck. A man appears to...
wuga.org
Biden-Harris Administration Awarded Nearly $50 Million for 2 Projects in Georgia
The Biden-Harris Administration has awarded nearly $50 million for 2 projects in Georgia as a part of the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program. About half of the funding will go towards improvements to North Avenue. This will include updated traffic signals, bus stops, sidewalks, and drainage...
northgwinnettvoice.com
Hamilton Mill area restaurant fails recent health inspection
A restaurant in the Hamilton Mill area of Buford failed its most recent health inspection conducted Monday, Aug. 8, by an inspector with the Gwinnett County Health Department. Teppan Poke and Hibachi at 2725 Hamilton Mill Road, Suite 600, in Buford, received a failing health inspection score of 60 U.
WXIA 11 Alive
Two teens killed in suspected murder-suicide in Cobb County
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Police said two people were found dead at a scene outside Smyrna on Saturday morning in what they believe is a murder-suicide. The Cobb County Police Department said it happened in the area of Olive Springs Road. Around 9:25 a.m., police said 911 dispatchers received...
‘She matters:’ Family mourns as Ga. woman who fell from patrol car laid to rest
ATLANTA — The Rev. Al Sharpton demanded a full accounting of how a Georgia woman fell from a moving patrol car after her arrest, saying at her funeral Thursday that he would seek a Justice Department review of her case if the family didn’t get answers. Brianna Grier,...
Quadruple shooting in Clayton County leaves 1 dead, 3 injured, police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — One person is dead and three more are in the hospital after a late night shooting in Clayton County. Clayton County police say they were called to Riverdale Road near Norman Drive in College Park at 10:45 p.m. on Saturday night in reference to a person being shot.
CBS 46
City of Atlanta residents and employees get free zoo admission
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Residents and employees of the city of Atlanta or Fulton County will be able to get into Zoo Atlanta free Aug. 13-14. All they’ll need is proof of residence or employment, such as an ID card or utility bill. Free admission is available for two adults and four children per party.
Man charged with trying to shoot ex-girlfriend and their baby at Henry County park
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — A man is behind bars after Henry County police say he stalked his ex-girlfriend before trying to shoot her. Marcus Issaih Calhoun, 25, violated a temporary protective order that went into effect in March earlier this week when he showed up to his ex-girlfriend’s house.
fox5atlanta.com
Children of 82-year-old woman missing from Coweta County thankful for help, prayers
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - The family of an 82-year-old woman reported missing from Senoia on Tuesday morning said they're overwhelmed by the community's effort in searching for the last two days. Nina Lipscomb was last seen on Al Roberts Road around 2 a.m., according to the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office....
WXIA 11 Alive
Tractor trailer overturns on I-675 North in Henry County
STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. — A major crash involving a tractor trailer has lanes along I-675 in Henry County blocked during rush hour Friday evening. The Georgia Department of Transportation's website lists the crash on the northbound side of the interstate near SR 138 at exit 1. Crews are working to clean up the scene where a tractor trailer overturned there.
Husband of woman missing for months found not guilty in separate stalking case
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — The husband of a woman who has been missing since February has been found not guilty on a separate stalking case. Channel 2′s Mark Winne was in Buckhead, where Xavier Breland’s lawyer talked about the disappearance of attorney Ciera Breland as well as Xavier Breland’s acquittal for the first time on Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m.
accesswdun.com
Jackson County man charged for role in Jan. 6 Capitol riot
A Jackson County man received an eight-month federal prison sentence for his role in the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot. Glen Mitchell Simon, 31, of Jefferson was sentenced on Friday in person in Washington D.C.. Most of the 860 people who have been charged in the attack have received their sentencing over videoconferences due to COVID restrictions.
