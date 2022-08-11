ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newton County, GA

Rockdale County commissioners delay Old Salem rezoning again

CONYERS — A controversial rezoning request that has been stalled for nearly a year was delayed again at the Aug. 9 Rockdale Board of Commissioners meeting. A second reading on a request to rezone 54.49 acres at 2660 Old Salem Road was deferred by the commissioners in order to give the county’s leadership staff more time to address concerns expressed by residents of nearby neighborhoods, including Brentwood and Annsbrooke. Commissioners had previously deferred the second reading at their July 12 meeting. The rezoning was first requested last fall.
ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

Apparent murder/suicide in Cobb County Saturday

According to a public information release from Officer Joseph Wilson of the Cobb County Police Department, an apparent murder/suicide took place at a Marietta address. Yesterday, August 13, at around 9:25 a.m., a 911 dispatcher received a call reporting gunshots fired at an Olive Spring Road address. The 911 call...
COBB COUNTY, GA
Newton County, GA
Covington, GA
Covington, GA
Newton County, GA
Georgia Government
nowhabersham.com

Brothers Glenn and Lynn Smith uncover family secrets in their book “Wash: A Banks County Tragedy”

When twin brothers Glenn and Lynn Smith found the old camelback trunk full of secrets in the grandmother’s attic, they were only about ten years old. They asked about the things they found and were told that it was none of their business. Not only that, there seemed to be a cone of silence around everything in the trunk. They had to let their curiosity go about the thing they had found in the trunk.
BANKS COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

Newton County man gored by buck in his backyard, officials say

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An investigation is underway after officials say a Newton County man was gored by a buck in his backyard. A shocking video released by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Resources Division on Facebook shows the shocking encounter with the buck. A man appears to...
NEWTON COUNTY, GA
wuga.org

Biden-Harris Administration Awarded Nearly $50 Million for 2 Projects in Georgia

The Biden-Harris Administration has awarded nearly $50 million for 2 projects in Georgia as a part of the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program. About half of the funding will go towards improvements to North Avenue. This will include updated traffic signals, bus stops, sidewalks, and drainage...
GEORGIA STATE
northgwinnettvoice.com

Hamilton Mill area restaurant fails recent health inspection

A restaurant in the Hamilton Mill area of Buford failed its most recent health inspection conducted Monday, Aug. 8, by an inspector with the Gwinnett County Health Department. Teppan Poke and Hibachi at 2725 Hamilton Mill Road, Suite 600, in Buford, received a failing health inspection score of 60 U.
BUFORD, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Two teens killed in suspected murder-suicide in Cobb County

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Police said two people were found dead at a scene outside Smyrna on Saturday morning in what they believe is a murder-suicide. The Cobb County Police Department said it happened in the area of Olive Springs Road. Around 9:25 a.m., police said 911 dispatchers received...
COBB COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

City of Atlanta residents and employees get free zoo admission

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Residents and employees of the city of Atlanta or Fulton County will be able to get into Zoo Atlanta free Aug. 13-14. All they’ll need is proof of residence or employment, such as an ID card or utility bill. Free admission is available for two adults and four children per party.
ATLANTA, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Tractor trailer overturns on I-675 North in Henry County

STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. — A major crash involving a tractor trailer has lanes along I-675 in Henry County blocked during rush hour Friday evening. The Georgia Department of Transportation's website lists the crash on the northbound side of the interstate near SR 138 at exit 1. Crews are working to clean up the scene where a tractor trailer overturned there.
HENRY COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Jackson County man charged for role in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

A Jackson County man received an eight-month federal prison sentence for his role in the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot. Glen Mitchell Simon, 31, of Jefferson was sentenced on Friday in person in Washington D.C.. Most of the 860 people who have been charged in the attack have received their sentencing over videoconferences due to COVID restrictions.
JACKSON COUNTY, GA

