What If The ‘Frasier’ Reboot Were A Drama Series? One Trailer Gives A Thrilling Answer
Since the official announcement of a Frasier reboot starring the original psychiatrist himself Kelsey Grammer, big official updates have been limited. Only so many cast members have been confirmed, and so far Grammer has just been able to provide a vague overview of the show’s direction. Some of these hints were enough for one fan to make a trailer for the Frasier reboot that takes a turn for the dramatic.
Everything To Know About The 2022 Emmys
If you’re anything like me, then you’re most likely still recovering from the egregious snubs that came with this year’s round of Emmy nominations. (I mean, come on — no love for Selena Gomez in Only Murders in the Building or for Britt Lower in Severance? How dare you, Television Academy!)
Emmy Predictions: Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series: Billy Crudup vs. ‘Succession’ Round 2
Last Year’s Winner: Tobias Menzies, “The Crown” Still Eligible: No. Hot Streak: “The Morning Show” star Billy Crudup is the most recent Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series winner eligible this year, after taking the same off year many of his past fellow nominees took due to pandemic delays. Notable Ineligible Series: O-T Fagbenle, Bradley Whitford, and Max Minghella, “The Handmaid’s Tale” (Season 6 is not eligible); Jeffrey Wright, “Westworld” (Season 4 is not eligible); Giancarlo Esposito, “The Mandalorian” (Season 3 was not eligible); John Lithgow, “Perry Mason” (Season 2 is not eligible) This article will be updated throughout the season, along with all...
Nathan Lane’s ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Emmy Nom Could Be His Lucky Number 7
This story about Nathan Lane and “Only Murders in the Building” first appeared in the Down to the Wire: Comedy issue of TheWrap magazine. Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building” ended up with a considerable nomination haul on July 12, with 17 nods in total — and one of them quietly made history. That nom went to Nathan Lane, a three-time Tony winner for both plays and musicals with an equally considerable film and TV résumé to call his own, including celebrated turns in “The Birdcage” and “The People vs. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story.” Lane’s nomination for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series marked his sixth in the category, a record that surpasses the late Fred Willard’s five career nods.
‘Big Sky’: Rex Linn Will Share The Screen With Reba McEntire In ABC Series – First Look
EXCLUSIVE: Rex Linn (Young Sheldon, Better Call Saul) has joined the Season 3 cast of ABC’s Big Sky: Deadly Trails, reuniting him on the small screen with girlfriend Reba McEntire. Linn will portray Buck Barnes, husband of McEntire’s character Sunny Barnes. The pair owns Sunny Day Excursions which specializes in glamping. An exclusive first-look photo of the couple from the series can be found above. “We’re having a blast,” McEntire told Deadline while promoting their upcoming Lifetime movie The Hammer. “We’re still in the middle of shooting. We were on set last night [August 11] and there was a full moon. I think...
Taurean Blacque Dies: Emmy-Nominated ‘Hill Street Blues’ Actor Was 82
Taurean Blacque, the Emmy-nominated actor best known for his role as the perennially behatted Detective Neal Washington on NBC’s influential 1980s hit police series Hill Street Blues, died today in Atlanta following a brief illness. He was 82. His death was announced to Deadline by his family. A native...
Robyn Griggs, ‘Another World’ Actress, Dies at 49
Robyn Griggs, known for her roles on soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died. She was 49. The actress’ passing was announced on her Facebook page Saturday. She had been battling cervical cancer and was open about her health struggles on social media, with Griggs posting last month that she had been diagnosed with four new tumors. More from The Hollywood ReporterAnne Heche Taken Off Life Support, Rep SaysJessica Klein, 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Writer and Producer, Dies at 66Denise Dowse, Actress in 'Beverly Hills, 90210' and 'Insecure,' Dies at 64 Griggs debuted as Stephanie Hobart on One Life to Live...
Rebecca Balding Dead at 66; TV Roles Included Soap and OG Charmed
Actress Rebecca Balding, whose TV credits included stints on the classic ’70s sitcom Soap and the original iteration of Charmed, died July 18 following a battle with ovarian cancer, Deadline reports. She was 66. On Soap, Balding recurred as Carol David, an attorney and the mother of Jodie’s (Billy...
‘Law & Order: SVU’s Mariska Hargitay & Chris Meloni Are Officially ‘Back’ in New Behind-Scenes Pic
After months of waiting, many of our favorite TV dramas have returned to set to begin filming for a new season and that includes Law & Order stars Mariska Hargitay and Chris Meloni. Taking to Instagram with a new post, Hargitay officially informed fans that she and Meloni are back. Check it out.
Denise Dowse, ‘Beverly Hills: 90210’ and ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star, Dead At 64
Actress Denise Dowse, known for her work on Beverly Hills: 90210 and Grey’s Anatomy, died on Saturday at 64 years old. The actress has been in a coma and word came down on Saturday night that she is now dead. “I want to take this moment to thank our...
‘Law & Order: SVU’s New Character Is Also a ‘Chicago PD’ Alum
It won’t be long before the hit TV crime drama series Law & Order: SVU hits the airwaves for its 24th season, along with a variety of other popular prime time shows. And, fans know that the SVU premiere is going to be a big one as the show’s 23rd season wrapped up with Mariska Hargitay’s character, Captain Olivia Benson poised to make a big decision regarding her former partner, Chris Meloni’s Elliot Stabler.
Chris Rock Has A Two-Word Response After Joining Everybody Still Hates Chris Comeback Series
After joining the Everybody Still Hates Chris comeback series, Chris Rock had a two-word response.
Soap Opera Veteran Actor Joining 'The Young and the Restless' in Mystery Role
Fans of The Young and the Restless will be excited to learn that a veteran soap opera actor is joining the show in a mystery role. According to Deadline, former One Life To Live star Trevor St. John has been cast in the beloved CBS daytime drama. At this time, the details of St. John's role are being kept quiet, but Deadline reported that he will begin taping this month, with his episodes set to air later this fall.
‘Law & Order: SVU’ Casts Molly Burnett Ahead of Season 24
The highly anticipated new season of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit is taking shape. The show’s stars have posted tons of behind-the-scenes looks on their social media accounts and fans are eating up all of the information they can get. The crew will need to make some room...
'The Old Man' Season 2: Has the FX Series Been Renewed or Canceled?
The drama stars Jeff Bridges as a former CIA agent who is forced out of hiding when an assassin comes to kill him.
‘Grantchester’ Renewed For Season 8 At PBS Masterpiece & ITV
Click here to read the full article. PBS Masterpiece and ITV drama Grantchester has been recommissioned for an eighth season. Set in a small English village, the show from Broadchurch producer Kudos stars Robson Green as DI Geordie Keating and Tom Brittney as Reverend Will Davenport. In season eight of the popular long-running series, Will starts off the happiest he’s ever been but his world is rocked by a terrible accident while Geordie’s happiness will be threatened by shocking accidents at work. Lead actor Green said: “A series that just gets better with age. Everyone involved is at the top of their game and this incredibly...
Here’s the Emmy Rule That Makes Voters Look Lazy
A version of this story about Emmy voting first appeared in the Down to the Wire: Drama issue of TheWrap’s awards magazine. For the most part, voting for showbiz nominations is pretty simple. If you’re voting in a category in which there will be five nominations, you typically have five slots to fill on your ballot; if there are 10, you have 10 slots. But the Emmys haven’t worked that way since 2017, when the Television Academy added a simple sentence with complicated reverberations: “Vote for all entries in this category that you have seen and feel are worthy of a nomination.”
Kenan Thompson Shares Why He Couldn’t Say No to Hosting the Emmys — Plus, Seth Meyers Offers Some Advice (EXCLUSIVE)
Hosting an awards show these days is considered a pretty thankless job, with little upside — dwindling ratings, snarky social media posts and rigid formats that are tough to change. And yet, it’s still a bit of a bucket-list item for many performers, which is why I totally get it that Kenan Thompson would say yes to this year’s Emmys. (And I find it doubly admirable that he agreed to do it, even after TV Academy voters snubbed him this year and NBC canceled his primetime sitcom!) “They asked, and it’s an honor,” Thompson told me Thursday on a sweltering August...
Jon Hamm joins ‘The Morning Show’ as regular
Actor Jon Hamm rose to prominence with Mad Men on television and has flipped back-and-forth between the film and television worlds over the course of his career. Now, he is back again on small screens with a coming role in The Morning Show. News of the actor playing Paul Marks...
Anne Heche Taken Off Life Support: ‘Six Days, Seven Nights’ Actress Was 53
Anne Heche, the star of Six Days Seven Nights Donnie Brasco, Wag the Dog and a Daytime Emmy-winning TV actress who was equally comfortable in everything from heavy dramas to sitcoms to romantic comedies, has been taken off life support. She was 53. Declared brain dead several days ago, following her Aug. 5 fiery car crash in Los Angeles, Heche had been left on a ventilator with her heart beating so she could be evaluated for organ donation. Multiple organs were scheduled to be harvested this afternoon. “Anne Heche has been peacefully taken off life support,” a rep for the actor said...
