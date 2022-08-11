ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Universal Earn $3 Billion at Global Box Office in Calendar Year, the 1st Studio Since 2019 to Hit That Mark

Four studios grossed over $3 billion in 2019, but Universal milestone shows signs of progress in box office recovery. Universal Pictures announced on Sunday that it has become the first studio since the pandemic began to gross over $3 billion worldwide in a calendar year, thanks in large part to the mid-summer success of its franchise hits “Jurassic World: Dominion” and “Minions: The Rise of Gru.”
Fiverr Partners With Selina to Bring Together “Anywhere Workers” From Across the Globe

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 11, 2022-- Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE: FVRR), the company that is revolutionizing how the world works together, today announced a new partnership with Selina, one of the world’s largest experiential hospitality brands built to address the needs of millennial and Gen Z travelers. The purpose of the partnership is to provide Anywhere Workers (i.e. people who work remotely while traveling from at least two locations, domestic or international, throughout the year), the opportunity to find community and connect with like-minded individuals during their travels. The partnership with Selina also includes the ability for these workers to connect through in-person events and meetups as a means to combat one of the key issues they face: loneliness. Additionally, Fiverr will be launching its Work from Anywhere contest, where ten Fiverr freelancers will be selected to stay at a Selina location of their choosing for 3 to 4 weeks.
Why Hollywood Is in a Mad Rush to Launch Ad-Supported Streaming Options | Video

INTEL. ANALYSIS. ACCESS. COMMUNITY. Consolidation within the entertainment industry appears on the horizon and avenues streamers are embracing to survive is AVOD and FAST. Audiences shouldn’t take the prolific volume of quality entertainment options currently available for granted, because the entertainment industry may never be quite this crowded again. As Hollywood faces a potential winnowing of content options in the coming years, the ad-supported model is being viewed as a stabilizing force for an uncertain business.
Meet Javier Olivan, Sheryl Sandberg's Successor At Meta

In June, Sheryl Sandberg stepped down as COO of Meta Platform Inc META, after which, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg named long-term associate Javier Olivan as Sanberg's successor. Olivan joined Facebook over 15 years ago, before joining the social media giant, he was with Siemens AG SIEGY as an R&D engineer.
Adam Conover Talks Waypoint Radio Through the Discovery-Warner Bros. Merger

We’ve got a very special waypoints for y’all today! Friend of the pod Adam Conover is joining the Waypoint crew to talk about the recent Warner Media/Discovery merger. We discuss how the merger might affect one of the better streaming libraries out there in HBO Max, the callousness of television execs when making decisions to cancel shows, and how the exponential growth mentality of the industry will kill some of its best works. Then we dig into the games Adam’s been playing recently, his recent obsession with CRT TVs, and detour for a quick dip in the question bucket.
GXO Logistics continues to write new chapters in its evolving story

On Oct. 12, 2021, GXO Logistics Chief Investment Officer Mark Manduca laid out the argument for why the Greenwich, Connecticut-based firm represented a new breed of logistics company. “This is a hard business to wrap your head around. There is no company out there that is scalable contract logistics,” he...
