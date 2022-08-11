ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salyer, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kymkemp.com

[UPDATE 10:05 p.m.] Camper on Fire Near Ruth Lake

About 7:45 p.m., a camper in the 13,100 block of Mad River Road in Trinity County caught fire, according to the scanner. This is about a mile south of the Ruth Lake campground. Firefighters reached the area quickly and reported that there was no spread to the surrounding vegetation as...
TRINITY COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Evacuate! Humboldt County Issues New Orders and Warnings August 11

HUM-E032-B NORTH OF Forest Route 7n02. 𝗡𝗘𝗪 𝗘𝗩𝗔𝗖𝗨𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗢𝗡 𝗪𝗔𝗥𝗡𝗜𝗡𝗚 issued for zone HUM-E032-A, northeast of Willow Creek. Residents in this zone should prepare for potential evacuations, including personal supplies, overnight accommodations, and livestock considerations. Be ready to go at a moment’s notice.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Burnt Ranch, CA
City
Salyer, CA
City
Eureka, CA
kymkemp.com

Evacuate! New Order Issued on August 12 at 5 p.m.

Press release from the Humboldt County Office of Emergency Services:. 𝘜𝘱𝘥𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘥 8/12/2022 𝘢𝘵 5 𝘗𝘔. 𝗡𝗘𝗪 𝗘𝗩𝗔𝗖𝗨𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗢𝗡 𝗢𝗥𝗗𝗘𝗥 issued for zone HUM-E063-B, south of Willow Creek. Residents in this zone should evacuate now. There is no immediate threat to Willow Creek proper.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
oregontoday.net

Quake, Aug. 11

A 2.7-magnitude earthquake was recorded at the southern end of the two fault lines that run parallel with the Oregon Coast, Wednesday, Aug. 10. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located west to southwest of Ferndale, CA near Cape Mendocino in Northern California.
FERNDALE, CA
KIEM-TV Redwood News

The Six Rivers Lightning Complex continues to grow

Willow Creek, Calif. (KIEM)- The Six Rivers Lightning Complex continues to grow as it has now burned 12,375 acres with 0% containment. “Yesterday we had a strong inversion layer and marine layer that increased our relative humidity, which really gave us a significant help across the entire fire area. Today that will be going down, […] The post The Six Rivers Lightning Complex continues to grow appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
WILLOW CREEK, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Weather Service#Air Quality#North Coast#Advisories#Humboldt#Trinity
kymkemp.com

Humboldt Last Week is Humboldt County’s news podcast: Bigfoot-area fires | Embattled reelection? | Logging arson | Hospital protests | Wind economy | More

Lightning-caused fires near Willow Creek have been a challenge to contain, embattled Arcata City Council member Brett Watson noted he’ll seek reelection, loggers and protesters pointed fingers at each other over an arson fire, protests continue over conditions at local Providence hospitals, new state goals are likely to positively impact local offshore wind energy, additional college-level sports entertainment options emerge as ‘Crabs season closes, the Eureka Street Art Festival once again rained beauty on local structures, monkeypox made it to Humboldt County, Cal Poly Humboldt researchers believe new fiber optic lines could help us better detect future earthquakes, the City Manager in Brookings is on leave after being accused of theft from a business, moving some old concrete thing somehow made the news, local event picks, and more.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
visitredding.com

10 MUST-SEE WATERFALLS NEAR REDDING, CALIFORNIA

Redding is surrounded by California’s most incredible waterfalls. How do you choose which ones to visit? Check out our guide. Anyone who has visited Redding knows it is paradise for outdoor lovers. And one of the most spectacular opportunities Redding has to offer is waterfalls – lots of them!...
KDRV

Six Rivers National Forest issues emergency area closure today

NORTHERN CALIFORNIA -- The Six Rivers National Forest implemented an emergency area closure today for all roads, trails and land on the Lower Trinity Ranger District because of the SRF Lightning Complex Fire. The Six Rivers National Forest (SRNF) Office says, "For the purposes of public and firefighter safety, on...
WILLOW CREEK, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
actionnewsnow.com

Redding Fire Department investigating four small fires in Redding

REDDING, Calif. - The Redding Fire Department is investigating four human-caused fires that broke out in Redding Friday afternoon. At approximately 1:37 p.m. Friday afternoon, crews from the Redding Fire Department responded to reports of a vegetation fire in the area of 1525 George Drive in Redding. Upon arrival at...
REDDING, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

Dangerous Levels of Cyanobacteria Identified in Big Lagoon

Press release from the Humboldt County Department of Health and Human Services:. Local Public and Environmental Health officials are warning recreational users of all bodies of fresh water to avoid contact with cyanobacteria (also known as blue-green algae) after samples from Big Lagoon tested high for toxins earlier this week.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

Community Members Clean Up Target

You know how the clothing sections at the Eureka Target have been a big, hot mess lately? Since Target is currently short-staffed, some local folks decided to take it upon themselves to tidy up the clothing tables and racks, and help make the Target shopping experience a little more enjoyable for their community.
EUREKA, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

State Fines Unlicensed Cannabis Grower More Than $300K for Runoff That Threatens Mad River Water Quality

Press release from the California Environmental Protection Agency’s State Water Resources Control Board:. The North Coast Water Board approved a fine of $301,950 against a cultivator in Humboldt County for failing to cleanup and abate sediment discharges to Mad River tributaries, according to an order adopted at an August 4 board hearing. The fine was increased by more than 40 percent from the proposed liability.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Major Roadwork Scheduled on Area Roads from August 12th – 18th

(14.9/22.7) – Construction in the Last Chance Grade area will continue. One-way traffic control will be in effect. Motorists should anticipate 25-minute delays at all hours. LC#C101FA and C101OC. U.S. 199 (1.2/1.6) – Construction work near Kings Valley Road will continue. One-way traffic control will be in effect from...
DEL NORTE COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy