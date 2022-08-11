Read full article on original website
mendofever.com
Where’s This Smoke Coming From? The Six Rivers Lightening Complex Fire in Humboldt and Trinity Counties
Mendocino and Northern Sonoma County residents this morning are reporting a noticeable smoky haze and smell permeating the region. This morning we spoke with National Weather Service meteorologist Josh Wood at the Eureka office and confirmed our region is now in the path of the Six River Lightening Complex Fire’s drift smoke.
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 10:05 p.m.] Camper on Fire Near Ruth Lake
About 7:45 p.m., a camper in the 13,100 block of Mad River Road in Trinity County caught fire, according to the scanner. This is about a mile south of the Ruth Lake campground. Firefighters reached the area quickly and reported that there was no spread to the surrounding vegetation as...
kymkemp.com
Good News as Firefighters Claw Out 12% Containment on the Six Rivers Lightning Complex
In spite of warmer and drier weather yesterday, firefighters on the Six Rivers Lightning Complex felt confident enough in some of the lines they had drawn to start declaring partial containment–12%! The Complex is now 15,232 acres an increase of 1264 acres in the last 24 hours. Yesterday evening,...
kymkemp.com
Evacuate! Humboldt County Issues New Orders and Warnings August 11
HUM-E032-B NORTH OF Forest Route 7n02. 𝗡𝗘𝗪 𝗘𝗩𝗔𝗖𝗨𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗢𝗡 𝗪𝗔𝗥𝗡𝗜𝗡𝗚 issued for zone HUM-E032-A, northeast of Willow Creek. Residents in this zone should prepare for potential evacuations, including personal supplies, overnight accommodations, and livestock considerations. Be ready to go at a moment’s notice.
kymkemp.com
Evacuate! New Order Issued on August 12 at 5 p.m.
Press release from the Humboldt County Office of Emergency Services:. 𝘜𝘱𝘥𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘥 8/12/2022 𝘢𝘵 5 𝘗𝘔. 𝗡𝗘𝗪 𝗘𝗩𝗔𝗖𝗨𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗢𝗡 𝗢𝗥𝗗𝗘𝗥 issued for zone HUM-E063-B, south of Willow Creek. Residents in this zone should evacuate now. There is no immediate threat to Willow Creek proper.
oregontoday.net
Quake, Aug. 11
A 2.7-magnitude earthquake was recorded at the southern end of the two fault lines that run parallel with the Oregon Coast, Wednesday, Aug. 10. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located west to southwest of Ferndale, CA near Cape Mendocino in Northern California.
The Six Rivers Lightning Complex continues to grow
Willow Creek, Calif. (KIEM)- The Six Rivers Lightning Complex continues to grow as it has now burned 12,375 acres with 0% containment. “Yesterday we had a strong inversion layer and marine layer that increased our relative humidity, which really gave us a significant help across the entire fire area. Today that will be going down, […] The post The Six Rivers Lightning Complex continues to grow appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
North Coast Journal
UPDATE: New Evacuation Zone, Hazardous to Unhealthy Air Near Six Rivers Complex as Fire Continues to Grow
The Humboldt County Office of Emergency Services has announced a new Evacuation Order due to the Six Rivers Lightning Complex fire in the HUM-E063-B zone south of Willow Creek but states there is “no immediate threat to Willow Creek proper.”. The OES also announced that zone HUM-E057 has been...
lostcoastoutpost.com
kymkemp.com
Humboldt Last Week is Humboldt County’s news podcast: Bigfoot-area fires | Embattled reelection? | Logging arson | Hospital protests | Wind economy | More
Lightning-caused fires near Willow Creek have been a challenge to contain, embattled Arcata City Council member Brett Watson noted he’ll seek reelection, loggers and protesters pointed fingers at each other over an arson fire, protests continue over conditions at local Providence hospitals, new state goals are likely to positively impact local offshore wind energy, additional college-level sports entertainment options emerge as ‘Crabs season closes, the Eureka Street Art Festival once again rained beauty on local structures, monkeypox made it to Humboldt County, Cal Poly Humboldt researchers believe new fiber optic lines could help us better detect future earthquakes, the City Manager in Brookings is on leave after being accused of theft from a business, moving some old concrete thing somehow made the news, local event picks, and more.
visitredding.com
10 MUST-SEE WATERFALLS NEAR REDDING, CALIFORNIA
Redding is surrounded by California’s most incredible waterfalls. How do you choose which ones to visit? Check out our guide. Anyone who has visited Redding knows it is paradise for outdoor lovers. And one of the most spectacular opportunities Redding has to offer is waterfalls – lots of them!...
KDRV
Six Rivers National Forest issues emergency area closure today
NORTHERN CALIFORNIA -- The Six Rivers National Forest implemented an emergency area closure today for all roads, trails and land on the Lower Trinity Ranger District because of the SRF Lightning Complex Fire. The Six Rivers National Forest (SRNF) Office says, "For the purposes of public and firefighter safety, on...
actionnewsnow.com
Redding Fire Department investigating four small fires in Redding
REDDING, Calif. - The Redding Fire Department is investigating four human-caused fires that broke out in Redding Friday afternoon. At approximately 1:37 p.m. Friday afternoon, crews from the Redding Fire Department responded to reports of a vegetation fire in the area of 1525 George Drive in Redding. Upon arrival at...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Dangerous Levels of Cyanobacteria Identified in Big Lagoon
Press release from the Humboldt County Department of Health and Human Services:. Local Public and Environmental Health officials are warning recreational users of all bodies of fresh water to avoid contact with cyanobacteria (also known as blue-green algae) after samples from Big Lagoon tested high for toxins earlier this week.
kymkemp.com
Humboldt County Search and Rescue Announce the Certification of Ivy and Milo
The Humboldt County Search and Rescue announced via their Facebook page that after two years, Ivy and Milo are now a Mission Ready Area Team with the California Rescue Dog Association. Thank you for your hard work and dedication.
lostcoastoutpost.com
Community Members Clean Up Target
You know how the clothing sections at the Eureka Target have been a big, hot mess lately? Since Target is currently short-staffed, some local folks decided to take it upon themselves to tidy up the clothing tables and racks, and help make the Target shopping experience a little more enjoyable for their community.
krcrtv.com
Redding's 'Goat Strike Force' strikes again with power walk along Buenaventura Boulevard
REDDING, Calif. — The Goat Strike Force strikes again!. Wednesday morning, Redding's favorite four-legged firefighters took a power walk north along Buenaventura Boulevard to their new worksite. "Special thanks to the Redding Police Department, Redding Parks Department and a few trusty herding dogs for the safe escort," the city...
lostcoastoutpost.com
State Fines Unlicensed Cannabis Grower More Than $300K for Runoff That Threatens Mad River Water Quality
Press release from the California Environmental Protection Agency’s State Water Resources Control Board:. The North Coast Water Board approved a fine of $301,950 against a cultivator in Humboldt County for failing to cleanup and abate sediment discharges to Mad River tributaries, according to an order adopted at an August 4 board hearing. The fine was increased by more than 40 percent from the proposed liability.
kymkemp.com
Old Growth Redwood Slated to be Cut, SB396 Needs to be Stopped, Says Letter Writer
Welcome to our letters to the editor/opinion section. To submit yours for consideration, please send to [email protected] Please consider including an image to be used–either a photograph of you or something applicable to the letter. However, an image is not necessary for publication. Remember opinions expressed do not...
kymkemp.com
Major Roadwork Scheduled on Area Roads from August 12th – 18th
(14.9/22.7) – Construction in the Last Chance Grade area will continue. One-way traffic control will be in effect. Motorists should anticipate 25-minute delays at all hours. LC#C101FA and C101OC. U.S. 199 (1.2/1.6) – Construction work near Kings Valley Road will continue. One-way traffic control will be in effect from...
