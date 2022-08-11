ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salina, KS

GOP candidates stress urgency at annual Nevada cookout

GARDNERVILLE, Nev. (AP) — Standing in front of 1,500 Republicans at a rural ranch backdropped by the Sierra Nevada mountains, Nevada’s Republican governor candidate Joe Lombardo referenced the “elephant in the room” without naming him. The second-place finisher in the gubernatorial primary, Reno attorney Joey Gilbert,...
The coming California megastorm

California, where earthquakes, droughts and wildfires have shaped life for generations, also faces the growing threat of another kind of calamity, one whose fury would be felt across the entire state. This one will come from the sky. According to new research, it will very likely take shape one winter...
CA WFO MEDFORD Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE. ...Abundant Lightning On Dry Fuels Expected Wednesday... .Moisture will begin feeding into the region tomorrow. Instability. will build with a slight chance of thunderstorms in mostly Modoc. county Tuesday afternoon and evening. Instability increases. Wednesday, with a slight chance of isolated thunderstorms from. western Siskiyou...
CA WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...North / Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50. * WHERE...Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast and Santa Ynez. Mountains Western Range. * WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will...
