Denver, CO

Broncos name Damani Leech new team president

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DHnwc_0hDc0zSn00

The Denver Broncos named Damani Leech their team president on Thursday.

It’s the latest shuffling of executives since the new ownership group took over after NFL owners approved the team’s sale on Tuesday.

Joe Ellis resigned as CEO/president of the team earlier this week. New owner Rob Walton announced that his son-in-law and co-owner, Greg Penner, was taking over as CEO.

Penner announced Leech as new president on Thursday. Leech and general manager George Paton will report to Penner.

“As we sought to identify a dynamic, forward-thinking and inspiring leader to guide the Broncos into this exciting new chapter, Damani stood out among several very qualified candidates,” Penner said in a statement.

Leech joins the Broncos after three years as chief operating officer of NFL International.

Leech was a three-time first-team All-Ivy League selection as a defensive back for Princeton, earning third-team All-America honors.

–Field Level Media

