ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Gov. Youngkin criticized after calling on teachers with LGBTQ students to tell parents

By Katie King, The Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
 3 days ago

Democrats and LGBTQ advocates are slamming recent remarks from Gov. Glenn Youngkin calling on educators to inform parents about a student’s gender identity or sexual orientation.

Del. Shelly Simonds, a member of the House Education Committee, said youth with unsupportive families could be abused or kicked out of their homes if they were outed by teachers.

“I think people don’t realize that policies like this could put children in real danger at home,” said Simonds, D-Newport News. “This is a real safety issue for children.”

During an interview this week, Youngkin was asked for his thoughts regarding schools that withhold information from parents about a student’s gender identity or sexual orientation, and whether he believes the Virginia Board of Education should pass new guidance on the issue.

The board currently advises schools to respect the privacy of students who are openly LGBTQ at school but don’t want to share that with their parents.

“I think everybody knows where I stand; parents matter,” Youngkin said. “Parents should be at the forefront of all of these discussions. And I firmly believe that teachers and schools have an obligation to make sure that parents are well informed about what’s happening in their kids’ lives.”

The governor added that parents were tired of being “pushed to the background” by schools.

The governor recently appointed new members to the Board of Education, meaning it’s possible new recommendations about the disclosure of students’ LGBTQ status to parents could be coming, Simonds said.

But she hopes that won’t be the case.

“We have a crisis in education caused by the pandemic, we are losing teachers everyday, so we’re going to do something that is disruptive to the school environment? It’s outrageous,” she said.

Del. Glenn Davis, chair of the House Education Committee, agrees with the governor.

LGBTQ youth are at an above-average risk of struggling with various mental health challenges, he said, meaning school policies that prevent or discourage teachers from discussing such matters with parents could put a student’s well-being in jeopardy.

“I think it is every parent’s responsibility and desire to be there for their children especially during the most difficult of times,” said Davis, R-Virginia Beach. “If a parent is not made aware of the challenges that their child is facing, then it is difficult for them to provide an environment of support.”

Other legislators also weighed in on the issue on social media.

Del. Schuyler VanValkenburg, an educator, and Del. Danica Roem, the first openly transgender state legislator in the nation, both decried the governor’s remarks.

“I’m a teacher. I would never out a kid. Ever. My job is to help them thrive,” VanValkenburg, a Henrico County Democrat, wrote on Twitter.

Roem, D-Manassas, urged the governor to speak with LGBTQ youth who were now homeless after being outed to their parents.

Bora, a 14-year-old student who identifies as LGBTQ, believes teenagers should have the right to decide when or if their parents are informed about their sexuality or gender identify.

Bora is a member of the Pride Liberation Project, a student-led coalition in Virginia that advocates for the state’s LGBTQ youth. She requested to have her last name withheld because she has not come out to her parents.

She would “face consequences” at home if her parents found out, she explained. But she feels comfortable being open with her friends and some teachers.

“School is a safe space for me, I can be myself there” she said. “I think it’s cruel that the governor would endanger students for political points.”

Katie King, katie.king@virginiamedia.com

Comments / 1

Duke Cash
2d ago

good governor let's keep it honest you are what you choose to be they were gay and lesbian when I went to school they did there thing and the rest of us did pay much attention to them unless the got funny with some body that didn't want to be messed with they were told to don't bother other people but you are how you are so live with it

Reply
2
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Society
Local
Virginia Education
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Government
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Long-Awaited Historic Letters Are Now Published

RADFORD, VA—A book nearly 160 years in the making is now illuminating life during the Civil War in Southwest Virginia. The book, which has just been released by the University of North Carolina Press, features the wartime correspondence between Confederate newlyweds Brigadier General Gabriel C. Wharton and Anne Radford Wharton. The surviving 524 letters are astounding and reveal that we still have so much to learn about our history.
RADFORD, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Danica Roem
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Transgender#Politics State#Politics Governor#Racism#Democrats#The Board Of Education
WAMU

Listen: ‘Memory Wars’ Explores How Virginia–And America–Might Reckon With The Past

What does it take for a country to face its past, including horrific chapters like the Holocaust or slavery?. In the five-part series Memory Wars, public radio reporter Mallory Noe-Payne and Pulitzer prize winning Richmond Times-Dispatch columnist Michael Paul Williams explore how Germany faced its history, and what lessons that might hold for Virginia and the country more broadly.
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC 29 News

Spam calls claiming to be hospitals on the rise

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - There is a new type of spam call that might have you thinking that your loved one is in the hospital. UVA Health assures that they would never ask for your personal information, and to trust your gut if you encounter one of these calls. “The...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
LGBT
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
Virginian-Pilot

Virginian-Pilot

Norfolk, VA
14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Virginian-Pilot has the latest headlines on Hampton Roads news. Find breaking news, sports, crime, opinion, traffic and more.

 https://www.pilotonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy