Nearly three years on, Dallas tornado damage finally being repaired

Back in October of 2019, a tornado tore through North Dallas severely damaging and destroying homes, businesses, and other structures. But here we are nearly three years later and some traffic lights are just now being replaced.

City Councilman Omar Narvaez says that's because the city applied for FEMA money but were rejected.

"We finally were able to achieve those dollars thanks to different grants and different ways to get funding, and so we'll be able to see those traffic signals restored finally," Narvaez said.

The city is using grant money of just over $334,000 to pay for the replacements. The new signals will affect three intersections

