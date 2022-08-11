ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilton, CT

Upcoming Bus Orientation Dates for RPS Elementary School Students

Please take note of Ridgefield Public School's Bus Orientation dates for elementary school students. In her Mid-summer Letter to the school community, Ridgefield Public School Superintendent Dr. Susie DaSilva shared some summer news as well as the 2022-2023 School Calendar and school hours. * Parent Portal opens for class assignments...
RIDGEFIELD, CT
Ribbon Cutting Unveils Norwalk's Colonial Village Learning Center Community Garden

Yesterday, Norwalk Mayor Rilling, Senator Bob Duff, Senate Majority Leader, Suzanne Piacentini, HUD, Field Office Director and community members joined the Norwalk Housing Authority for a ribbon cutting of the Colonial Village Learning Center Community Garden. This beautiful community garden will be maintained by K-5 students, who are learning about...
NORWALK, CT
Back to School Information for Wilton Public School Students

Back to School information for Wilton Public School students. Please note that school begins for students on Monday, August 29. You can view the 2022-2023 school calendar HERE. Parent Portal to open on August 17. As you know, Wilton Public Schools use PowerSchool as our District Student Information system. PowerSchool...
WILTON, CT
Services Planned for Longtime Ridgefield Resident Adam F. Ciotti, 30

Adam F. Ciotti, 30, of New Haven, a longtime resident of Ridgefield, died on Wednesday, August 10, 2022. Family and friends will be received on Friday, August 19, 2022, from 4:00 PM to 6:30 PM at Kane Funeral Home; 25 Catoonah Street, Ridgefield. Reflections and tributes of Adam will be offered at 6:00 PM on Friday evening at the funeral home.
RIDGEFIELD, CT
Fall Semester Registration Opens at Founders Hall

Founders Hall’s fall semester begins September 12, 2022 with registration for classes due August 30th at 4:30. Old favorites like oil painting return, as well as language and music classes. Members can take advantage of the hobby and sport program which features card games and team sports. A variety of academic programs offer an opportunity to learn about new subjects or delve into topics that have always seemed interesting such as genealogy or film.
RIDGEFIELD, CT
Ridgefield native Millie Molinaro, 94, has died

Mildred Knapp Molinaro, 94, of New Milford, wife of the late Peter J. Molinaro, died peacefully on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, in New Milford. Mrs. Molinaro was born in Ridgefield, CT on December 16, 1927. She was the daughter of Joseph and Martha (Coburn) Knapp. She was one of 10 children and grew up on the Knapp Family homestead on Florida Hill Road. Mrs. Molinaro attended Ridgefield High School.
RIDGEFIELD, CT
850 in Ridgefield is HIRING Servers!

We are looking for servers with open availability to join our team starting as soon as possible. No experience is required, but must be 18+. Please reach out to Eliza at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or stop in if interested.
RIDGEFIELD, CT
Why Small Businesses Matter: Linda Raymond - William Raveis Real Estate

Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Linda Raymond...
FAIRFIELD, CT
Lamont Highlights Expansion of Food Assistance Programs To Increase Access to Locally Grown Food at Connecticut Farmers Markets

Governor Ned Lamont today visited the Middletown Farmers Market to celebrate National Farmers Market Week and highlight the recent expansion of the state’s food assistance programs to provide increased access to fresh, locally grown food at farmers' markets in Connecticut. National Farmers Market Week, which runs this year from...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Save the Date: Norwalk Boat Show Returns Sept. 22-25

Progressive® Insurance Norwalk Boat Show® presented by Discover Boating. Docks September 22-25, 2022 at Norwalk Cove Marina. The 2022 Progressive® Insurance Norwalk Boat Show®, presented by Discover Boating, returns to Norwalk Cove Marina September 22-25, 2022, providing more boats and more on-the-water activities for all ages. The annual boat show provides four days of fun on the Long Island Sound, hosting the largest selection of new boats from leading brands in the area, plus boating lessons, free boat rides and a variety of new activities this year for nautical novices and seasoned sailors.
NORWALK, CT
Free Rabies Vaccine for Westchester Pets on Saturday August 27th.

Westchester County residents can schedule free rabies vaccinations for their dogs, cats and ferrets on Saturday, August 27 from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the SPCA of Westchester, 590 North State Road, in Briarcliff Manor. Call 914-941-2896 x 110 for a required appointment. There will be no examinations. Cats...
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
Ridgefield Travel Alert: Bennett's Farm Road Closure

The Bennett’s Farm Road culvert replacement project is underway and the detour and road closure will begin Friday, August 12, 2022. They anticipate the closure lasting to Friday, August 19, 2022. This closure is necessary to facilitate the removal of the existing piping to allow for the installation of the new culvert.
RIDGEFIELD, CT
Poughkeepsie Galleria Introduces “Back-to-School Shopping Spree Giveaway”

Guests have an opportunity to win by submitting photos or videos of their back-to-school shopping experience at POUGHKEEPSIE GALLERIA now through September 5, 2022. Let the back-to-school shopping season begin! Head over to Poughkeepsie Galleria for your chance to win $500* from the “Back-to-School Shopping Spree Giveaway” promotion, now through September 5th. Simply visit any of Poughkeepsie Galleria’s shopping, dining, and entertainment venues, scan the unique QR code, and upload a photo or video of your back-to-school shopping experience to enter for your chance to win. Or, snap and share a photo or video on social media using the hashtag #BTSPG.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Ridgefield Travel Alert Due to Route 7 Pump Station Project

Route 7 Pump Station, Force Main and Wastewater Treatment Facility Decommissioning Project. The Water Pollution Control Authority’s Wastewater Facilities Upgrade project includes construction of approximately 13,600 linear feet of new 8-inch diameter underground force main piping from the Route 7 Pump Station to the South Street Wastewater Treatment Facility. The existing Route 7 Pump Station will be demolished and replaced with a new pump station in the same location on Route 7. The existing Route 7 Wastewater Treatment Facility will be decommissioned and demolished. The work is anticipated to occur from April 2022 through August 2023.
RIDGEFIELD, CT
Iconic Redding Mansion Built for Author Mark Twain, for Sale

"Stormfield" - the iconic mansion built in Redding for author Samuel Clemens, best known as Mark Twain, who lived there from 1908 until his death in 1910. Upon surveying the countryside from his new home, Clemens exclaimed “How beautiful it all is. I did not think it could be as beautiful as this.” He stipulated the house should be built in the style of a Tuscan villa, after having enjoyed time in Italy, and derived the property's name from his short story "Captain Stormfield's Visit to Heaven."
REDDING, CT

