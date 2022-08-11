Interstate 65 North and South will be closed at Exit 117 for SR 52 in Robertson County Sunday, August 14, for partial demolition of the SR 52 overpass. The work will be conducted in the overnight hours from 8 p.m. – 5 a.m. Traffic will be reduced to one lane and detoured at Exit 117 across SR 52 to keep traffic moving.

ROBERTSON COUNTY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO