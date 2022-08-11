ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

NBC Chicago

The Motor City Is Moving South as EVs Change the Automotive Industry

SPRING HILL, Tenn. – Jack Weaver can point to a cannon on a Civil War battlefield from the comfort of a shaded bench in his backyard — a visible marker of his land's rich past. As he speaks about his small town, it's over the loud rumble of cars and trucks at the intersection in front of his farmhouse red home.
SPRING HILL, TN
WATE

National park visitors spent $870M in Tennessee

National parks pumped hundreds of millions of dollars into Tennessee's economy in 2021. A new report showed 11 million park visitors spent an estimated $870 million in local gateway regions while visiting National Park Service lands in Tennessee.
TENNESSEE STATE
WSMV

Nashville neighborhood claims no trash pickup for ‘weeks’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Trash pickup has dragged on for at least three weeks in one North Nashville neighborhood, the people who live there say. And it all started, those residents claim, when Metro Waste was supposed to take up the job. Metro Waste Services took over trash pickup in...
NASHVILLE, TN
WTVC

At least one person is dead in an overnight fire in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, Tenn. — At least one fatality has been reported after an overnight second-alarm fire in Lafayette, Georgia. According to the Northwest Georgia Scanner, the fire happened at 1135 Campbell Avenue at the Carriage Hill Apartments. Video from a NewsChannel 9 viewer shows the flames above a nearby fence.
LAFAYETTE, GA
tnrealestatelistings.com

109 Meadow Ct White House, TN 37188 — MLS# 2427846

This home is on a quiet cul de sace close to schools, I 65 and shopping! Great one level home has a huge eat in kitchen with a picture window to enjoy the privacy fenced back yard. NO HOA. Enjoy your covered porch with enough seating for entertaining. Come to the open house 8 / 13 / 2022 from 2 pm-4 pm.
WHITE HOUSE, TN
Rutherford Source

New Charcuterie Concept Graze Craze to Open in Murfreesboro

14Graze Craze®, a booming new concept in charcuterie boards and boxes for healthy lunches, office catering and special events, will open its second Tennessee location at 675 Middle Tennessee Blvd in Murfreesboro on Monday, August 15. Graze Craze is the newest food brand to join the community of award-winning companies affiliated with United Franchise Group™ (UFG).
MURFREESBORO, TN
luxury-houses.net

This $5.935M Spectacular Waterfront Home Commands Breathtaking Lake and Sunset Views in College Grove

The Estate in College Grove is a luxurious home offering unparalleled resort style amenities now available for sale. This home located at 8312 Shoreline Ct, College Grove, Tennessee; offering 05 bedrooms and 08 bathrooms with 9,946 square feet of living spaces. Call Tammy Graffam, Jennifer Klein – Benchmark Realty, LLC (Phone: 615 371-1544, 615 693-1550) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in College Grove.
COLLEGE GROVE, TN
murfreesborovoice.com

Mayor Shane McFarland Discusses City’s Homelessness Issue

Murfreesboro Mayor Shane McFarland—who was re-elected this month to City Council—has been serving as city's mayor since April 2014. Since first taking over as mayor, he's been working diligently with other groups to address Murfreesboro's homelessness. “[City Council has] worked for some time with Greenhouse Ministries, Journey Home,...
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

Final Supermoon of 2022 rises tonight

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The final Supermoon of the year will illuminate the skies tonight. A supermoon is especially big and bright. It happens when the moon is at its fullest and closest to Earth. This one is called the Sturgeon Moon because Native Americans considered this a great time...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Wilson County Fair-Tennessee State Fair opens next week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - As the Williamson County Fair wraps up this weekend, the Wilson County Fair-Tennessee State Fair will gearing up for another round this summer. “It’s something you can come to every day of the 10 days and see something different,” said Randall Clemons, President of the Wilson County Fair-Tennessee State Fair.
NASHVILLE, TN
rejournals.com

Construction to begin on 172-unit seniors housing community in Nashville

A joint venture between Ryan Companies US, Inc., LCS and Harrison Street have closed the finances and are beginning construction of the Clarendale West End seniors housing project in Nashville. Located in the West End neighborhood of Nashville, the senior living community will be the area’s newest upscale continuum-of-care option,...
NASHVILLE, TN
rejournals.com

Marcus & Millichap sells 51,170-square-foot self-storage facility in Tennessee

Marcus & Millichap closed the sale of All About Storage, a 51,170-square-foot self-storage facility in Portland, Tennessee. Brett Hatcher, Gabriel Coe and Nathan Coe, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap’s Columbus office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, an individual/personal trust. Jody McKibben, Tennessee Broker of Record, assisted in closing this transaction.
PORTLAND, TN

