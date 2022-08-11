Read full article on original website
Forecast: Cooler Now, But What About the Rest of August?
The beginning of August certainly has served up the "dog days of summer" for the Mohawk Valley with some of the hottest and most humid days we've seen in quite some time. Now, as more seasonable temperatures move into the area, what do forecasters predict for the remainder of August?
Stroll Through Stunning Sunflower Labyrinth on CNY Farm This Summer
Move over corn fields. There's a new maze in town. And it's a lot prettier to look at than dry corn stocks. This year, get lost in the beauty of summer as you stroll through a Sunflower Labyrinth. Stroll through rows and rows of sunflowers at Critz Farms in Cazenovia,...
New York Tourist Destination Named ‘Most Beautiful’ in USA
A popular destination for Hudson Valley vacationers has been recognized as one of the most beautiful lakes in the country. There are two types of people; those who vacation at the beach and those who vacation at the lake. While there is much debate over the best beaches in the country, lake vacationers seem to be a little more low-key about their favorite destinations. They know they've got a good thing going and the last thing they want is more people discovering their peaceful lake.
The 5 Worst Suburbs In Western New York
Life is not all about competition but as soon as you put out a ranking system, it sure turns into it. Earlier this year Niche.com, put out a list of the Best Places To Live In The Buffalo Area and ranked the best to the worst. Of course, every town...
New York’s Most Beautiful Place
If you are looking for a quick weekend trip and want to end up somewhere amazingly beautiful there is only one place to go in New York State. According to a post on purewow.com, which put together a list of the eight most beautiful places in New York, the place that lands at number one on the list is truly one of the most beautiful places in the state and the entire country.
The Worst Part About Living in New York State
When you stop and think about it, the State of New York really does have some amazing aspects. The food in New York is incredible, more precisely at either end of the state. New York City we know all about and its rich and diverse mix of food cuisine. Buffalo and Western New York just might have the most underrated food scene in the entire country.
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Forecast: Another 24 Hours of Pleasant Weather
Today will make five days in a row with lower humidity and comfortable temperatures. A large area of high pressure continues to drift east across the northeast and will provide one more day of pleasant weather. However, early next week an upper level low pressure system will move into the area and anchor itself along the New England coast. This weather feature will bring more clouds and higher chances for rain showers. Although not ideal weather, this is some much needed rain that will be possible for Western New York.
Have You Heard of This Mysterious ‘Phantom Town’ in Upstate New York?
If you carefully examine an old map of New York, odds are, you'd be able to find a small hamlet, called Agloe. Agloe was founded around the year 1930, and sits in Colchester in Delaware County, southwest of Albany and the Capital Region. Nestled into the area around the Catskill Mountains, Agloe was about as rural as it gets.
Officials in New York State Say Minivan Hit Amish Buggy From Behind
There are a lot of things you have to look out for when you're traveling the roads of New York state. Wildlife and fallen tree limbs aren't the only potential hazards. A 55-year-old New York state man was issued multiple tickets recently after colliding with a horse-drawn buggy from behind, according to officials. The reason he gave to troopers was that he simply didn't see the carriage in front of him.
DEC calls for pool owners to watch out for beetles
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation is making a call out to anyone with a pool. Next time you go out to take a dip, keep an eye out for an invasive insect that could cause significant harm to New York's natural ecosystem.
Deer Hunters Need To Help Prevent The Spread Of CWD In New York
Deer hunting season might not be top of mind at this moment but the New York Department of Environmental Conservation (NYS DEC) is hoping to get ahead of the curve. This week, the NYS DEC posted many things to social media that will be important this season for deer hunters. First and foremost is the need to stop the spread of Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) in New York's deer population. The continued loss of deer in our area could severely affect the local hunting season.
New York State Is Home To The 2 Airports With The Most Cancellations
After umpteen bailouts, the Airlines still can't seem to get it together and get their customers to their destinations on time. Every weekend we hear about major cancellations and horror stories of stranded travelers. I've read about people missing monumental moments, parents of newborns stuck without formula and diapers, differently-abled people having their wheelchairs get lost and so many other horrific situations. It has gotten so bad that the Attorney General of New York, Letitia James, sent a letter to the U.S. Department of Transportation. She said,
Amtrak Offering Direct Service To New York State Fair
As summer winds down and the kids get ready to head back to school, getting the family to the Great New York State Fair will be easier than ever this year. Amtrak has announced that they are offering direct service from places all over New York state right to the front gates of the state fair.
The Most Mysterious Place In New York State
Remember when you were a kid and you and your friends would go on adventures together? It could have been something as simple as rummaging through neighbors backyards, but you found yourself exploring eerie and weird things. That kind of feeling never really leaves you as an adult. Even watching...
cnycentral.com
Much needed rain returns to CNY next week
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - Beautiful weather is expected to continue this weekend, but we are in need of rain. So far this month, Syracuse has only seen 0.81" of rainfall, but our rainfall should normally be around 1.67" up to this date. (See the PHOTO GALLERY for the images in this web story)
Here’s How Big The Biggest Baby Born In New York Weighed
Well, that's a BIG'un! I commend all of the mothers in New York. Carrying a baby is no easy fete, especially when you've got one of the biggest of the big. According to the WHO, the average birth weight of a full-term male baby is 7 pounds (lb) 6 ounces (oz). The average birth weight of a full-term female is 7 lb 2 oz. The average weight of a baby born at 37–40 weeks ranges from 5 lb 8 oz to 8 lb 13 oz.
Cooler Weather Set To Sweep Across Western New York
It looks like the hot and humid weather we have had here in Western New York over the past could of days will be a thing of the past, at least for a couple of days. A cold front will be moving across Western New York this week and with that cooler temps and less humidity will be on the way.
One WNY Town Lands On List Of Worst Places To Visit In New York State
Wow! Tell us how you really feel. One town in Western New York has landed on the list of the 40 worst places to visit in New York State. MindYourDollars.com put together the list, which includes cities like Miami, Chicago, and Las Vegas. But one small town in WNY has made the list.
natureworldnews.com
Due to High Temperatures in New York, Squirrels Tend to ‘Sploot’ To Cool Them Off
Rising temperatures and the severity and frequency of heat waves may be the primary causes of the direct impacts of climate change on health (Gaughan et al., 2009). The induction of heat stress conditions mediates these effects. The city's parks department advised residents not to be worried about the health...
What’s Actually an ‘Oversized Load’ for NY State Bridge Authority?
You see the signs nearly every time you go across one of the New York State Bridge Authority Bridge, wide-loads or over-sized loads can only go across the bridges during certain times of the day, and some have to be escorted across the bridge, plus there is usually a phone number for that driver to call.
