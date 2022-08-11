MISSOULA, Mont. - Solid investigative work over several weeks led Missoula County Sheriff’s Office Detectives to recover more than $200,000 in stolen property. An August 3 incident in the 9000 block of Tucker Lane where a homeowner on vacation reported seeing two males accessing their home via a security camera, resulted in the arrest of the two males. The two males had been apprehended in the Wye area for burglary the prior week but then released. Information obtained from the August 3 incident resulted in a search warrant served at a separate residence where Missoula County Detectives and Deputies recovered several items of stolen property.

MISSOULA COUNTY, MT ・ 3 HOURS AGO