Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
montanarightnow.com
From a Missoula-kid journalist to longest serving mayor, the community remembers John Engen
MISSOULA, Mont. - After the city of Missoula announced John Engen passed away Monday morning, the community began to remember its longest serving mayor who grew up in the place where he would eventually lead. Mayor John Engen was first elected in 2005. After he was sworn in in 2006,...
montanarightnow.com
Montana exchange program celebrates 25th anniversary of U.S.-Vietnam relations
MISSOULA, Mont. - The United States and Vietnam celebrate the 25th anniversary of restored relations this year, and part of the celebration took place right here in Montana. The U.S. Embassy in Vietnam sponsored a high school exchange program and collaborated with the Mansfield Center at the University of Montana because of Mike Mansfield's legacy and strong ties to Asia.
montanarightnow.com
Black bear encounter reported near Washington-Grizzly Stadium
MISSOULA, Mont. - On Monday August 15th, 2022 at approximately 06:00 hours, UMPD received a report of a large black bear just north of Washington Grizzly Stadium near the Kim Williams Trail. UM Police responded to the report and were not able to locate the bear, however there were several reports. The bear was not acting aggressively at the time of the sighting. Montana Fish and Game officials were advised.
montanarightnow.com
Law enforcement seeking alleged Missoula Pre-release Center escapee
MISSOULA, Mont. - Authorities are searching for a man who allegedly escaped from Missoula Pre-release Center Monday. The Missoula Correctional Services said in a release Corwin Way, 21, was last seen signing out to go to work Monday at 3 p.m. He is described as having a medium build, 5-foot-11,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
montanarightnow.com
Update on wildfires in the Bitterroot National Forest
HAMILTON, Mont. - The Discover Bitterroot National Forest social media has provided updates on fire activity within the national forest. Several smaller fires are being reported along with two larger ones. The Indian Ridge Fire is reported to be the largest at this time at 2,562 acres large. Area trail...
montanarightnow.com
Detectives retrieve $200,000 worth of stolen property in Missoula County
MISSOULA, Mont. - Solid investigative work over several weeks led Missoula County Sheriff’s Office Detectives to recover more than $200,000 in stolen property. An August 3 incident in the 9000 block of Tucker Lane where a homeowner on vacation reported seeing two males accessing their home via a security camera, resulted in the arrest of the two males. The two males had been apprehended in the Wye area for burglary the prior week but then released. Information obtained from the August 3 incident resulted in a search warrant served at a separate residence where Missoula County Detectives and Deputies recovered several items of stolen property.
montanarightnow.com
Gas explosion near Lolo hospitalizes, severely burns one person
MISSOULA, Mont. - At 11:07 PM on 8/15/2022, Missoula Rural Fire was dispatched to 15505 Manor Blvd just South of Lolo for a basement on fire with someone still inside with burns. A few minutes later, 911 operators advised fire units responding that everyone was able to get out of the house and reported one occupant having severe burns.
Comments / 0