WATCH: A behind the scenes look at Wisconsin football

By Asher Low
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
It’s back! Wisconsin football officially dropped 2022’s first episode of “The Camp,” which provides an inside look at how the Badgers are preparing for the season.

The opening episode highlighted two of Wisconsin’s team leaders in quarterback Graham Mertz and nose tackle Keeanu Benton. While they expect to be leaders on the 2022 squad, the stories of how they got to this position could not be more different.

Benton held zero offers right up until the clock struck midnight on his recruitment. A last-minute phone call ended up landing him at Wisconsin and the rest is history. For Mertz, he was a highly-recruited star coming out of the Kansas area. This episode gives a behind the scenes look at their individual journeys as well as the teams preparation for the upcoming year:

