The Maryland Soccer Foundation has launched the Sports Turf Institute at The Maryland SoccerPlex, with a first of its kind apprenticeship program leading the way. Four apprentices, plus four existing staff members, are enrolled in the training program that offers both on-site and classroom education. When finished, the apprentices will leave with a total of 160 hours of instruction over the one-year program and an apprenticeship certificate that will be recognized by Major League Soccer teams.

