Don't Lay Massive Points with Raiders at Home vs. Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings and Las Vegas Raiders wrap up the final game of Week 1's preseason schedule from Las Vegas on Sunday afternoon. This is the Raiders' second preseason matchup after playing in the Pro Football Hall of Fame game a little over a week ago in Canton, Ohio; defeating the Jacksonville Jaguars 27-11 in Josh McDaniels' first game as head coach. Vikings new head man Kevin O'Connell makes his coaching debut today.
Ameer Abdullah a 'revelation' at Raiders camp

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah is expected to play the "James White role" in new head coach Josh McDaniels' offense, according to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated. What It Means:. Breer said that Abdullah has been a "revelation" at training camp in a crowded backfield, placing himself as...
