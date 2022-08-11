Woman dead in arson at Pineville house in Berkeley County, authorities say

Read full article on original website
live5news.com
12-year-old bystander shot 3 times at Walterboro venue
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A 12-year-old boy was taken to the hospital following a shooting incident in downtown Walterboro Saturday night. Crews responded to the 200 block of East Washington St. around 9:00 p.m. after shots were fired inside a venue, according to Colleton County Fire and Rescue Chief Barry McRoy.
12-year-old among several injured in downtown Walterboro Saturday night
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating an incident that left three injured in downtown Walterboro Saturday night. Chief Barry McRoy with Colleton County Fire Rescue said crews responded to reports of a stabbing and shooting at the 200 block of East Washington Street around 9 p.m. Saturday. Authorities believe a fight broke out that […]
The Post and Courier
Suspect in James Island hatchet slaying also attacked 2 on Folly Beach, police say
A hatchet-wielding man accused of attacking a James Island couple — leaving one person dead and another wounded — is also responsible for assaulting two men on Folly Beach, officials said. Theodore Thomas Wagner Jr., 42, was arrested Aug. 12 on one count of murder, two counts of...
The Post and Courier
Recent deaths in Charleston County highlight dangers of unintentional shootings
NORTH CHARLESTON — The 13-year-old boy was attending a birthday party July 20 at his family's residence. By the early hours of the next morning, the celebration had quieted down. The 15 attendees in the house on Pinehurst Street prepared for bed, except Micah Simmons and his 14-year-old relative.
live5news.com
Coroner IDs Summerville woman killed in apartment shooting
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office released the name of a woman who was killed in a shooting at a Charleston apartment complex. Jasmine Benjamin, 31, from Summerville, died from a gunshot wound early Friday morning. Police responded around 1:30 a.m. to Bridgeview Apartments on North...
live5news.com
Coroner IDs man killed during assault behind Walmart
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office released the name of a man who died during a Thursday night assault on James Island. Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal says Sean Strojny, 36, from Ohio but resided in Charleston, died as a result of bodily trauma. Police spokesperson...
1 dead, 1 injured following assault on James Island
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating an assault that left one person dead and another injured in a wooded area off Folly Road late Wednesday evening. Officers with the Charleston Police Department responded to the Walmart parking lot off Folly Road just before 8:30 p.m. regarding an assault that was in progress involving a […]
live5news.com
Man arrested in deadly Thursday night assault on James Island
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says they have arrested a 42-year-old man in connection to a Thursday night assault on James Island that killed one person and injured another. Theodore T. Wagner Jr., from Charleston, was charged with murder, attempted murder and possession of a weapon during...
1 dead after shooting at Charleston apartment complex
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Police are investigating a deadly shooting at a downtown Charleston apartment complex. Officers with the Charleston Police Department (CPD) responded to the Bridgeview Apartments off North Romney Street around 1:30 a.m. after receiving 911 calls regarding a shooting that had just occurred. At the scene, officers found a 31-year-old woman who […]
The Post and Courier
Charleston police arrest suspect in hatchet slaying on James Island
A man wielding a hatchet attacked a couple, killing one person and injuring another while they were sleeping in a wooded area behind a Walmart on James Island, according to authorities. Theodore Wagner was arrested Aug. 12 in the attack. The 42-year-old Charleston man was booked into the Charleston County...
The Post and Courier
BCSO investigating possible homicide in Pineville
The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) is currently examining evidence of the suspected homicide of a Pineville woman in an investigation that began on Aug. 8. A BCSO press release states that county officers were responding to a call for service regarding a blaring residential fire alarm last Monday, when a department deputy observed smoke and fire emanating from the Pineville residence.
live5news.com
SLED investigating early morning officer-involved shooting in Eutawville
EUTAWVILLE, S.C. (WIS) - An early morning officer-involved shooting is being investigated in Eutawville. Michael Laubshire, a Columbia attorney representing Police Chief Sean Hopkins, said the chief was one of the officers involved. Laubshire said the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating. SLED said it was investigating an exchange...
live5news.com
One killed in shooting at downtown apartment complex
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says one person was killed in a shooting at a downtown apartment complex Friday morning. Police spokesperson Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen says officers responded around 1:30 a.m. to Bridgeview Apartments on North Romney Street in reference to a shooting. Wolfsen says officers arrived...
live5news.com
Berkeley Co. man facing law enforcement impersonation, gun charges
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A federal grand jury in Charleston indicted a Goose Creek man for pretending to be a U.S. Marshal and for having a handgun after a domestic violence conviction. The indictment alleges 39-year-old Jeremy Hughes falsely claimed he was with the U.S. Marshals searching for a fugitive...
South Carolina man dead after officer involved shooting in Orangeburg County
SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) are investigating an officer involved shooting in Orangeburg County. The incident happened the night of Thursday, August 11st. According to SLED, a Eutawville police officer responded to a call for service. Authorities say there was an exchange of gunfire between an Eutawville Police Department […]
live5news.com
Coroner identifies victim of deadly Highway 61 crash
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office has identified a 20-year-old man killed in a single-car crash on Highway 61 Thursday morning. Malik Antonio Mixon, from Summerville, died at the scene after his vehicle ran off the road and hit a tree, Dorchester County Coroner Paul Brouthers said.
blufftontoday.com
Firefighters battle blaze at Yemassee church
A church that was established more than 100 years ago caught fire early Friday and firefighters from at least three counties battled the blaze. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), and the FBI were there around 11 a.m. to investigate the fire at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church in Yemassee, Jasper County Sheriff Donald Hipp said.
live5news.com
Family pleas for information about missing teen, want to welcome her home safely
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Friends and family continue to search for a missing 15-year-old girl. The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office says Alexis Damitz ran away from her home in Summerville Tuesday night. That is the last time any family say or heard from her. Alexis’ mother shared a...
Funeral held for Florence County paramedic Sara Weaver
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — A funeral was held Saturday afternoon in Lake City for a paramedic killed Tuesday night while helping a crash victim on Pamplico Highway. Paramedic Sara Kinsy Weaver, 32, of Florence, and the motorcyclist she was treating, Cedric Antonio Gregg, 37, were both killed in the seriesof incidents that also injured two […]
counton2.com
DCSO investigating deadly crash on Highway 61
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating a deadly crash that shut down Ashley River Road (Highway 61) near Middleton Place for several hours early Thursday morning. Officials with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) said emergency crews from several agencies responded to a major vehicle collision around...
