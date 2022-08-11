Read full article on original website
Secretary Pate provides grants to every county to improvement accessibility for voters with disabilities
DES MOINES – Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate is providing a $1,000 grant to every county in the state to improve voter access ahead of the 2022 general election. The grant is intended for counties to partner with local advocacy organizations and self-advocates to receive feedback on how polling places can be more accessible for Iowans with disabilities.
Christie, mulling 2024 presidential run, returns to Iowa
(Radio Iowa) – Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie has returned to the Iowa campaign trail to headline a fundraiser for Senator Chuck Grassley, but Christie, who ran for president in 2020, may be back soon as a 2024 presidential candidate. “Definitely thinking about it. I’ve made no secret of that,” Christie told Radio Iowa. “I won’t make a final decision until the beginning part of next year.”
State Treasurer renews call for state-run ‘Retirement Savings Iowa’ program
State Treasurer Mike Fitzgerald is again calling for creation of a state-managed investment program for Iowans who don’t have a pension or retirement plan through their employer. Fitzgerald first proposed a “Retirement Savings Iowa” program in 2016, to be managed by the State Treasurer’s office. Fitzgerald’s...
Iowa Energy Center board awards $1 million in energy grants; one energy infrastructure loan to Audubon company
(Des Moines, Iowa) – The Iowa Energy Center (IEC) has announced $1,051,872 in grants to four projects. Additionally, the board approved an Energy Infrastructure Revolving Loan for $193,000 to Accu-Steel in Audubon. The company plans to integrate thin solar panels into a fabric prototype building for research and demonstration purposes. They currently manufacture fabric covered buildings for customers like beef cattle producers. This loan program provides low-interest loans for energy infrastructure projects.The IEC Grant Program is funded by Iowa ratepayers, customers who pay for an electric or natural gas utility service through a local electric and/or gas utility. These funds enable eligible applicants to pursue projects that align with one of the key focus areas of the Iowa Energy Plan.
Iowa sales tax revenue dropped $101 million in July
(Radio Iowa) – State sales tax revenue for the month of July fell significantly. Jeff Robinson of the Legislative Services Agency said the $101 million drop may be because consumer spending was so high in July of 2021. “All states experienced a very large increase in sales tax revenue...
Wait to post vacation adventures online until you get home
(Radio Iowa) – Many Iowans are taking their last vacations of summer and while they may be excited to share photos of their far-away experiences on social media platforms, it may not be wise to do so when they’re still on the trip. Hamilton County Sheriff Doug Timmons...
