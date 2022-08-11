ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Instagram, OnlyFans model Courtney Clenney charged with murdering boyfriend

By Christine Samra, Nexstar Media Wire
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FgUvw_0hDbx3E900

(KTLA) – Instagram and OnlyFans model Courtney Clenney has been arrested on a second-degree murder charge in connection with the death of her boyfriend.

Wednesday’s arrest comes four months after Clenney, 26, stabbed 27-year-old Christian “Toby” Obumseli in the couple’s Miami apartment.

Clenney is claiming self-defense.

Miami police had first responded on April 3 to a call of a domestic disturbance at a condo, where they said Clenney, who appears on OnlyFans under the name Courtney Tailor, stabbed Obumseli, NewsNation previously reported.

Video from the scene that was obtained by TMZ appeared to show Clenney handcuffed and covered in blood.

Obumseli was taken to a trauma center and pronounced dead from stab wounds.

No charges had been filed in the case as of mid-April, according to NewsNation. But police in Miami-Dade County eventually issued an arrest warrant for the offense of murder in the second degree with a deadly weapon, Nexstar’s KHON reported.

Clenney was arrested Wednesday “without incident at an undisclosed location” in Laupahoehoe, Hawaii, according to police. As of Thursday morning, Clenney was being held at the East Hawai’i Detention Center.

Clenney has over 2 million followers on social media.

Clenney’s lawyer, Frank Prieto, had previously claimed his client was defending herself from Obumseli.

“She was in fear for her life, and Mr. Obumseli was in the act of committing a forcible felony, to wit: a burglary with a battery,” Prieto said in a statement provided to NewsNation in April. “We expect the City of Miami Police Department and the State Attorney’s office to close their investigation in the near future.”

Clenney is scheduled to make her first court appearance in Hilo District Court on Aug. 11.

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

UPDATE: Arrests made in shooting that injured a mom and toddler

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – UPDATE: The Midland Police Department has arrested two people in connection with a Thursday night shooting that injured two people. Isabel Arlene Losoya, 29, and Caleb Lucas Rodriguez, 21, have been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. Mugshots for the pair were not immediately available. Midland Police Department says […]
MIDLAND, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Laupahoehoe, HI
City
Miami, FL
Local
Hawaii Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Miami, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Hawaii State
The US Sun

Teddy Ray cause of death latest news – Comedian’s sudden passing shocks fellow stars as tributes flood social media

BELOVED comedian Teddy Ray has passed away at the age of 32, reports say. The comic's cause of death was not yet confirmed when news of Ray's passing emerged on Twitter. Comedy Central's shared an emotional tweet confirming the news, which read: “Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer. He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community,”
LOS ANGELES, CA
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo man indicted on multiple arson charges

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to court documents filed by the Randall County District Clerk, Robert Roberts was indicted on multiple charges of arson on Wednesday in connection with multiple fires that were started in May. According to court documents, Roberts was indicted on eight counts of “Arson, Enhanced” on August 10. In May, deputies […]
AMARILLO, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Courtney Tailor
E! News

Anne Heche’s Son Homer Breaks Silence on Her Death

Anne Heche's son shared an emotional message after his mother's death. "My brother Atlas and I lost our Mom," her son Homer Laffoon said in a statement to E! News. "After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness." The actress—who remained in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Train derailed in Cimarron County

CIMARRON COUNTY Okla. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Cimarron County Sheriff’s Office reports that a train had derailed earlier in the evening on Friday south of Boise City. According to the sheriff’s office, at around 6:40 p.m. deputies were called to a train with cars hauling coal that had derailed about 12 cars. The sheriff’s office said […]
CIMARRON COUNTY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain Celebrities#Celebrities Gossip#Onlyfans#Wit#Miami Police Department#Violent Crime#Linus Company Meta#Christian#Newsnation#Tmz#Nexstar#Khon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Instagram
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Perryton man federally indicted for President threats

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A Perryton man has officially been indicted in Amarillo Federal Court for threatening the president and a secret service agent through social media statuses and email, according to documents filed Thursday in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas Amarillo Division. According to the new documents, 34-year-old […]
PERRYTON, TX
rolling out

R. Kelly responds to claims he’s father of Savage baby

One of R. Kelly’s former girlfriends dropped a bombshell on pop culture when she claimed that she is pregnant with the disgraced singer’s baby. The convicted sexual predator, however, vehemently denies that he is the father. In a preview of her upcoming tell-all memoir, Joycelyn Savage wrote that...
CELEBRITIES
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

23K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

 https://MyHighPlains.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy