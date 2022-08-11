ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesquite, NV

news3lv.com

New forecast from UNLV shows huge growth in Southern Nevada by 2060

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A new forecast from UNLV’s Center for Business and Economic Research (CBER) shows substantial growth in Clark County’s population through 2060. “We’re forecasting roughly 700,000 more people living in Southern Nevada in the next 18 years,” said CBER Director Andrew Woods.
news3lv.com

New report predicts 1M more residents in Las Vegas by 2060

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Southern Nevada's population of approximately 2.33 million residents is predicted to reach 3.39 million by the year 2060, according to a new report released by UNLV's Center for Business and Economic Research (CBER). As the state recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic, CBER predicts robust growth...
news3lv.com

LVMPD Foundation makes high-tech crimefighting in Las Vegas possible

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Foundation had an opportunity to show off some high-tech crimefighting tools at its annual luncheon Tuesday. “A lot of the money that we receive goes to technology and equipment,” said the foundation’s executive director, Tom Kovach. “We felt it was important that we bring units that have benefitted from the donations of our supporters so they can talk to the officers, one on one, to find out the impact and how they do their jobs so well.”
#Power Outage
news3lv.com

Henderson homeowners preparing to sue over damage from floodwaters

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — It's been five weeks since rushing flood waters took over the Whitney Ranch neighborhood in Henderson, causing significant damage to several homes along Rising Star Drive. “These cracks here were not here, and I feel like the water wanted to push through,” said Michelle Pierson,...
news3lv.com

Local chaplain dies after 40 years with Las Vegas police

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Clark County Commission took a moment of silence on Tuesday morning to honor the passing of Chaplain Bonnie Polley. Polley volunteered for nearly 20 years before serving as chaplain of Clark County Detention Center in 2005. Polley passed away peacefully in her home on...
wanderwisdom.com

Viral Video Showing a River of Flooding in Las Vegas Is Seriously Unbelievable

Las Vegas is a glamorous oasis in the middle of Nevada's desert landscape, but like many other desert cities, it's not particularly equipped to handle heavy rainfall. Normally this isn't a problem, as the area doesn't see a lot of heavy rain. Lately, however, there have been enough rainstorms near the Las Vegas area that the dry ground can't absorb the excess water, overwhelming the city's drainage systems.
963kklz.com

Why Are Las Vegas Hotels Leaking

With the monsoon season upon us, it begs the question as to why billion dollar hotels are leaking when it rains in Las Vegas. This is one question that popped up this morning on The Mike & Carla Morning Show and, believe it or not, we think we got the answer.
news3lv.com

Nevada DMV begins appointment only for most services

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Monday was the first day the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) was only taking people with appointments for most services. There was little to no line at the Henderson location, and DMV officials hope it stays that way. The change to appointment only is...
news3lv.com

YESCO centennial exhibit moving to East Las Vegas Library

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — An exhibit celebrating more than 100 years of the electric sign company YESCO in Las Vegas will be on the move. A spokesperson says the exhibition "Lighting Up Las Vegas: YESCO Marks a Glittering Century" will open at the East Las Vegas Library starting on Thursday, Sept. 15.
dallasexpress.com

More Human Remains Found in Vegas’ Lake Mead

Las Vegas Police Department’s homicide’s Lt. Ray Spencer warned the public in late July that as the water level continues to drop in Lake Mead, “it’s likely that [they] will find additional bodies that have been dumped.”. Spencer’s prophecy, reported in The Dallas Express, proved accurate...
LAS VEGAS, NV

