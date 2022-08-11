Read full article on original website
Related
news3lv.com
Lake Mead cuts coming, but Southern Nevada dodges another bullet for now
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Beginning next year, Lake Mead will enter what is called a "Level 2A shortage." What that means is Southern Nevada will be able to take less water from the reservoir that makes Las Vegas possible. Our allocation will get cut by 25,000 acre-feet -- more...
news3lv.com
New forecast from UNLV shows huge growth in Southern Nevada by 2060
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A new forecast from UNLV’s Center for Business and Economic Research (CBER) shows substantial growth in Clark County’s population through 2060. “We’re forecasting roughly 700,000 more people living in Southern Nevada in the next 18 years,” said CBER Director Andrew Woods.
Woman buys $594K Nevada home – mistake adds 84 lots to deal
A woman who bought a home valued at $594,481 got more than she bargained for when the sale included about $50 million in additional lots -- no charge.
news3lv.com
New report predicts 1M more residents in Las Vegas by 2060
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Southern Nevada's population of approximately 2.33 million residents is predicted to reach 3.39 million by the year 2060, according to a new report released by UNLV's Center for Business and Economic Research (CBER). As the state recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic, CBER predicts robust growth...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
news3lv.com
LVMPD Foundation makes high-tech crimefighting in Las Vegas possible
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Foundation had an opportunity to show off some high-tech crimefighting tools at its annual luncheon Tuesday. “A lot of the money that we receive goes to technology and equipment,” said the foundation’s executive director, Tom Kovach. “We felt it was important that we bring units that have benefitted from the donations of our supporters so they can talk to the officers, one on one, to find out the impact and how they do their jobs so well.”
Officials in Nevada demolish tiny homes built for homeless in Las Vegas
Officials from various agencies in Nevada bulldozed tiny home structures built for homeless in Las Vegas metro area.
Fox5 KVVU
Man who lived in flood control tunnel underneath Las Vegas asks for more help to protect homeless during monsoon rains
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Phillip Perry called a flood control tunnel home for three years. While helping some other homeless people at a wash at Boulder Highway this week, he told FOX5 about some close calls of when he got caught in rushing water while in a tunnel. “I’ve...
Fox5 KVVU
Free grocery giveaway to be held Saturday at Las Vegas middle school
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Just One Project will host a free grocery giveaway on Saturday at a Las Vegas middle school. According to a news release, the Just One Project is Southern Nevada’s largest mobile food pantry that serves more than 20,000 people monthly. Organizers say that...
IN THIS ARTICLE
news3lv.com
Henderson homeowners preparing to sue over damage from floodwaters
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — It's been five weeks since rushing flood waters took over the Whitney Ranch neighborhood in Henderson, causing significant damage to several homes along Rising Star Drive. “These cracks here were not here, and I feel like the water wanted to push through,” said Michelle Pierson,...
news3lv.com
Local chaplain dies after 40 years with Las Vegas police
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Clark County Commission took a moment of silence on Tuesday morning to honor the passing of Chaplain Bonnie Polley. Polley volunteered for nearly 20 years before serving as chaplain of Clark County Detention Center in 2005. Polley passed away peacefully in her home on...
SNHD East Las Vegas location closed Monday, possibly longer, for repairs
The Southern Nevada Health District's East Las Vegas location will be closed starting Monday because of repairs needed to the water line. Because of the repairs, the location may be closed longer.
wanderwisdom.com
Viral Video Showing a River of Flooding in Las Vegas Is Seriously Unbelievable
Las Vegas is a glamorous oasis in the middle of Nevada's desert landscape, but like many other desert cities, it's not particularly equipped to handle heavy rainfall. Normally this isn't a problem, as the area doesn't see a lot of heavy rain. Lately, however, there have been enough rainstorms near the Las Vegas area that the dry ground can't absorb the excess water, overwhelming the city's drainage systems.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
news3lv.com
Man who died after swift water rescue in Las Vegas flood channel identified
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The man who died after crews mounted a swift water rescue in a Las Vegas flood channel amid a storm last week has been identified. Kyle William Halligan, 64, died by accidental drowning, according to a Clark County spokesman. He was believed to be homeless.
963kklz.com
Why Are Las Vegas Hotels Leaking
With the monsoon season upon us, it begs the question as to why billion dollar hotels are leaking when it rains in Las Vegas. This is one question that popped up this morning on The Mike & Carla Morning Show and, believe it or not, we think we got the answer.
2 People Injured After Multi-Vehicle Collision In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)
Official Nevada State Police reports state that an SUV collided with a firetruck on a call after running a red light. Nevada State Police and Clark County Fire Department said the incident took place when a Fire Department fire engine was on an active call in the area of Warm Springs and Paradise.
news3lv.com
Nevada DMV begins appointment only for most services
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Monday was the first day the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) was only taking people with appointments for most services. There was little to no line at the Henderson location, and DMV officials hope it stays that way. The change to appointment only is...
news3lv.com
YESCO centennial exhibit moving to East Las Vegas Library
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — An exhibit celebrating more than 100 years of the electric sign company YESCO in Las Vegas will be on the move. A spokesperson says the exhibition "Lighting Up Las Vegas: YESCO Marks a Glittering Century" will open at the East Las Vegas Library starting on Thursday, Sept. 15.
dallasexpress.com
More Human Remains Found in Vegas’ Lake Mead
Las Vegas Police Department’s homicide’s Lt. Ray Spencer warned the public in late July that as the water level continues to drop in Lake Mead, “it’s likely that [they] will find additional bodies that have been dumped.”. Spencer’s prophecy, reported in The Dallas Express, proved accurate...
Intersection closed after fire truck crash in southeast Las Vegas valley
The Nevada State Police Highway Patrol Southern Command is investigating a crash involving a fire truck that shut down a southeast Las Vegas intersection.
Las Vegas neighborhood rain totals far higher than airport
If you live at the airport, we're sorry. You're missing out on all this rain. Totals in neighborhoods around the valley are much higher.
Comments / 0