Daily Telegram
Dispatches from Douglas County: Storm drain murals, creative recycling, prep football previews and more
SUPERIOR — The results from Tuesday's election are in, and Douglas County's next sheriff will be Matt Izzard . In the 73rd and 74th Assembly districts, Angie Sapik and Chanz Green advanced to the general election in November . Here are the rest of this week's headlines:. Murals bloom.
Daily Telegram
Residents sound off on Hammond Avenue reconstruction plan
SUPERIOR — A final round of public comment on the Hammond Avenue reconstruction project is underway through Aug. 31. The portion of Hammond Avenue from Belknap Street to North 21st Street is slated for reconstruction beginning in 2023. An open house Wednesday, Aug. 10 at Superior Public Library drew...
Daily Telegram
Superior School District files suit against construction company
SUPERIOR — The Superior School District filed a civil suit in Douglas County Court Monday, Aug. 8 against the contractor that oversaw construction of the new Cooper Elementary School. The district is seeking $247,534 in damages from Minneapolis-based Kraus-Anderson Construction Company and subcontractor Prostar Surfaces Inc. of Milwaukee for...
Daily Telegram
Groovy!
Ken and Becky Kurtz will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary in Superior. Friends and family are invited to attend the party on September 3 at 5 pm. It will be held at The Board Room, 617 Tower Avenue, hosted by the couple’s children, Dennis (Ashlee) Kurtz and Jenika Kurtz.
Daily Telegram
Douglas County Past: Lightning strike kills cow; Superior couple arrested for counterfieting
Final plans have been made for the Fun Day Saturday in Kelly Park, located at North Seventh Street and Grand Avenue, sponsored by the North End Neighborhood Organization. A German band will perform from 2 to 4 p.m. with Eddie Williams presenting music from 6 to 8 p.m. for a street dance, which will be held on Baxter Avenue. A flea market will be featured all day with free space available. Persons wishing to participate in the flea market must bring their own tables.
Daily Telegram
Douglas County Circuit Court for Aug. 12, 2022
Maelynn Jean Linskie, 28, Duluth, possession with intent to deliver amphetamine on or near certain places, repeater possession of narcotic drugs, two counts repeater bail jumping, repeater retail theft, no contest pleas, three years state prison, three years extended supervision concurrent, $3,123.91 restitution and court costs; repeater possess drug paraphernalia, repeater resisting or obstructing an officer, two additional counts retail theft, party to receiving or concealing stolen property, dismissed.
Daily Telegram
Prep football: Northwestern looks to sustain momentum
MAPLE — School is still several weeks away, but Northwestern has been practicing for two weeks, with its 2022 season kicking off Friday, Aug. 19. The Tigers tore through the regular season undefeated and lost to Ellsworth in the state quarterfinal — the third straight time they’ve ended their season just three wins shy of a state championship. There were no playoffs in 2020, but in 2018, 2019 and 2021, the Tigers fell to the state runner-up in each season.
