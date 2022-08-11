Read full article on original website
Mahomes discounts grass dilemma: 'I love playing here at Soldier Field'
The disheveled grass at Soldier Field was a big talking point for the Bears' preseason game against the Kanas City Chiefs. Spectators, players, coaches and even the NFLPA noticed the poor field conditions. Bears kicker Cairo Santos mentioned his unorthodox preparation for kicking at the field earlier in the week...
'Half-Assed': Broncos Crush Cowboys; 3 'Available' Rookies Can't Prove Jerry Jones Right
Jerry Jones said goodbye to three players - Cooper, Gregory and Collins - who didn't provide a manageable bang for buck. How would their rookie replacements do in their Cowboys debut at Denver?
How to Watch Preseason Week 1: Raiders vs. Vikings
Raiders host the Vikings for Preseason Week 1 at Allegiant Stadium.
Texans Beat Saints: Rookie RB Dameon Pierce Just Win Starting Job?
Texans Rookie running back Dameon Pierce helped lead the Texans to a win in Game 1 of the preseason.
Carlos Correa has made major free agency decision?
Carlos Correa has a big free agency decision pending in the upcoming offseason, and it sounds like he already knows what his plans are. Correa is likely to opt out of his contract with the Minnesota Twins, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post. A significant injury is essentially the only factor that could complicate Correa’s decision.
Pro golfer posts Twitter rant and quits PGA after receiving hefty fines
English professional golfer Jamie Dick went on a Twitter rant on Saturday evening about the fines he has received from the PGA and it gained quite a lot of attention. According to Dick, he chose to play in Clutch Pro Tour events because they offer significantly higher payouts than the PGA Assistant's events which offer first prizes of £270.
Yasiel Puig discusses Major League Baseball return
Former Major League Baseball star Yasiel Puig has been playing in the KBO in South Korea since appearing in his last MLB game with the Cleveland Indians in 2019, but it sounds like the 31-year-old is ready to make his return to the big leagues. In an interview with TMZ...
Cowboys' Ben DiNucci to Simi Fehoko TD: Dallas at Broncos Live In-Game Updates
Follow along as we keep you up to date on Saturday night's preseason matchup versus Dallas and Denver.
Brisker gives Bears taste of what's to come in brilliant NFL debut
CHICAGO – There was a sequence Saturday during the first preseason game of the Ryan Poles-Matt Eberflus era that had to have the Bears' brass grinning from ear-to-ear. Jaquan Brisker is built for this. The Bears rookie safety delivered a bone-crushing hit that spun Chiefs wide receiver Skyy Moore...
Did Texans QB Jeff Driskel Prove Hybrid Role Still In Play vs Saints?
Despite his struggles, quarterback Jeff Driskel led the Houston Texans to a preseason victory against the Saints. Did his performance prove that the Texans should re-consider a hybrid role in 2022?
NFL Preseason Odds: Saints vs. Texans prediction, odds and pick – 8/13/2022
In the heart of Texas, the New Orleans Saints will get their preseason started when they travel to Houston to face off with the Texans. Join us for our NFL preseason odds series, where our Saints-Texans prediction and pick will be made. Last season, the Saints finished in second place...
Where should MLB go after Iowa? Cubs have ideas
DYERSVILLE, Iowa — If you build it, they will come. Major League Baseball has seen that with trips to an Iowa cornfield the past two years for the Field of Dreams game, and they’re returning to Europe next summer after a two-year delay for the second ever MLB London Series.
Vikings to offer star-studded 'Purple Cast' for preseason opener
From Jared Allen to Chris Jericho, the alternate broadcast will have something for everyone.
Cowboys VIDEO at Broncos: Dak Prescott & Stars Get Pregame Work
The Broncos host the Cowboys on Saturday, in the first of three tune-up games for each club as the NFL regular season approaches.
Cal McNair wants Houston Texans fans back
Cal McNair knows what the fans want. The Houston Texans chairman and CEO stopped by “Payne & Pendergast” on Sports Radio 610 [KILT-AM] to discuss his experience operating the franchise and expectations for the 2022 season. Since 2018, McNair has had the reins of the franchise since the...
Andy Reid chimes in on conditions at Soldier Field
The dried-up, brown spots on Soldier Field's grass were visible from the worst seats in the house. A concert destroyed some of the grass in one of the endzones and left the field in shambles. The grass was covered in brown, dry spots with holes and shoddy conditions overall. The...
Watson to start for Browns in preseason, appeal decision still awaits
Deshaun Watson will take the field tonight in an NFL game – albeit a preseason one – for the first time since Week 17 of the 2020 season. Earlier this week, the Cleveland Browns named Watson the starter for their first preseason game, in Jacksonville against the Jaguars, which kicks off tonight at 7 p.m. ET.
Rams & Chargers Tied 14-14 at Half After Fireworks in Final Minutes
The two LA rivals are all knotted up at halftime.
Fields responds to late hit that wasn't flagged
Last season, Justin Fields took his fair share of hits that went unflagged. Usually quarterbacks are seriously protected by officials from late contact, but the Bears rookie, like many other rookies, was not afforded the same protection that we see for veteran QBs. In his first game of 2022, nothing...
Los Angeles Chargers schedule: Preseason rolls on with Aug. 20 battle vs Cowboys
Los Angeles Chargers schedule: Preseason Week 2 The Los Angeles Chargers preseason schedule continues on Saturday, Aug. 20 as Justin
