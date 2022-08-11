ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

How Wisconsin basketball performed in their Paris opener

By Asher Low
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ftmwz_0hDbvzOc00

The Badgers are taking advantage of college basketball’s four-year travel rule as Wisconsin is spending the week in France preparing for the 2022-23 season.

Every four years, a program is allowed to take an international trip that is usually filled with scrimmages, sightseeing, and team bonding. The Badgers got off to a winning start against a group of French pros. Wisconsin pulled away for an 81-66 win as they showed off a new-look starting lineup and gave a number of players the chance to show what they can do.

Here is what head coach Greg Gard had to say after the trip got off to a winning start on Wednesday:

How did each Badger perform in the win? Here is a look:

Jordan Davis: 8 pts (3-8 FG), 8 reb

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LiQeb_0hDbvzOc00
Jan 27, 2022; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard Jordan Davis (2) on the floor against the Nebraska Cornhuskers in the first half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

Connor Essegian: 0-1 FG, 10 mins

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35Bbtr_0hDbvzOc00

Kamari McGee: 6 pts (3-10 FG), 3 steals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MnDt1_0hDbvzOc00
Wisconsin-Green Bay’s Kamari McGee (2) against Wisconsin’s Isaac Lindsey (10) and Carter Gilmore (14) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)

Tyler Wahl: 8 pts (3-6 FG), 8 reb, 17 minutes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jjsUI_0hDbvzOc00
Mar 18, 2022; Milwaukee, WI, USA; Wisconsin Badgers forward Tyler Wahl (5) yells as he flexes in the game against the Colgate Raiders in the second half during the second round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Isaac Lindsey: 10 pts (3-5 FG), 6 reb

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38VQNK_0hDbvzOc00
Wisconsin coach Greg Gard watches during the second half of the team’s NCAA college basketball game against Michigan State at the Big Ten Conference men’s tournament Friday, March 11, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Max Klesmit: 2 pts (1-4 FG), 2 reb

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DXywT_0hDbvzOc00
Nov 23, 2021; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Wofford Terriers guard Max Klesmit (2) drives against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the second half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

Carter Gilmore: 6 pts (2-4 FG), 4 ast

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W56Cb_0hDbvzOc00
Jan 13, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers forward Carter Gilmore (14) cheers his team during a scoring run in the game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at the Kohl Center. Mandatory Credit: Mary Langenfeld-USA TODAY Sports

Chris Hodges: 6 pts (3-6 FG), 7 reb

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E4oy4_0hDbvzOc00
Wisconsin Head Coach Greg Gard and his players during the second half of their game in the 2022 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Tournament Sunday, March 20, 2022, at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee. Iowa State defeated Wisconsin 54-49. Mjs Mjs 03202022 Ncaa 21 Ec08171

Steven Crowl: 13 pts (5-7 FG), 5 reb

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44oulS_0hDbvzOc00
Mar 18, 2022; Milwaukee, WI, USA; Colgate Raiders forward Keegan Records (14) defends a shot by Wisconsin Badgers forward Steven Crowl (22) in the first half during the second round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Chucky Hepburn: 12 pts (4-10 FG), 3 ast

Markus Ilver: 10 pts (3-6 FG), 6 reb

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FOPde_0hDbvzOc00
Nov 9, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers forward Markus Ilver (35) works the ball against St. Francis Terriers forward Patrick Emilien (left) at the Kohl Center. Mandatory Credit: Mary Langenfeld-USA TODAY Sports

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2024 Five-star recruit says UNC Basketball is ‘consistent’ with him

The UNC Basketball program has yet to land a commitment for the 2024 class but Hubert Davis and his staff are pursuing their top targets on the board. There’s plenty of time for this 2024 class and the Tar Heels are in no rush just yet. But one prospect the Tar Heels have their eyes on is five star small forward Trentyn Flowers. The Virginia native has 25 offers in his recruitment but the Tar Heels have yet to officially offer him. However, that could change soon and judging by his latest comments, it could come in a hurry. Flowers talked to Circuit...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Five-star prospect says UNC recruiting him hard

The pursuit for five-star small forwardJason Asemota continues on for Hubert Davis and the UNC basketball program. And it sounds like the Tar Heels are among the teams recruiting him the hardest. The 2024 prospect recently did an exclusive interview with Circuit Scouting to talk about his recruitment, one in which he has a total of 22 offers. He’s drawing interest from UNC as well as other programs including Oregon, Arizona State, Memphis, Florida, Baylor, and Illinois among others. But which programs are standing out the most? Asemota talked about that and it appears as if UNC is a team that is...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Local
Wisconsin College Basketball
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Basketball
Madison, WI
Sports
City
Madison, WI
Madison, WI
Basketball
Madison, WI
College Basketball
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

‘It happens naturally’: CB Riley Moss, Iowa Hawkeyes ready to replace defensive departures

There will be plenty of talk over the remainder of this month about how Iowa is replacing some talented members in its secondary. Hawkeyes head football coach Kirk Ferentz mentioned as much after another successful Kids’ Day at Kinnick. It makes sense, too. Iowa is in the business of replacing 95 combined career starts between Dane Belton, Matt Hankins, and Jack Koerner. Riley Moss, the defending Tatum-Woodson Big Ten Defensive Back of the Year, shared his thoughts on how the Hawkeyes can navigate that hurdle and more at Iowa Media Day. Replacing starters in the secondary Bryon Houlgrave/The Register via Imagn Content Services,...
IOWA CITY, IA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Three Freshmen are among the best in the SEC

Arkansas Basketball had a solid recruiting period for the 2022 cycle, signing three McDonald’s All-Americans as part of their six-signee class that ranked No. 2 in the nation. Those three All-Americans have a great chance to make an impact not only with their team but in the SEC as a whole. Jamie Shaw of On3 recently shared his rankings for the top newcomers in the SEC, where three members of Arkansas’ 2022 signing class, Anthony Black, Nick Smith Jr., and Jordan Walsh, made the cut. The first freshman mentioned was Black, who ranks No. 3 on the list. Shaw says that Black could...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Gard
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dan Lanning discusses Oregon Ducks QB competition following first fall scrimmage

There are a number of storylines surrounding the Oregon Ducks as they head into their first season under new head coach Dan Lanning, but there are none more important to the team’s overall success than that of the quarterback competition. Regardless of who wins the job, the Ducks will have a new player running the offense this season, be it Bo Nix, Ty Thompson, or Jay Butterfield. We’ve been watching this competition throughout the spring months, and now into fall training camp, trying to figure out which player, if any, had a leg up on the competition. On Saturday, the coaching staff...
EUGENE, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Watch: Detroit Lions Podcast recaps the preseason opener and Hard Knocks

Lions preseason football is back, and the Detroit Lions Podcast broke down all you needed to know from Friday night’s exhibition matchup with the visiting Atlanta Falcons. From the glorious opening drive from the starting offense to the consistently inadequate linebacking play, we break it all down. There is a good discussion on containment principles and how the safeties, linebackers and ends need to work better in concert to prevent QB runs. A celebration of rookie Aidan Hutchinson is well-deserved, too.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paris#Badgers#French
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Nebraska DT Ends Steelers Preseason Game With Highlight Tackle

Former Nebraska Cornhuskers defensive tackle Khalil Davis made a highlight play during an NFL preseason game. Davis was a member of the Cornhuskers from 2015 to 2019. In his senior season, he recorded 44 total tackles, eight sacks, and 11 tackles for loss. As a result, he was a Third-Team All-Big Ten selection by the coaches. Davis was selected by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Now, Davis is with the Pittsburgh Steelers. On Saturday, the Steelers were facing the Seattle Seahawks in their preseason opener. With three seconds to go, the Seahawks were trailing the Steelers by seven points. They attempted to execute a trick play, but Davis took down tight end Tyler Mabry with a huge hit-stick tackle. .@khalildaish94 ends the game with a BANG 😧#Preseason on @NFLNetwork pic.twitter.com/pxY5xZ2JUJ — Nebraska Football (@HuskerFBNation) August 14, 2022 Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes, and opinion. Let us know your thoughts and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today! List Nebraska transfer listed as the portals most important pass rusher
LINCOLN, NE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Clemson lands commitment from top 2023 athlete

Clemson has landed a massive verbal commitment from one of the country’s top recruits. After long being pegged by recruiting analysts to commit to Notre Dame, four-star athlete Ronan Hanafin took to Twitter on Sunday to announce his pledge to the Tigers. He chose Clemson over Alabama, Boston College and Notre Dame. Hanafin is the No. 18 athlete in the class of 2023 and the No. 5 prospect coming out of Massachusetts, according to 247Sports Composite rankings. While recruiting websites list him as an athlete, the 6-foot-3, 210-pound Hanafin was primarily recruited by Clemson wide receivers coach Tyler Grisham and will likely play...
CLEMSON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
France
NewsBreak
College Basketball
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5-star edge rusher Qua Russaw names top schools

The Georgia Bulldogs are among the top schools for five-star edge rusher Qua Russaw. Russaw is a member of the class of 2023. He plays high school football for Carver High School in Montgomery, Alabama. Russaw is high school teammates with another five-star recruit in James Smith, who has an identical top six to Russaw. The duo is expected to play together in college.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ranking Big Ten football's top ten traditions

One of the things that endure many to the sport of college football over other sports and even the NFL is the pageantry and traditions that have stood the test of time. There’s nothing like a fall Saturday with the band playing, the familiar colors, and all the traditions that make you feel like you wouldn’t want to be anywhere else.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

138K+
Followers
184K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy