Idaho Falls man returns to Great Snake River Triathlon in new way

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – An Idaho Falls man found a new way to compete in the Great Snake River Triathlon, despite his physical limitations. He believes this could create a new way for people to compete around the world. Rod Hutchins was in his mid-thirties when he contracted...
3 things to do this weekend – August 12, 2022

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here are three things you can do in your local neighborhood this weekend:. 1. Aiding 2 Adoption Rescue is having a Summer Block “Pawty” at Pocatello’s Old Town Pavilion tonight from 6 to 10 pm. You can enjoy the bands, food trucks, crafters and meet some wonderful animals that are looking for their forever families.
Blackfoot Police to host car seat inspection

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) – The Blackfoot Police Department is hosting a car seat inspection event on Sept. 3. There will be nationally certified car seat technicians on site to check your car seats. The event will take place from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Blackfoot City Hall...
3 things to know this morning – August 12, 2022

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Friday. 1. A group in Pocatello ‘Citizens Against Division’ is trying to recall Pocatello City Council Members Roger Bray, Claudia Ortega, and Chris Stevens. They plan to collect signatures to have the recall on the ballot in November. If you agree with the recall, a signature site will be at 820 East Young Street, just off of Yellowstone in Pocatello.
North Wind Group establishes second scholarship endowment at ISU

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) students at Idaho State University are getting a helping hand from a leader in the construction, engineering, environmental, facility operations, and professional services industries. Wednesday, North Wind Group announced the creation of the North Wind Group STEM Scholarship Endowment....
ISU professor leads ASME’s nuclear engineering division

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – An Idaho State University professor is at the helm of one of the largest professional groups in the nuclear engineering field. Richard Schultz, research professor in the Department of Nuclear Engineering, is the chair of the American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME) Nuclear Engineering Division. The 6,000+ member group was established in 1955 and “focuses on the design, analysis, development, testing, operation and maintenance of reactor systems and components, nuclear fusion, heat transport, nuclear fuels technology and radioactive waste.” This week, the group is sponsoring the International Conference on Nuclear Engineering (ICONE29) in conjunction with the Japanese Society of Mechanical Engineers and the Chinese Nuclear Society.
35 paraprofessionals awarded full-tuition scholarships to become certified teachers

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – More than 35 paraprofessionals working in the Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 are set to receive full-tuition scholarships awarded by the Idaho State University College of Education to earn a college degree and teacher certification through the Paraprofessional to Certified Teacher (PaCT) program. The PaCT program...
