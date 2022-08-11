POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – An Idaho State University professor is at the helm of one of the largest professional groups in the nuclear engineering field. Richard Schultz, research professor in the Department of Nuclear Engineering, is the chair of the American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME) Nuclear Engineering Division. The 6,000+ member group was established in 1955 and “focuses on the design, analysis, development, testing, operation and maintenance of reactor systems and components, nuclear fusion, heat transport, nuclear fuels technology and radioactive waste.” This week, the group is sponsoring the International Conference on Nuclear Engineering (ICONE29) in conjunction with the Japanese Society of Mechanical Engineers and the Chinese Nuclear Society.

