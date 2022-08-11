Read full article on original website
kidnewsradio.com
Hot and dry weather produces increased fire activity
SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) – Officials working the Woodtick and Norton fires say dry and warm conditions are expected through mid-week, as a ridge of high-pressure builds. Monday afternoon, fire managers monitoring the Norton Fire through remote cameras observed increased fire activity. Infrared mapping shows fire growth of about 30 acres. Much of this growth is toward the Norton Lookout.
kidnewsradio.com
Salmon River Road to be closed intermittently
SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) – Due to active fire behavior and fire growth along the Main Salmon River from Pine Creek to Panther Creek, starting immediately there is a high probability a portion of the Salmon River Road (#030) between Spring Creek and Panther Creek will be closed intermittently. This...
