Read full article on original website
Related
kidnewsradio.com
Teton County to perform annual pathways sealcoating
JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – Teton County will be performing annual pathways sealcoating during the week of August 15 – August 19. Pathway users should be aware that selected pathways will be closed to public use for up to four hours at a time and may be closed multiple times during the project’s duration. This year’s project areas include the following pathways: Path 22 from the Y intersection to Stilson Ranch, Teton Village internal pathways and the Rafter J internal pathways.
kidnewsradio.com
Fremont County flash flooding, floaters rescued
ASHTON, Idaho (KIFI)- Fremont County experienced widespread thunderstorms and heavy rain throughout the county Saturday evening. Severe Thunderstorm Warnings, a Flood Advisory and Flash Flood Warning were issued. The Ashton area received about two to 3.25 inches of rain in 60 minutes, resulting in widespread flash flooding with damage to...
Comments / 0