JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – Teton County will be performing annual pathways sealcoating during the week of August 15 – August 19. Pathway users should be aware that selected pathways will be closed to public use for up to four hours at a time and may be closed multiple times during the project’s duration. This year’s project areas include the following pathways: Path 22 from the Y intersection to Stilson Ranch, Teton Village internal pathways and the Rafter J internal pathways.

TETON COUNTY, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO