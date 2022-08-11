ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

wbrc.com

Two killed in car crash in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Around 1:20 a.m. on August 14, Birmingham Police were called to 230 20th Street South on report of an accident. On the scene officers saw a car that had crashed into a tree. Officers say there were two people in the car, an adult male and...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Police say speed a factor in crash which killed two in downtown Birmingham

Two people died early Sunday morning after a single-car crash in downtown Birmingham, according to the Birmingham Police Department. Police said they currently believe speed played a factor in the cause of the accident. At approximately 1:20 a.m., South Precinct officers were dispatched to Publix Midtown at 230 20th Street...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham Police investigating 3 homicides in Ensley

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating after three people were killed just blocks apart in Ensley Thursday night. The killing started around 10:30 p.m. in the 2300 block of 20th Place Ensley. Police say they found a woman shot dead inside a home. A man was found shot to death outside across the street.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Birmingham, AL
Birmingham, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Your Week in Review for August 7, 2022

19-year-old dead, four others injured from shooting at driving exhibition in Birmingham. Police say one person was killed and four others were transported to local hospitals after shots were exchanged in a parking lot in downtown Birmingham early Sunday morning. Read more here. MONDAY, AUGUST 8. Woman 'unintentionally' shot and...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Clanton Police searching for man with warrants who fled away from scene

CLANTON, Ala. (WIAT) — Clanton Police are searching for a man who fled away from officers on foot Saturday afternoon. According to CPD, officers made a traffic stop on a vehicle on Samaria Road around 4:30 p.m. The driver was arrested, however the passenger, David Christopher Mctigue fled away from the scene. Mctigue also known […]
CLANTON, AL
wvtm13.com

Four people killed in three separate shootings overnight in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — UPDATE: The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has released the names of the victims in the three shootings. Reginald Jerome Reynolds, 41, of Birmingham, and Cheyanne Maria Wilson, 30, of Birmingham, were found shot on 20th Place in Ensley. Jonathan Devon Glenn, 25, of Birmingham, was found...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Man shot to death inside car in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating after a man was shot to death inside a vehicle in Birmingham overnight. The death brought the night’s murder total up to 4. It happened in the 900 block of 4th Ave W. Officers were alerted of shots in the area...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Three injured in multi-car crash on I-65 N near Tallapoosa Exit

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue officials say three people were injured after a multi-car crash on I-65 N on August 14. Officials with Birmingham Fire and Rescue say nine vehicles are involved in this crash, with three people being taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The crash caused the Tallapoosa Exit to close temporarily, but all lanes are now open.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

3 of 4 people killed in Birmingham overnight now ID’d; mayor calls the bloodshed ‘senseless violence’

Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin spoke out Friday morning after overnight shootings in the city claimed four lives. “A person was killed while in their parked car. Another person shot while on his porch. A man and woman lost their lives inside a home,’’ Woodfin said. “That case once again displays the tragedy of domestic violence where an individual lashes out through rage rather than turning to alternatives in resolving conflicts.”
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Police chase leads to arrest of homicide suspect from Bessemer

One man was arrested and charged with murder late Wednesday night in Birmingham after leading police on a chase which ended near Richard Arrington Boulevard, according to the Bessemer Police Department. Just after midnight Wednesday morning, Bessemer police officers responded to the 600 block of 26th Street North on a...
BESSEMER, AL
wvtm13.com

WVTM 13 Investigates: Jefferson County's EMT, ambulance shortage

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Leaders and emergency responders in Jefferson County, Alabama, are concerned by the local impact of a nationwide EMT and ambulance shortage, which could pose a serious crisis for 911 callers. Officials said that even if there are first responders available, you may have to wait hours for help to arrive. WVTM 13's Lisa Crane investigates the issue in the video above.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Man struck and killed in Tuscaloosa Co.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A pedestrian was killed August 11 when he was struck by a 2022 Cadillac Escalade. The victim has been identified as Samuel R. Ellis of Duncanville. He was 21. The crash happened around 9:40 p.m. on U.S. 82 near the 55 mile marker, one mile east...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS 42

Hueytown Police investigating Wednesday night shooting

HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WIAT) — Hueytown Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Wednesday night. According to Hueytown Police Chief Mike Yarbrough, officers arrived to the 1000 block of 26th Avenue around 7:17 p.m. and found a man in his twenties suffering from a gunshot wound. His condition is unknown at this time, but it could […]
HUEYTOWN, AL
