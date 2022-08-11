Read full article on original website
kymkemp.com
PRRM Invites Mendocino County Residents to complete ‘Recovery and Resiliency Survey’
The Prevention, Recovery, Resiliency and Mitigation Division (PRRM) invites residents of Mendocino County, past and present, to complete the Recovery and Resiliency Survey!. Responses to the survey will help PRRM track the recovery progress, assess unmet needs in the community, improve future disaster recovery efforts, and plan future recovery and resiliency projects.
mendocinobeacon.com
Update on water resources in Mendocino County
As of Friday morning, there was just above 48,150 acre-feet of storage in Lake Mendocino, and at the beginning of August, the reservoir was described as being only “62.9 percent of its Target Water Supply Curve,” according to data shared by the Mendocino County Water Agency. On Monday,...
The Mendocino Voice
Northern California fires bring smoke drifts to Mendocino County
MENDOCINO Co. 8/14/22 — There are no major wildfire incidents burning in Mendocino County, but skies may be smokey today due to drifting smoke from ongoing wildfires to the north and east. You can check the current air quality at mendoair.org, as well as via the AirNow.gov Fires and...
The Mendocino Voice
City Council filing deadline today for Ukiah, Willits, Point Arena
Incumbents in three of the four incorporated cities in Mendocino County have filed for city council by the Aug. 12 filing deadline. Filing for city council seats in Ukiah, Willits and Point Arena will close Friday, Aug. 12 because incumbents in all three cities have filed to run again. The filing deadline in Fort Bragg was extended to Aug. 17 because Vice Mayor Jessica Morsell-Haye said she would not be seeking reelection.
mendofever.com
Where’s This Smoke Coming From? The Six Rivers Lightening Complex Fire in Humboldt and Trinity Counties
Mendocino and Northern Sonoma County residents this morning are reporting a noticeable smoky haze and smell permeating the region. This morning we spoke with National Weather Service meteorologist Josh Wood at the Eureka office and confirmed our region is now in the path of the Six River Lightening Complex Fire’s drift smoke.
mendofever.com
3rd District Supervisor John Haschak on Mendo’s Budget Showdown— ‘Costs Have Increased and Revenues are Flat’
The following is a monthly letter written by Mendocino County’s 3rd District Supervisor John Haschak to constituents:. The County Budget has been the center of most discussions. People have asked me many questions. Are we really as broke as reported? How did this happen when we were supposedly flush with reserves? Why can’t the County hire more staff or at least pay the current staff decently? How did we end up with a $7 million deficit for the health care plan? What is happening with the combined Treasurer/Tax Collector/Auditor Controller position? What is the Board of Supervisors doing about this mess?
mendofever.com
Environmental Crimes Discovered at Bell Springs Cannabis Grow—1,423 Plants Eradicated
The following is a press release from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. On Aug. 9, 2022, officers with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) and the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant in the area of Bell Springs Road in Laytonville. Support was provided by CDFW environmental scientists.
kymkemp.com
Old Growth Redwood Slated to be Cut, SB396 Needs to be Stopped, Says Letter Writer
Welcome to our letters to the editor/opinion section. To submit yours for consideration, please send to [email protected] Please consider including an image to be used–either a photograph of you or something applicable to the letter. However, an image is not necessary for publication. Remember opinions expressed do not...
The Mendocino Voice
New life for the Hopland Cemetery
The following is a letter to the editor, published here as opinion. The opinions expressed in this letter are those of the writer. If you would like to submit a letter to the editor feel free to write to [email protected]. HOPLAND, CA 8/12/22 — The little town everyone drives...
kymkemp.com
Major Roadwork Scheduled on Area Roads from August 12th – 18th
(14.9/22.7) – Construction in the Last Chance Grade area will continue. One-way traffic control will be in effect. Motorists should anticipate 25-minute delays at all hours. LC#C101FA and C101OC. U.S. 199 (1.2/1.6) – Construction work near Kings Valley Road will continue. One-way traffic control will be in effect from...
lakecountybloom.com
Celebrating a Good Time at the Lake County Fair
The Lake County Fair is just around the corner. Opening day is September 1, 2022. Thursday gates open at 6 PM, starting with the Blue-Ribbon Dinner, where we will be introducing the Grand Marshal Jane Alameda. Highlights Thursday evening include the second annual “Guns N Hoses” event. Can Fire beat Law this year? It will surely be entertaining as local law enforcement squares off against local fire in some hilarious games coordinated by our own Chris Chwialkowski from the Lake County Sheriff’s Department.
mendofever.com
Female Whispering on 911, Male Urinating In Store – Ukiah Police Logs 08.11.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
mendofever.com
Female In Center Divide Selling Flowers, Dumped Washer – Ukiah Police Logs 08.10.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
mendofever.com
Small Vegetation Fire Flares Up Near Ukiah’s Water Treatment Plant
Scanner traffic around 10:52 a.m. indicates that vegetation is burning in the area of Ukiah’s 300 Plant Road towards the south end of town near the water treatment plant. The Incident Commander reported that the fire is a “small spot” 50’x50′ in size burning at a slow rate of spread in grass.
The Mendocino Voice
Small quake in Willits
WILLITS, 8/13/22 — Did you feel it? An earthquake with a magnitude of 2.5 shook the Little Lake Valley at 10:43 a.m. this morning, with the epicenter located east of Willits at a depth of 3.6 km. So far no damage has been reported. Here’s the USGS report of...
The Mendocino Voice
Adventist Health, Anthem Blue Cross reach agreement on contract negotiations
Adventist Health and Anthem Blue Cross reached an agreement in their contract negotiations just days shy of the contract’s expiration date, which was extended twice in the past month. The agreement means all Anthem insurance holders will continue to receive in-network care at all Adventist hospitals in Mendocino County.
theava.com
The Woman Who Funded Alex Thomas Plaza
Gabrielle Hall Thomas, matriarch of a family with deep roots in the agricultural history of the Ukiah Valley, died August 3 at the Sequoias in San Francisco where she lived in recent years. She was 99. ‘Gay’ Thomas was an informed individual of accomplishment and poise. Her graciousness, and finely...
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Team work makes this family’s dream work in the Mendocino wine game
If you go Fathers + Daughters Cellars is based in Boonville and represents three generations of the same family — two fathers and three daughters. Tastings: Make an appointment through Guy Pacurar at dad@fanddcellars.com Where to purchase: https://fanddcellars.vinespring.com/purchase More information: 707-813-1137 or https://www.fanddcellars.com. All commercial wineries must be bonded...
mendofever.com
MCSO: Found with Drugs, Glass Pipe, and Handgun, Willits Man Proceeds to Bring Drugs Into County Jail
The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 08-10-22 at about 8:25 PM, the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office received a call...
mendofever.com
Serious Traffic Collision on Sherwood Road North of Willits
A vehicle went off the road in the 25,700 block of Sherwood Road north of Willits in the Brooktrails area this morning about 10:22 a.m. According to emergency personnel on scene speaking over the scanner, one person may be deceased and he reported that it will take extended time to extract them. In addition, they aren’t sure yet if there may be more individuals in the vehicle.
