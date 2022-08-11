The following is a monthly letter written by Mendocino County’s 3rd District Supervisor John Haschak to constituents:. The County Budget has been the center of most discussions. People have asked me many questions. Are we really as broke as reported? How did this happen when we were supposedly flush with reserves? Why can’t the County hire more staff or at least pay the current staff decently? How did we end up with a $7 million deficit for the health care plan? What is happening with the combined Treasurer/Tax Collector/Auditor Controller position? What is the Board of Supervisors doing about this mess?

MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO