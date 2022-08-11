Read full article on original website
Auburn History Camp Gives Kids Fun Look into City’s History
Friday ended another addition of Auburn’s Hands-On History Camp. The collaboration between the Cayuga Museum, Seward House, Tubman Home, and Seymour Library saw kids learn about history in a fun way, featuring such activities as a Victorian tea party at the Seward House and making movies at the Cayuga Museum and Case Research Lab.
Fulton Block Builder Block Celebrations Begin
FULTON – As part of the Fulton Block Builder program, participating homeowners are asked to work together, share resources, and plan a celebratory event in addition to the exterior improvements they make on their homes. Michelle Narad is the Block leader for a very active group near Lanigan School...
NewsChannel 36
30th Annual Ithaca Artist Market
ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- The Ithaca Artist Market returned for its 30th year at the Ithaca Farmer’s Market grounds. Over 80 artists came out to share their work with the community. Robin Schwartz is the Program Director of the Community Arts Partnership of Tompkins County. She has helped with...
Seward House has New Director of Collections & Exhibitions
One local museum has a new Director of Collections & Exhibitions. Emma Dailey has joined the staff of the Seward House Museum in Auburn this week. In a Facebook post, Dailey said she looks forward to making the house’s collection accessible for online viewing as well as working to create new exhibits.
CNY’s only dinosaur exhibit, ‘Dino Zone’ re-opening
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Museum of Science & Technology (MOST) in Syracuse is inviting you to “Travel back in time” at Central New York’s only Dinosaur exhibit at the grand re-opening of the ‘Dino Zone’ on Friday, August 12th. Get ready for a...
Joe is looking for an active and loving family: Petsavers
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Our furry friends at animal shelters throughout Central New York need your help!. NewsChannel 9’s featured pet of the week is Joe the “German Husky” at the CNY SPCA in Syracuse. Joe is believed to be a Siberian Husky and German Shepherd...
Stroll Through Stunning Sunflower Labyrinth on CNY Farm This Summer
Move over corn fields. There's a new maze in town. And it's a lot prettier to look at than dry corn stocks. This year, get lost in the beauty of summer as you stroll through a Sunflower Labyrinth. Stroll through rows and rows of sunflowers at Critz Farms in Cazenovia,...
Old Brutus Historical Society Holds Presentation on Auburn Correctional Facility
It’s an unmistakable sight in the City of Auburn and you now have a chance to learn more about its history. The Old Brutus Historical Society will be holding a free presentation on the history of the Auburn Correctional Facility. The presentation will be conducted by local historian John “Dick” Rourke who will speak on the history of one of the oldest functional prisons in the country and site of the first execution by electric chair.
Onondaga County Farm Wins State Ag Award
An area farm has been selected as the recipient of the New York AEM-Leopold Conservation Award. Greenfield Farms, located along Skaneateles Lake, in Onondaga County has received the award which honors a farm for its efforts to promote and protect the environment through the preservation of soil and water quality while ensuring farm viability for future generations.
Auburn State Street Plaza Opens with Ribbon Cutting (Photos)
Friday afternoon was the official ribbon cutting ceremony for the City of Auburn’s State Street Plaza. Representing New York State was Commissioner of the Office of Parks, Recreation, & Historic Preservation Erik Kulliseid, who said locations like these are vital to communities. The 1.4 million dollar plaza, located at...
Plaque Commemorates One-Year Anniversary of Penn Yan Mural Completion
It was late July in 2021 when local graphic designer, Paulina Garcés Reid, and sculptors Sam Castner and Lindsey Dean joined forces with Carla Torres, a New York City-based muralist and illustrator to begin a long-awaited public art project on the east side wall of the Once Again Shoppe in Penn Yan.
Join the Fort Oswego Commemoration Aug. 14
OSWEGO – A white flag was hoisted over Fort Oswego on the west side of the mouth of the Oswego River at around 10 a.m. on Aug. 14, 1756. Two British officers came out to negotiate terms of surrender, and all firing of cannon back and forth across the river ceased. French Major-General Louis-Joseph, Marquis de Montcalm sent an officer across the river to tell the British commander “the garrison should render themselves prisoners of war and that the French troops should forthwith take possession” of Oswego.
15 Trending Antiques to Look for This Weekend in Bouckville
It's Madison-Bouckville Antique Festival weekend along Route 20 in Bouckville through Sunday and vendors are ready to move their merchandise. The festival, touted as New York's largest antiques and collectables show, is boasting over 2000 vendors and dealers throughout their 13 snowfields. This year's festival includes plenty of food vendors...
Longtime CNY restaurateur opens cafe in Township 5
Camillus, N.Y. — A longtime Central New York restaurant owner this week opened Township 5′s only coffee shop. Marty Richardson, who has run Nestico’s...too! diner in Fairmount for 24 years and Chelsea’s Restaurant on Onondaga Hill for two years, opened her second Rise & Grind Cafe on Monday morning. She also has a Rise & Grind in the plaza next to Nestico’s at 4119 W. Genesee St.
Brockway Truck Show Parade and Display; Tomorrow
The 22nd annual Brockway Truck show is on a roll this weekend, and unlike past years is taking place in downtown Homer. Scheduled today, a live auction beginning at 7pm followed by a firework display at dusk. X101 will be broadcasting live and on-location from 10-noon tomorrow in downtown Homer among the vendors, music and entertainment along Main Street and the Village Green.
Syracuse’s Samaritan Center to fully reopen in September and needs help
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Samaritan Center, a community kitchen serving hundreds of meals a day, plans to resume dine-in service on September 12, 2022. The organization, however, needs dozens of volunteers to make that plan a reality. The Samaritan Center has served the Syracuse community since 1981 and...
The Historic State Diner Offers Well-Prepared Authentic Fare
I was having lunch the other day with a few friends and one asked if I had ever reviewed The State Diner. She said, “It’s been here forever!”. Actually, I’ve never reviewed it, so her query was all the incentive I needed. The State has not...
‘Shell’ Shocked: A CNY Woman Was Once Injured by an Exploding Snail
This year marks the 34th anniversary of one of the most bizarre injury stories you’ll ever hear: a woman was once injured at a Syracuse restaurant by an exploding snail. Escargot, to be exact. A 'SHELL' OF HER FORMER SELF. Karen J. Prouty was out for a birthday meal...
No HABs on Canandaigua Lake
Another of the Finger Lakes is free of Harmful Algal Blooms. A Friday water quality update from the Canandaigua Lake Watershed Association says that no HABs were reported on the lake. Seneca Lake has also been reported as HAB free. Isolated blooms have been spotted on Owasco, Skaneateles, Cayuga, Keuka,...
$4.6 million home in Skaneateles: See 190 home sales in Onondaga County.
The housing market continues to be active, with 190 home sales begin recorded at the Onondaga County clerk’s office between Aug. 1 and Aug. 5. The most expensive home sold was a 2-bedroom, 2½-bath waterfront log home in the Town of Skaneateles that sold for $4,600,000.00 according to Onondaga County real estate records. The home last sold for $965,000 in 2008.
