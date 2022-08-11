Read full article on original website
Related
Yakima Herald Republic
Shooter in Barge-Chestnut drive-by that paralyzed man pleads guilty to assault
The man accused of shooting a Barge-Chestnut man in the back in 2021 has pleaded guilty to first-degree assault. Jose Angel Ortega entered the plea in Yakima County Superior Court Thursday. In return, prosecutors will drop a drive-by shooting charge, while recommending that Ortega serve a 10-year prison sentence. The...
KEPR
20-year-old drunk driver crashes into Pasco home
PASCO, Wash. — Officials say a 20-year-old drunk driver crashed into the side of a Pasco home early Sunday morning. On Sunday at about 2:40 a.m., Pasco Police responded to reports of collision in Pasco involving a vehicle and a house. Officers said the driver of a truck, a...
nbcrightnow.com
73-year-old motorcyclist dead after being unable to stop in Yakima
YAKIMA, Wash. - Shortly before 11:00 a.m., Yakima Police were dispatched to the 1400 block of W. Lincoln Ave. for a motorcycle crash. A 73-year-old male was riding his motorcycle when he came across a delivery truck and tried to stop but couldn't. The motorcyclist swerved onto other lanes avoiding the truck.
nbcrightnow.com
Kennewick Police Department Honor life lost to DUI with patrol this weekend
TRI-CITIES, Wash. - A drunk driver killed Sami Semmern at the intersection of state route 240 and Van Giesen street 16 years ago, August 12th, 2006. Kennewick police department posted on Facebook about her death and will be honoring her with patrols this weekend. Hoping to remind people to stay off the road while under the influence.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KEPR
Extra patrols to honor young woman killed by drunk driver
RICHLAND, Wash. — Heading into the weekend you may notice more patrol vehicles on the roadways. Law enforcement agencies around the Tri-Cities are out with extra patrols in honor of a young woman who lost her life 16 years ago. Sami Semmern was only 22 years old when she...
Former cafe owner appears in Pasco court for murder and kidnapping. Her bail is $2M
It’s been about a week since she allegedly strangled her partner of 10 years.
Suspect allegedly admits to other robberies when picked up for Tri-Cities carjacking
2 men and a woman were arrested.
KPD: Off-duty detective arrests suspect seen raping developmentally disabled woman
KENNEWICK, Wash. — An off-duty detective jumped into action when a 57-year-old man was spotted taking advantage of a woman with developmental disabilities in a public park on Wednesday evening. According to a release from the Kennewick Police Department, an off-duty police detective noticed a familiar adult woman in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Off-Duty Officer Helps Apprehend Kennewick Rape Suspect
A 57-year-old Pasco man is behind bars after an off-duty Kennewick Police Officer thwarted his rape attempt. Officer spots a known developmentally disabled woman with suspect. Shortly before 5 PM Wednesday (August 10) the officer, who is a detective, spotted the adult woman with an adult male in Fruitland Park. The park is located along Fruitland, between Canal and Columbia Drive.
nbcrightnow.com
Car rollover causes large fire off I-182
RICHLAND, Wash. - A car rollover caused a large fire near I-182 headed east, according to the Richland Police Department. The fire is spreading over the Queensgate overpass. According to one officer, a car rolled on the side of the freeway, starting the fire. It spread dangerously close to a the Richland Church of Nazarene. Evacuations are in place for all of Jason Loop and several roads are closed as crews work to contain it.
Duo suspected of multiple car thefts statewide arrested at Renton hotel
KING COUNTY, Wash. — A 29-year-old man and 24-year-old woman suspected of committing numerous car thefts statewide were arrested at a Renton hotel Friday. Bellevue police said that the pair drove a suspected stolen vehicle to a dealership last Tuesday and asked a salesperson to look at a similar vehicle so they could make a comparison.
“It’s being abused:’ Pasco’s Carbody Beach trashed — local and federal law enforcement to fight issue
PASCO, Wash. — Carbody Beach is a sandy slice of heaven along the Columbia River in Pasco — at least that’s what it should be. Instead, the area is filled with beer bottles, empty cups, dirty diapers, wrappers, and more. Not to mention, the shards of glass that are scattered through the grass. Commander Monty Huber with the Franklin County...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KEPR
Benton County Sheriff's Office holds their Pack the Patrol Car school supply drive
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — With the new school year getting closer, the Benton County Sheriff's Office is working to make a difference in the community. On August 13th, BCSO held their Pack the Patrol Car school supply drive. Through this event, they get to partner with the community to make a difference for local kids.
Felony suspect ran red light in Yakima, hit driver while trying to evade DUI charge
YAKIMA, Wash. — Several victims escaped from a car crash without injuries when a man who was allegedly under the influence ran a red light and hit their car while speeding to avoid an arrest for felony warrants. According to the Yakima Police Department, an officer tried stopping a...
Kennewick woman still missing 3 weeks after car abandoned on Hanford highway
There is interest in her disappearance because of her connection to a Mesa murder suspect.
ifiberone.com
BREAKING: Detectives find body of missing Othello man
WARDEN - Grant County Sheriff’s officials believe they’ve found the body of a man who they say has been missing since Thursday, August 4. The body supposedly belongs to 45-year-old Audel Espinoza-Duenas. Detectives found the body at around 10:30 a.m. on Friday, August 12 at the Warden Outfall...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Two men arrested for vehicle prowl, stolen firearms
WALLA WALLA – Two men were arrested Thursday for allegedly stealing items from a vehicle, which included firearms, on the 1000 block of Reese Avenue. The suspects, Alex Stevens, 25, and Antonio Manuel Alejandra, 38, both of Walla Walla, left the scene around 2:30 a.m. in a vehicle and were later located on Cruthers Street.
Tri-Cities man Gets 10 Years in Prison for Trafficking Meth
SPOKANE, Wash. — Kennewick man Aurelio James Gonzalez, 30, has been sentenced to ten years in prison and five years of supervised release after he pleaded guilty to two counts of methamphetamine distribution. DEA Tri-Cities and the METRO Drug Task Force labeled Gonzalez as a pound-level meth trafficker in...
KEPR
Fire breaks out along I-182 in Richland ; threatens several homes
RICHLAND, Wash. --- [UPDATE 8/14 - 1 p.m] --- Officials are still investigating the cause of the fires that broke out along I-182 near the Queensgate overpass in Richland. Richland Battalion Chief Ron Duncan said several car crashes occurred after the fires started, but not before. Richland Police said there is no indication the fires were started intentionally.
KEPR
Moses Lake driver dies in fiery crash
DOUGLAS CO, Wash. — A 35-year-old woman from Moses Lake died on Saturday in a fatal car crash in Douglas County. The driver has yet to be identified, pending notification of next of kin, but state troopers said the woman was heading southbound on SR 17 at about 2 a.m.
Comments / 0