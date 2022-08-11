Here is your Monsoon Forecast for Monday, August 15th provided by the US National Weather Service, Flagstaff, Arizona. Expect thunderstorms to begin development today around early afternoon in the Flagstaff and Mogollon Rim, and Yavapai County areas. In the evening storms will largely be focused in the Four Corners and Navajo and Hopi Reservations areas. As always, be aware of flash flood warnings and heavy rain. Do not cross flooded roadways and stay clear of washes, riverbeds, and flood plain areas.

YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO