Flagstaff, AZ

Man dies from injuries after being punched by Prescott Valley Wendy’s employee

PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say the man that was punched by a Wendy’s employee in Prescott Valley in late July has died. On Monday evening, Prescott Valley police confirmed the 67-year-old man died from his injuries on August 5, ten days after the incident. Officers say the Wendy’s employee, 35-year-old Antoine Kendrick, now faces second-degree murder charges. The customer’s name has not been released.
Flood watch in effect for most of Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Storms are developing across the state. A Flood Watch is in effect through 11 p.m. for a large portion of the state, including Flagstaff, the Grand Canyon, Phoenix, Lake Havasu and Kingman. We are already seeing flooding occurring in Flagstaff and other areas like Prescott. The storms that develop this evening could produce strong, damaging winds, heavy rain and possibly small hail.
Monsoon Forecast for August 15th

Here is your Monsoon Forecast for Monday, August 15th provided by the US National Weather Service, Flagstaff, Arizona. Expect thunderstorms to begin development today around early afternoon in the Flagstaff and Mogollon Rim, and Yavapai County areas. In the evening storms will largely be focused in the Four Corners and Navajo and Hopi Reservations areas. As always, be aware of flash flood warnings and heavy rain. Do not cross flooded roadways and stay clear of washes, riverbeds, and flood plain areas.
Bacterial outbreak prompts closure at two Cornville fish hatcheries

The Arizona Department of Game and Fish will suspend fish stockings from two hatcheries located near Cornville due to a bacterial outbreak. Department officials said they found the bacteria at the Page Springs Hatchery and in two ponds at Bubbling Ponds Hatchery. The fish did not respond to treatment and,...
Man arrested in death of Navajo woman; remains found in 2021￼

PHOENIX (AP) — A Pinon man has been arrested in connection with the death of a Navajo woman who was reported missing in 2019, according to authorities. Federal prosecutors said 30-year-old Tre C. James was taken into custody last week on suspicion of first-degree murder and multiple counts of domestic violence.
$49.45 million loan secured for 224-unit Flagstaff multihousing development

JLL Capital Markets announced that it has arranged $49.45 million in construction financing for the development of Flagstaff Elkwood, a to-be-built, 224-unit multihousing community, along with 6,000 square feet of retail space, in Flagstaff, Arizona. JLL worked on behalf of the borrower/developer, Wexford Developments, to secure the 65 percent LTC...
Teen dies in Yavapai County crash

Officials say a teenager is dead and four others injured after a rollover collision in Yavapai County Tuesday. Deputies were called to a single-car crash involving five “high school-age occupants” around 7 p.m. Tuesday near mile marker 1.5 on Walker Road. One passenger was pronounced dead at the...
Nearly 70 Navajo Nation communities report uncontrolled spread of COVID-19

Navajo Nation health officials on Monday reported 69 communities with uncontrolled spread of COVID-19. Ganado, Chinle, Tuba City and Kayenta were among the areas that’ve seen a continued surge of infections. Tribal leaders urge residents who may feel sick to isolate and take a COVID test. Masks are still...
Sheri Gustafson Killed in Motorcycle Collision on Interstate 40 [Flagstaff, AZ]

49-Year-Old Woman Fatally Struck by Semi-Truck near Country Club Drive. The incident happened around 9:30 a.m., near westbound Country Club Drive. Emergency crews responded to the scene shortly after. According to reports, a motorcyclist and semi-truck attempted to turn left onto Country Club Drive from I-40. There, the turning truck’s...
How Much Rain Has Monsoon 2022 Brought?

Prescott Valley and other areas of Northern Arizona have seen quite a bit of rainfall over the last two weeks! The US National Weather Service Flagstaff Arizona reported that nearly all of their longer-term stations have received above-normal rainfall for monsoon so far. Some of the higher areas of rainfall...
