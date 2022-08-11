Read full article on original website
L.A. Weekly
Brian, Alison, and Oliver Stone Killed, Alexander Stone Injured in Semi-Truck Collision on Interstate 40 [Flagstaff, AZ]
6-Year-Old Survives Fatal Head-On Crash near Flagstaff. Investigators say the Stone family was driving through Arizona on their way home to California after attending a family reunion in Colorado on July 26th. For reasons unknown, their sedan crossed the center median before rolling and colliding head-on with an oncoming big-rig.
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona Wendy's employee facing murder charge following customer's death
PRESCOTT VALLEY, Ariz. - A man died from his injuries after police say a Prescott Valley Wendy's employee attacked him when he reportedly complained about his food order on July 26. Antoine Kendrick is facing a second-degree murder charge. The incident happened around 4:40 p.m. near at a Wendy's near...
knau.org
Police: Man dies after being assaulted by Prescott Valley Wendy's employee
Police say a Dewey man who was punched by a Prescott Valley Wendy’s employee last month has died from his injuries. The 67-year-old man died nearly three weeks after the July incident, according to Prescott Valley police. Surveillance footage shows 35-year-old Antoine Kendrick allegedly hit the customer in the...
AZFamily
Man dies from injuries after being punched by Prescott Valley Wendy’s employee
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say the man that was punched by a Wendy’s employee in Prescott Valley in late July has died. On Monday evening, Prescott Valley police confirmed the 67-year-old man died from his injuries on August 5, ten days after the incident. Officers say the Wendy’s employee, 35-year-old Antoine Kendrick, now faces second-degree murder charges. The customer’s name has not been released.
AZFamily
Flood watch in effect for most of Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Storms are developing across the state. A Flood Watch is in effect through 11 p.m. for a large portion of the state, including Flagstaff, the Grand Canyon, Phoenix, Lake Havasu and Kingman. We are already seeing flooding occurring in Flagstaff and other areas like Prescott. The storms that develop this evening could produce strong, damaging winds, heavy rain and possibly small hail.
SignalsAZ
Monsoon Forecast for August 15th
Here is your Monsoon Forecast for Monday, August 15th provided by the US National Weather Service, Flagstaff, Arizona. Expect thunderstorms to begin development today around early afternoon in the Flagstaff and Mogollon Rim, and Yavapai County areas. In the evening storms will largely be focused in the Four Corners and Navajo and Hopi Reservations areas. As always, be aware of flash flood warnings and heavy rain. Do not cross flooded roadways and stay clear of washes, riverbeds, and flood plain areas.
knau.org
Bacterial outbreak prompts closure at two Cornville fish hatcheries
The Arizona Department of Game and Fish will suspend fish stockings from two hatcheries located near Cornville due to a bacterial outbreak. Department officials said they found the bacteria at the Page Springs Hatchery and in two ponds at Bubbling Ponds Hatchery. The fish did not respond to treatment and,...
kyma.com
Man arrested in death of Navajo woman; remains found in 2021￼
PHOENIX (AP) — A Pinon man has been arrested in connection with the death of a Navajo woman who was reported missing in 2019, according to authorities. Federal prosecutors said 30-year-old Tre C. James was taken into custody last week on suspicion of first-degree murder and multiple counts of domestic violence.
yieldpro.com
$49.45 million loan secured for 224-unit Flagstaff multihousing development
JLL Capital Markets announced that it has arranged $49.45 million in construction financing for the development of Flagstaff Elkwood, a to-be-built, 224-unit multihousing community, along with 6,000 square feet of retail space, in Flagstaff, Arizona. JLL worked on behalf of the borrower/developer, Wexford Developments, to secure the 65 percent LTC...
allaboutarizonanews.com
Pinon Man Arrested for Alleged Murder of Missing Navajo Woman and Acts of Domestic Violence
Last week, Tre C. James, 30, of Pinon, Arizona, was arrested for first-degree murder and several acts of domestic violence. James had his initial appearance yesterday before United States Magistrate Judge Camille D. Bibles. A detention hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, August 9, 2022, in Flagstaff, Arizona. Earlier in the...
knau.org
Teen dies in Yavapai County crash
Officials say a teenager is dead and four others injured after a rollover collision in Yavapai County Tuesday. Deputies were called to a single-car crash involving five “high school-age occupants” around 7 p.m. Tuesday near mile marker 1.5 on Walker Road. One passenger was pronounced dead at the...
knau.org
Nearly 70 Navajo Nation communities report uncontrolled spread of COVID-19
Navajo Nation health officials on Monday reported 69 communities with uncontrolled spread of COVID-19. Ganado, Chinle, Tuba City and Kayenta were among the areas that’ve seen a continued surge of infections. Tribal leaders urge residents who may feel sick to isolate and take a COVID test. Masks are still...
L.A. Weekly
Sheri Gustafson Killed in Motorcycle Collision on Interstate 40 [Flagstaff, AZ]
49-Year-Old Woman Fatally Struck by Semi-Truck near Country Club Drive. The incident happened around 9:30 a.m., near westbound Country Club Drive. Emergency crews responded to the scene shortly after. According to reports, a motorcyclist and semi-truck attempted to turn left onto Country Club Drive from I-40. There, the turning truck’s...
Suspect arrested for killing Navajo woman who disappeared in 2019
ARIZONA, USA — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast. Federal authorities have arrested a suspect accused of murdering a Navajo woman who disappeared in 2019. Tre C. James, 30, of Pinon was taken into custody Thursday on suspicion of murdering Jamie Yazzie, who was reported...
SignalsAZ
How Much Rain Has Monsoon 2022 Brought?
Prescott Valley and other areas of Northern Arizona have seen quite a bit of rainfall over the last two weeks! The US National Weather Service Flagstaff Arizona reported that nearly all of their longer-term stations have received above-normal rainfall for monsoon so far. Some of the higher areas of rainfall...
