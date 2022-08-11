Read full article on original website
Fantasy hockey projections, rankings for each team
--- Listen: "NHL Fantasy on Ice" podcast 🎧. Huberdeau replacing offensive void, captain vacancy among concerns. by Aaron Vickers / NHL.com Independent Correspondent. NHL.com is providing in-depth analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, three important questions facing the Calgary Flames. Summer with Stanley. Makar...
Red Wings prospects at 2022 World Junior Championship: Aug. 9-11 recap
DETROIT --The Detroit Red Wings' exciting young talent is on full display at the 2022 International Ice Hockey Federation World Junior Championship. Nine Red Wings prospects, the most among NHL teams, are representing their respective countries in the 10-team event, which runs through Aug. 20 at Rogers Place in Edmonton.
Update on Sharks Defenseman Nikolai Knyzhov
SAN JOSE, CA - San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) General Manager Mike Grier announced today that defenseman Nikolai Knyzhov suffered a torn Achilles tendon in his right leg while participating in off-ice training. Knyzhov underwent successful surgery on Aug. 10 at Kaiser Permanente San Jose to repair the injury. The estimated...
NHL Top Players: Top 20 Centers
Winning important face-offs, leading rushes up the ice, and setting up teammates are the hallmarks of an elite center. NHL Network producers and analysts chose the top 20 centers in the League right now, and they were revealed on Sunday in the first of a nine-part series. Here is the list:
CORONATO HELPS PUSH USA TO VICTORY
The Flames prospect scored in Thursday's win over Switzerland. Matt Coronato and the USA picked up their second win in the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship, downing Switzerland 7-1 on Thursday night. The Flames prospect scored his first goal of the tournament in the victory, giving him two points in...
3 'Star' keys to success for United States against Sweden at WJC
NHL Network analyst Starman cites defending, dictating play early. The NHL Network will air every game of the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship at Rogers Place in Edmonton. It includes comprehensive coverage of the United States National Junior Team (3-0-0-0), which will play the fourth of four preliminary-round games in Group B against Sweden (2-0-0-0) on Sunday (10 p.m. ET). The United States won 5-1 against Germany on Tuesday, 7-1 against Switzerland on Thursday, and 7-0 against Austria on Saturday. The playoff round begins Wednesday.
USA Remain Undefeated After 7-0 Win Versus Austria | WJC BLOG
Hughes had an assist called back on an offside goal. Team USA remains undefeated at the 2022 World Junior Championship after their latest dominant victory. On Saturday afternoon, the US team defeated Austria with a 7-0 scoreline. In a very rare occasion, Devils prospect Luke Hughes was left off the...
Summer Spotlight: Johnny Gaudreau
One of the NHL's top scorers, the newest Blue Jacket brings a lot to the table. Birth date: Aug. 13, 1993 (turns 29 tomorrow) Stats: 82 GP, 40-75-115 (with Calgary) Contract: Signed through 2028-29 season (Seven years remaining before UFA status) One day, we might look back on July 13...
Four-point night for Roy at World Juniors
MONTREAL -- Joshua Roy was the QMJHL's leading scorer this past season, and he isn't showing any signs of slowing down on the international scene. The 19-year-old winger registered four points (1 goal, 3 assists) in Canada's 11-1 triumph over Slovakia on Thursday night at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship in Edmonton.
San Jose Sharks Announce Coaching Staff
SAN JOSE - The San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) announced today that Scott Gordon and Ryan Warsofsky have been named as assistant coaches on Head Coach David Quinn's staff. In addition, Thomas Speer has been named as NHL goaltending coach and Nick Gialdini has been named as video coach. "I am...
Lindy Ruff Looking Forward to Influx of Experience on Roster | FEATURE
In an exclusive interview with Amanda Stein, the Devils head coach shares his thoughts on the off-season changes to his Devils roster. There's a saying that if leadership isn't everywhere, it's really nowhere. And the Devils have certainly acquired an abundance of it over the summer. The quote was used...
CORONATO, USA DOWN AUSTRIA AT WORLD JUNIORS
The Flames prospect had a multi-point afternoon vs. the Austrians. Flames prospect Matt Coronato picked up another two points at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship on Saturday, posting an assist and a goal in the USA's 7-0 win over Austria. The forward now has four points through three games...
Juraj Slafkovsky named Slovak Player of the Year
MONTREAL -- The accolades just keep coming for Juraj Slafkovsky. The top pick in the 2022 NHL Draft was named Hockey Slovakia Player of the Year on Thursday at a ceremony in Bratislava. Slafkovsky claimed the Best Forward (Jozef Golonka Award) and Best Player Under 20 (Pavol Demitra Award) honors...
Vegas Golden Knights Announce Roster Transactions
VEGAS (August 13, 2022) - Vegas Golden Knights General Manager Kelly McCrimmon announced today, August 13, that the team has signed forwards Jake Leschyshyn and Paul Cotter to three-year contracts worth an average annual value at the NHL minimum salary. Leschyshyn has appeared in a total of 41 NHL contests,...
