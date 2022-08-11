ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perkinston, MS

Comments / 0

Related
WLOX

Biloxi bar has customers dock the boats and float the floats

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - You don’t need gasoline if your motor has muscles. Orangutang’s Prop Stop in Biloxi is encouraging family and friends to park their boats and float their floats of any shape or size. It’s the kind of event made for Louisiana transplant Thomas Minarik of...
BILOXI, MS
Mississippi Press

News Briefs: Two Vancleave residents among medical scholarship winners

CLINTON, Mississippi -- Two Vancleave residents are among five Mississippi College students who have been selected for a scholarship program designed to increase the number of physicians and dentists serving rural areas of Mississippi. Madison Ely, a junior majoring in Chemistry Medical Sciences; and Austin Frisbie, a senior majoring in...
VANCLEAVE, MS
wxxv25.com

The Lancasters celebrate their 53rd family reunion

The Lancaster family reunion started as a way to stay connected with families who live in different states, never did they realize it would carry on for more than just one day and repeat each year for more than 50 years. Over 250 relatives from half the country showed up...
BILOXI, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Perkinston, MS
City
Brandon, MS
City
Gautier, MS
State
Mississippi State
City
Gulfport, MS
Local
Mississippi Entertainment
State
Georgia State
Local
Mississippi Society
WLOX

Moss Point city leaders host rally in support of 2% restaurant tax

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - On Friday, Moss Point leaders hosted a community rally in support of a 2% restaurant tax increase to help fund recreational improvements. The event took place at the Pelican Landing Community Center. Students, teachers, and parents gathered to support the cause. Mayor Billy Knight said the...
MOSS POINT, MS
travelawaits.com

This State Just Found Its First Sea Turtle Nest Since 2018

A sea turtle has laid a nest on a Mississippi beach for the first time since 2018. Harrison County Sand Beach crews found a sea turtle track just east of Pass Christian Harbor. They contacted The Institute for Marine Mammal Studies, and staff went to check out the track. They confirmed the nest location and marked the area off with stakes and flagging tape.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Gallery#Aviation History#National Museum#Asaa
longbeachbreeze.com

Long Beach resident celebrates 107th birthday

Ms. Luanne Smith of Long Beach recently celebrated her 107th birthday in her home with family members and friends. She is the oldest of ten children and has one brother who is still alive. She credits her longevity to staying close to the Lord, trusting in God and eating an apple a day. She doesn’t forget faces and names, is a huge Saints fan and loves watching Family Feud.
LONG BEACH, MS
ourmshome.com

Pascagoula’s Shane Matthews joins Florida Gators radio booth

Pascagoula’s Shane Matthews once earned Southeastern Conference Player of the Year honors as a quarterback for the University of Florida. Now, Matthews is returning to the Gator program in yet another capacity. Matthews has joined the Florida football radio team as the full-time analyst, the University Athletic Association and...
PASCAGOULA, MS
WLOX

Howard Avenue development to bring more business to downtown Biloxi

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - In downtown Biloxi, business is already booming thanks to the already existing establishments. However, things will only get busier for Howard Avenue. President of Black Line Corp Kempton Batia says after years of reconstruction, the Saenger Theatre is in its final stretch. “Having the Saenger up...
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

In the Kitchen with Black Clover Lounge

HAPPENING NOW: Meteorologist Eric Jeansonne tracks chances for storms this week. Take a look inside the WLOX Storm Tracker and find out if disruptive weather potentially coming to your area. Iconic Mardi Gras store in Gulfport closing after over 30 years of business. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. After over...
GULFPORT, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
bobgermanylaw.com

Pearl River, MS - Katelyn Baker Killed in Collision on Hwy 11

Pearl River, MS (August 07, 2022) - A passenger was left with fatal injuries following a car accident in Pearl River County on Tuesday, August 2nd. Reports show that the crash happened at about 9:45 a.m. in the northbound lane of Highway 11 when a 2018 GMC Yukon swerved off the roadway and crashed into a tree.
PEARL RIVER COUNTY, MS
WLOX

City leader, citizens question Wiggins’ budget

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - ”Our financial situation is blurred at best right now,” said City of Wiggins alderman Damian McKay. He claims the city has been unable to reconcile finances, leaving some concerned that figures are incorrect. “We have had COVID, our mayor passed away a year or...
WIGGINS, MS
WLOX

Family members react to discovery of loved one’s body in Helena

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Family members say they want answers as to what took place before the discovery of 39-year-old Derek Edwards’ body on August 7. Hurt and confusion overcomes family members, especially since they said Edwards was a positive role model being a softball coach. He even...
MOSS POINT, MS
WDAM-TV

Hattiesburg Zoo makes a sad announcement

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Zoo staff made a sad and disappointing announcement today - the mother giraffe will not deliver a new baby. In April, the zoo announced the mother giraffe, Sue Ellen, was pregnant. Unfortunately, Sue Ellen experienced a “pseudopregnancy,” which results in no calf.
HATTIESBURG, MS
WLBT

Owner, worker with moving company arrested

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - According to the Better Business Bureau of Mississippi, Since 2019, over 30 Mississippians have fallen victim to a moving service that moves your belongings, but sometimes that’s the last time they’re ever seen. Spyder Moving Services, located in Oxford and Hattiesburg, has received positive...
OXFORD, MS
WLOX

Gulfport among other school districts transition from free school meal program

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - For sure, no one is going hungry in the Gulfport School District, and the grub here is good. “The meals, they are great,” said Gulfport High School student Samuel Stewart. “They are fresh and ready for you to eat. They have all the food, all the fruits you can eat, all the vegetables - get you healthy and stuff.”
GULFPORT, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy