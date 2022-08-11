Read full article on original website
WLOX
Biloxi bar has customers dock the boats and float the floats
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - You don’t need gasoline if your motor has muscles. Orangutang’s Prop Stop in Biloxi is encouraging family and friends to park their boats and float their floats of any shape or size. It’s the kind of event made for Louisiana transplant Thomas Minarik of...
Mississippi Press
News Briefs: Two Vancleave residents among medical scholarship winners
CLINTON, Mississippi -- Two Vancleave residents are among five Mississippi College students who have been selected for a scholarship program designed to increase the number of physicians and dentists serving rural areas of Mississippi. Madison Ely, a junior majoring in Chemistry Medical Sciences; and Austin Frisbie, a senior majoring in...
wxxv25.com
The Lancasters celebrate their 53rd family reunion
The Lancaster family reunion started as a way to stay connected with families who live in different states, never did they realize it would carry on for more than just one day and repeat each year for more than 50 years. Over 250 relatives from half the country showed up...
Mississippi Press
Ocean Springs to honor coast baseball icon ‘Coach Tom’ with field dedication
OCEAN SPRINGS, Mississippi -- When he arrived in 1975, fresh out of Delta State University, armed with his teaching degree and four years as a catcher for Statesmen head coach Dave “Boo” Ferris, Steve Tomaszewski could hardly have envisioned what lay ahead. Tomaszewski had been hired to take...
WLOX
Moss Point city leaders host rally in support of 2% restaurant tax
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - On Friday, Moss Point leaders hosted a community rally in support of a 2% restaurant tax increase to help fund recreational improvements. The event took place at the Pelican Landing Community Center. Students, teachers, and parents gathered to support the cause. Mayor Billy Knight said the...
WLBT
Beaumont holds fundraiser for men injured in Flora oil tank explosion
PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Beaumont community is rallying together to raise money for six men injured in the Flora oil tank explosion that happened in July. The fundraiser will be at Old South Monuments on Highway 15 on August 20. “It’s a horrible situation for all the families,”...
travelawaits.com
This State Just Found Its First Sea Turtle Nest Since 2018
A sea turtle has laid a nest on a Mississippi beach for the first time since 2018. Harrison County Sand Beach crews found a sea turtle track just east of Pass Christian Harbor. They contacted The Institute for Marine Mammal Studies, and staff went to check out the track. They confirmed the nest location and marked the area off with stakes and flagging tape.
WLOX
Iconic Mardi Gras store in Gulfport closing after over 30 years of business
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - ”I frequent this area, so I’ve seen a some activity,” said Gulfport Krewe of Gemini representative Shellie Moses. “When I saw the purple, green, and gold coming off the top of the building, it was apparent his plans for selling had finally come true.”
longbeachbreeze.com
Long Beach resident celebrates 107th birthday
Ms. Luanne Smith of Long Beach recently celebrated her 107th birthday in her home with family members and friends. She is the oldest of ten children and has one brother who is still alive. She credits her longevity to staying close to the Lord, trusting in God and eating an apple a day. She doesn’t forget faces and names, is a huge Saints fan and loves watching Family Feud.
ourmshome.com
Pascagoula’s Shane Matthews joins Florida Gators radio booth
Pascagoula’s Shane Matthews once earned Southeastern Conference Player of the Year honors as a quarterback for the University of Florida. Now, Matthews is returning to the Gator program in yet another capacity. Matthews has joined the Florida football radio team as the full-time analyst, the University Athletic Association and...
WLOX
Howard Avenue development to bring more business to downtown Biloxi
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - In downtown Biloxi, business is already booming thanks to the already existing establishments. However, things will only get busier for Howard Avenue. President of Black Line Corp Kempton Batia says after years of reconstruction, the Saenger Theatre is in its final stretch. “Having the Saenger up...
WLOX
In the Kitchen with Black Clover Lounge
HAPPENING NOW: Meteorologist Eric Jeansonne tracks chances for storms this week. Take a look inside the WLOX Storm Tracker and find out if disruptive weather potentially coming to your area. Iconic Mardi Gras store in Gulfport closing after over 30 years of business. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. After over...
bobgermanylaw.com
Pearl River, MS - Katelyn Baker Killed in Collision on Hwy 11
Pearl River, MS (August 07, 2022) - A passenger was left with fatal injuries following a car accident in Pearl River County on Tuesday, August 2nd. Reports show that the crash happened at about 9:45 a.m. in the northbound lane of Highway 11 when a 2018 GMC Yukon swerved off the roadway and crashed into a tree.
WLOX
City leader, citizens question Wiggins’ budget
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - ”Our financial situation is blurred at best right now,” said City of Wiggins alderman Damian McKay. He claims the city has been unable to reconcile finances, leaving some concerned that figures are incorrect. “We have had COVID, our mayor passed away a year or...
tigerdroppings.com
Mississippi boys tired of La baws getting all the baw cred say hold my beer watch this
Actually somewhat impressed based on the article it doesn’t appear they used traps or nets, that’s a shite pile of fish to catch rod and reel. Anyone know the story it was on louisiana sportsman. Agents cited Timothy Jones, 60, of McComb, Miss., Ellis R. Martin, 57, of...
WLOX
Family members react to discovery of loved one’s body in Helena
MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Family members say they want answers as to what took place before the discovery of 39-year-old Derek Edwards’ body on August 7. Hurt and confusion overcomes family members, especially since they said Edwards was a positive role model being a softball coach. He even...
Stennis Space Center tests rocket engines that will be used in NASA’s historic Artemis I mission to the moon
Later this month. the Artemis I rocket will launch to the moon from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida, but our neighbors in Mississippi at Stennis Space Center are playing a huge part in the mission to the moon.
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg Zoo makes a sad announcement
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Zoo staff made a sad and disappointing announcement today - the mother giraffe will not deliver a new baby. In April, the zoo announced the mother giraffe, Sue Ellen, was pregnant. Unfortunately, Sue Ellen experienced a “pseudopregnancy,” which results in no calf.
WLBT
Owner, worker with moving company arrested
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - According to the Better Business Bureau of Mississippi, Since 2019, over 30 Mississippians have fallen victim to a moving service that moves your belongings, but sometimes that’s the last time they’re ever seen. Spyder Moving Services, located in Oxford and Hattiesburg, has received positive...
WLOX
Gulfport among other school districts transition from free school meal program
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - For sure, no one is going hungry in the Gulfport School District, and the grub here is good. “The meals, they are great,” said Gulfport High School student Samuel Stewart. “They are fresh and ready for you to eat. They have all the food, all the fruits you can eat, all the vegetables - get you healthy and stuff.”
