ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Comments / 0

Related
Good News Network

Enormous Underground City Uncovered in Turkey

An enormous underground city has been discovered in Turkey that was created by persecuted Jews and Christians in Imperial Rome. At 74 acres, the ancient city is believed to have been inhabited as early as the 1st century, and acted as a home and synagogue for 70,000 people. It all...
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

Brazil’s Rio Negro: Exploring the largest swathe of protected rainforest in South America

Saro grabbed my arm and pointed into the flooded forest where the creek spread mirror-calm through endless trunks into darkness.“Shhh!” he said, cutting the boat engine. We stopped talking and drifted slowly, like a fallen petal on the current. With the outboard silent, I noticed that the forest was alive with sound – the whirr of cicadas, the chic-chic of kingfishers, the chirrup of frogs. A pair of metre-long blue-and-yellow macaws flew over us, screeching raucously.But I still couldn’t see what he was pointing at. I shielded my eyes from the sun and squinted into the gloom of the flooded...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Giant sinkhole with ‘a lot of water’ suddenly opens up near copper mine in Chile

A massive 656ft-deep sinkhole with an 82ft (25m) diameter has suddenly opened up near an underground copper mine in Chile over the weekend.Specialist teams of geologists from Chile’s National Service of Geology and Mining, Sernageomin, were rushed to the Alcaparrosa site which is operated by Canada’s Lundin Mining Corp and is located about 665km north of capital Santiago.Sharing aerial photos of the huge sinkhole, Sernageomin said on Twitter that they issued an order to immediately stop work in the area to evaluate the situation. In a statement on Monday, Lundin Mining said the sinkhole, which appears to be filled...
WORLD
Robb Report

One of Palm Springs’ Best Restaurants Just Opened an Outpost in LA

Chef Michael Beckman’s Workshop Kitchen & Bar has been a hit in Palm Springs since it opened a decade ago. Now he’s bringing an outpost of the French-inspired restaurant to his hometown of Los Angeles. The new spot, which opened Friday in LA’s Fairfax District, is serving up two different tasting menus, with a number of supplemental courses and “for the table” dishes. The first five-course tasting option ($90) features fish and beef dishes such as halibut with sauce bouillabaisse, morels, pickled Fresno and tom kha foam, as well as hanger steak with artichokes, beurre rouge and herb salad. The second...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
José Andrés
Person
Carlos Delgado
The Independent

Ancient Incan technology being used to harvest water to combat Peru’s crisis

Techniques used by servants of the Inca empire to build canals 500 years ago are being resurrected in Peru to funnel much-needed water to remote mountain communities and the city of Lima below.Gregorio Rios, 74, oversaw the renovation of the vast network of canals above San Pedro de Casta, a town 3,000 metres above sea level in the South American country’s Huarochiri district. The canals were built centuries ago by the Yapani ethnic group, using clay and rocks ingeniously compressed over a long period of time.The local municipality previously used concrete to build new modern canals, but it stifled plant...
INDUSTRY
Eater

A Home for Stuffed Chinese Flatbread Winds to an End in Greenwich Village

Crop Circle, a Chinese restaurant known for its stuffed flatbreads, has called it quits after two years in Greenwich Village. The narrow storefront had been emptied of its furniture on Thursday afternoon, and Google indicates that the business has permanently closed. The MacDougal Street restaurant offered a rare regional Chinese...
GREENWICH, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fresh Fish#A La Carte#Tasting Room#Food Drink#Blagden Alley#South American#Peruvian#Penn Quarter#China Chilcano#Service Bar#Latin#Michelin#Colombian
HeySoCal

Chef Tony Dim Sum reopens in Pasadena

Even the best laid plans go awry. That’s exactly what happened when Chef Tony He decided to open his eponymous dim sum restaurant in Old Town Pasadena last March 14, 2020, right before the pandemic intervened. In the interim, Chef Tony Dim Sum Arcadia opened in what used to be Din Tai Fung’s original U.S. location.
PASADENA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
FoodDrink
Michelin Guide
Country
Spain
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Seafood
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Associated Press

17 missing, 121 hurt, 1 dead in fire at Cuban oil facility

HAVANA (AP) — A fire set off by a lightning strike at an oil storage facility raged uncontrolled in the Cuban city of Matanzas, where four explosions and flames injured 121 people and left 17 firefighters missing. Cuban authorities said a unidentified body had been found late Saturday. Firefighters and other specialists were still trying to quell the blaze at the Matanzas Supertanker Base, where the fire began during a thunderstorm Friday night, the Ministry of Energy and Mines tweeted. Authorities said about 800 people were evacuated from the Dubrocq neighborhood closest to the fire, The government said it had asked for help from international experts in “friendly countries” with experience in the oil sector. Deputy Foreign Minister Carlos Fernández de Cossío said the U.S. government had offered technical help to quell the blaze. On his Twitter account, he said the “proposal is in the hands of specialists for the due coordination.”
ACCIDENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy