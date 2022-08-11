Read full article on original website
Related
Good News Network
Enormous Underground City Uncovered in Turkey
An enormous underground city has been discovered in Turkey that was created by persecuted Jews and Christians in Imperial Rome. At 74 acres, the ancient city is believed to have been inhabited as early as the 1st century, and acted as a home and synagogue for 70,000 people. It all...
Brazil’s Rio Negro: Exploring the largest swathe of protected rainforest in South America
Saro grabbed my arm and pointed into the flooded forest where the creek spread mirror-calm through endless trunks into darkness.“Shhh!” he said, cutting the boat engine. We stopped talking and drifted slowly, like a fallen petal on the current. With the outboard silent, I noticed that the forest was alive with sound – the whirr of cicadas, the chic-chic of kingfishers, the chirrup of frogs. A pair of metre-long blue-and-yellow macaws flew over us, screeching raucously.But I still couldn’t see what he was pointing at. I shielded my eyes from the sun and squinted into the gloom of the flooded...
Giant sinkhole with ‘a lot of water’ suddenly opens up near copper mine in Chile
A massive 656ft-deep sinkhole with an 82ft (25m) diameter has suddenly opened up near an underground copper mine in Chile over the weekend.Specialist teams of geologists from Chile’s National Service of Geology and Mining, Sernageomin, were rushed to the Alcaparrosa site which is operated by Canada’s Lundin Mining Corp and is located about 665km north of capital Santiago.Sharing aerial photos of the huge sinkhole, Sernageomin said on Twitter that they issued an order to immediately stop work in the area to evaluate the situation. In a statement on Monday, Lundin Mining said the sinkhole, which appears to be filled...
One of Palm Springs’ Best Restaurants Just Opened an Outpost in LA
Chef Michael Beckman’s Workshop Kitchen & Bar has been a hit in Palm Springs since it opened a decade ago. Now he’s bringing an outpost of the French-inspired restaurant to his hometown of Los Angeles. The new spot, which opened Friday in LA’s Fairfax District, is serving up two different tasting menus, with a number of supplemental courses and “for the table” dishes. The first five-course tasting option ($90) features fish and beef dishes such as halibut with sauce bouillabaisse, morels, pickled Fresno and tom kha foam, as well as hanger steak with artichokes, beurre rouge and herb salad. The second...
RELATED PEOPLE
Ancient Incan technology being used to harvest water to combat Peru’s crisis
Techniques used by servants of the Inca empire to build canals 500 years ago are being resurrected in Peru to funnel much-needed water to remote mountain communities and the city of Lima below.Gregorio Rios, 74, oversaw the renovation of the vast network of canals above San Pedro de Casta, a town 3,000 metres above sea level in the South American country’s Huarochiri district. The canals were built centuries ago by the Yapani ethnic group, using clay and rocks ingeniously compressed over a long period of time.The local municipality previously used concrete to build new modern canals, but it stifled plant...
How a Spanish tourist spot became a global hub for live animal export
Millions of sheep and cattle are being shipped from Cartagena to the Middle East in a trade branded cruel and unnecessary
Eater
A Home for Stuffed Chinese Flatbread Winds to an End in Greenwich Village
Crop Circle, a Chinese restaurant known for its stuffed flatbreads, has called it quits after two years in Greenwich Village. The narrow storefront had been emptied of its furniture on Thursday afternoon, and Google indicates that the business has permanently closed. The MacDougal Street restaurant offered a rare regional Chinese...
American Tourist Dies After Being Shot By Stray Bullet In Brazil
American tourist Trey Barber, 28, died this Friday after being hit by a stray bullet in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Barber got shot inside a friend’s apartment in the Cascadura neighborhood, north zone. He was trying to get the television remote control. Rival gangs were involved in a freeway shooting in a favela (slums) nearby.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Four Latam nations back Castillo as Peru political crisis continues
LIMA, Aug 12 (Reuters) - The governments of Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador and Bolivia on Saturday backed the continuation of Pedro Castillo's presidency in Peru, where he is facing several criminal investigations and constant threats of impeachment.
Chef Tony Dim Sum reopens in Pasadena
Even the best laid plans go awry. That’s exactly what happened when Chef Tony He decided to open his eponymous dim sum restaurant in Old Town Pasadena last March 14, 2020, right before the pandemic intervened. In the interim, Chef Tony Dim Sum Arcadia opened in what used to be Din Tai Fung’s original U.S. location.
Pope concerned for Amazon and indigenous peoples, says its first cardinal
MANAUS, Brazil, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Pope Francis will install the first cardinal of Brazil's Amazon region this month in a sign of his concern for the rainforest and its indigenous inhabitants, the man whom he picked for the role said.
Bolivia's 'Death Road' once haunted drivers. Now it's a wildlife haven
LOS YUNGAS, Bolivia, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Bolivia's decision to open an alternate route to its historic 'Death Road' - a serpentine dirt path across the towering Andes hills known for its deadly cliffs - has led to a resurgence of wildlife in the area, according to an environmental group.
CARS・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
17 missing, 121 hurt, 1 dead in fire at Cuban oil facility
HAVANA (AP) — A fire set off by a lightning strike at an oil storage facility raged uncontrolled in the Cuban city of Matanzas, where four explosions and flames injured 121 people and left 17 firefighters missing. Cuban authorities said a unidentified body had been found late Saturday. Firefighters and other specialists were still trying to quell the blaze at the Matanzas Supertanker Base, where the fire began during a thunderstorm Friday night, the Ministry of Energy and Mines tweeted. Authorities said about 800 people were evacuated from the Dubrocq neighborhood closest to the fire, The government said it had asked for help from international experts in “friendly countries” with experience in the oil sector. Deputy Foreign Minister Carlos Fernández de Cossío said the U.S. government had offered technical help to quell the blaze. On his Twitter account, he said the “proposal is in the hands of specialists for the due coordination.”
Comments / 0