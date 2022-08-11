Read full article on original website
This Great White Came Up On A New York Beach On Wednesday
In the latest incident in the 'summer of shark' on the southern beaches of New York State, the corpse of a great white shark washed ashore on Wednesday in Quogue, New York. There have been four confirmed shark attacks on the beaches of Long Island in the month of July alone. Swimmers, as well as government officials have been very concerned that the next one could be deadly.
DNA Test Confirms Wolf Was Killed in Upstate New York
A wild canine that was shot by a hunter in Upstate New York last winter has been confirmed to be a gray wolf after a DNA test. The male wolf weighed 85 pounds and was shot near Albany, according to Connecticut’s WTNH-TV8. The test found that the animal had...
‘Life-Changing’ Reality TV Star Coming to the Capital Region! But When?
A reality television personality is taking her show on the road, and it's coming to the Capital Region. Theresa Caputo has been publicly connecting people with their deceased relatives for well over a decade. Despite her long-time reality show, 'Long Island Medium', coming to an end in 2019, Caputo is still providing her service to people around the country.
