Gregory Franklin II, MD, is a caring and compassionate healer. He is board certified in physical medicine and rehabilitation, and he is also fellowship trained in interventional spine and musculoskeletal medicine. His goal is to decrease patients’ pain and restore their functional ability so that they can return to the life that they want to live. He uses a comprehensive approach to treat the whole patient and specializes in non-operative interventions to treat the spine and other musculoskeletal disorders. He presently practices in the Sandy Springs and College Park areas.
Radiotherapy Clinics of Georgia (RCOG) congratulates three of our physicians who were appointed to Atlanta magazine’s 2022 Top Doctors list. James Benton, MD, is a board-certified radiation oncologist who practices in RCOG’s Decatur and Conyers locations. Dr. Benton received his medical degree from Morehouse School of Medicine. He completed a residency in internal medicine at the Medical College of Virginia and a second residency in radiation oncology at Emory University, where he was the chief resident. Dr. Benton specializes in treating a variety of cancers such as breast, gastrointestinal, lung, and skin, and he also performs a unique treatment for prostate cancer: ProstRcision. Tracy McElveen, MD, is a boardcertified radiation oncologist who practices at RCOG’s Snellville location. Dr. McElveen received her medical degree from the University of South Florida College of Medicine. After completing her residency at Thomas Jefferson University, where she served as chief resident, she relocated to Atlanta. She specializes in treating a variety of cancers such as breast, carcinoma, gynecologic, lung, skin, and many others. Mark Merlin, MD, received his medical degree from Louisiana State University and completed his residency at the Medical College of Georgia. He is a board-certified radiation oncologist who practices in RCOG’s Decatur location. He specializes in treating a variety of cancers such as breast, gastrointestinal, lung, skin, and many others. He also specializes in ProstRcision, a unique prostate cancer treatment. RCOG serves the greater Atlanta community with five convenient locations, providing the most advanced cancer treatments without going far from home. Our dedicated physicians believe in providing quality, personalized cancer care to our community.
Best Ice Cream Near Atlanta: Ice Cream Parlors and Ice Cream Shops Kids Adore

Who wants ice cream? Everybody, especially in the summer. Fortunately, we have no shortage of ice cream near Atlanta. We've got all the big ice cream chains, like Baskin-Robbins, Cold Stone Creamery, and Bruster's. We also have lots of smaller, local ice cream parlors, some with just one location —these ice cream shops are the ones that really hit the sweet spot. It was a tough job, researching and tasting various flavors and styles of ice cream near Atlanta, but somebody had to do it! Read on for the "scoop" on the yummiest ice cream parlors near Atlanta, plus cool, local mobile ice cream and popsicle stands.
CBS 46

INTERVIEW: Nouveau Bar & Grill owner Ebony Austin

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Mariya Murrow interviewed Nouveau Bar & Grill owner Ebony Austin for Black Restaurant Week 2022. Austin discussed her experience opening a restaurant just before the COVID-19 pandemic, traveling and notable celebrities who have stopped into the restaurant. She shouted out Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Kandi Burruss for her support of Black-owned restaurants during the pandemic. Nouveau has locations in Jonesboro and College Park.
Eater

Take Note of These Four Restaurant Openings Around Atlanta

The Bun Factory recently opened in the former Melody Hot Pot (and before that Chef Liu) space at Pinetree Plaza on Buford Highway. The restaurant serves a mix of Chinese dumplings and dim sum as well as Thai and Malaysian fare, including red curry chicken and Penang curry, among other dishes listed on its extensive menu.
Obi Ugwonali, MD

Obi Ugwonali, MD

Dr. Obi Ugwonali is a double-board-certified orthopedic surgeon specializing in shoulder, elbow, wrist, microvascular, and hand surgery. Dr. Ugwonali is currently a partner in leadership at Peachtree Orthopedics in Atlanta. He is also the former chair of orthopedic surgery at Northside Hospital in Atlanta from 2011–2019 and the. former...
discoveratlanta.com

The Best Late Night Eats in Atlanta

Whether you’re a night owl or enjoying the ATL nightlife scene, finding the right bites to end a late night is essential. Whether you’re craving a quick bite or a savory sandwich, Atlanta makes late-night eating easy. Check some popular spots below. Chairs Upstairs Bar and Restaurant. Chairs...
wuga.org

Biden-Harris Administration Awarded Nearly $50 Million for 2 Projects in Georgia

The Biden-Harris Administration has awarded nearly $50 million for 2 projects in Georgia as a part of the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program. About half of the funding will go towards improvements to North Avenue. This will include updated traffic signals, bus stops, sidewalks, and drainage...
buckhead.com

Buckhead isn't the same dining town it used to be

I have lived in Atlanta, specifically Buckhead, since my family moved here in 1978. The last time I moved back was after working and studying culinary arts in San Francisco in 2005. After spending time food-obsessed in the Bay Area, I returned with fresh eyes to a city evolving into the dining town I imagined it could be. While many diners and food writers lamented the lack of Michelin stars and James Beard awards, those who looked beyond the low-hanging fruit discovered an embarrassment of riches.
CBS 46

Beware of casting call scams in Georgia's booming film, TV industries

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Georgia’s explosive film, TV and digital media industries have created lots of exciting opportunities for extras. Unfortunately, it’s also created opportunities for scams, as Myron McGhee, an Emory University librarian, found out. “I was simply looking for something fun to do,” McGhee, who’d been...
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Georgia

If you love to go out with friends and family and enjoy a nice steak, and you also happen to live in Georgia or travel to Georgia often, then you are in luck because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy some nice food in great company. All of these place are recommended by local people and are known for serving delicious and high-quality food made with fresh ingredients. So next time you are craving a steak that is prepared well head to one of these steakhouses in Georgia:
Paula Harmon, MD, MBA

Paula Harmon, MD, MBA

Dr. Paula Harmon is a board-certified otolaryngology surgeon specializing in pediatric otolaryngology. She is a partner at Pediatric ENT of Atlanta, the medical director of hearing loss at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, and the early hearing detection and intervention physician champion for the American Academy of Pediatrics. She obtained her Bachelor of Science degree at Spelman College, Doctor of Medicine from Morehouse School of Medicine, residency in otolaryngology at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and fellowship in pediatric otolaryngology at Children’s of Alabama with a focus on cochlear implantation and severe ear disease. She has an executive MBA from Emory University’s Goizueta Business School and is a former assistant professor of otolaryngology at Emory University. Dr. Harmon and husband Dale have four vibrant children.
atlantafi.com

Super Friends Praise Fest Comes To Atlanta This Weekend

Downtown Atlanta is going to be jumping up and down in the spirit this weekend. The Super Friends Praise Fest is coming to town. The event is set for Saturday, August 13, 2022 at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena. The show, which will be hosted by social media influencers Lexi...
