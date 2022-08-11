Radiotherapy Clinics of Georgia (RCOG) congratulates three of our physicians who were appointed to Atlanta magazine’s 2022 Top Doctors list. James Benton, MD, is a board-certified radiation oncologist who practices in RCOG’s Decatur and Conyers locations. Dr. Benton received his medical degree from Morehouse School of Medicine. He completed a residency in internal medicine at the Medical College of Virginia and a second residency in radiation oncology at Emory University, where he was the chief resident. Dr. Benton specializes in treating a variety of cancers such as breast, gastrointestinal, lung, and skin, and he also performs a unique treatment for prostate cancer: ProstRcision. Tracy McElveen, MD, is a boardcertified radiation oncologist who practices at RCOG’s Snellville location. Dr. McElveen received her medical degree from the University of South Florida College of Medicine. After completing her residency at Thomas Jefferson University, where she served as chief resident, she relocated to Atlanta. She specializes in treating a variety of cancers such as breast, carcinoma, gynecologic, lung, skin, and many others. Mark Merlin, MD, received his medical degree from Louisiana State University and completed his residency at the Medical College of Georgia. He is a board-certified radiation oncologist who practices in RCOG’s Decatur location. He specializes in treating a variety of cancers such as breast, gastrointestinal, lung, skin, and many others. He also specializes in ProstRcision, a unique prostate cancer treatment. RCOG serves the greater Atlanta community with five convenient locations, providing the most advanced cancer treatments without going far from home. Our dedicated physicians believe in providing quality, personalized cancer care to our community.

