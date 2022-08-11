Read full article on original website
Atlanta Magazine
Gregory Franklin II, MD
Gregory Franklin II, MD, is a caring and compassionate healer. He is board certified in physical medicine and rehabilitation, and he is also fellowship trained in interventional spine and musculoskeletal medicine. His goal is to decrease patients’ pain and restore their functional ability so that they can return to the life that they want to live. He uses a comprehensive approach to treat the whole patient and specializes in non-operative interventions to treat the spine and other musculoskeletal disorders. He presently practices in the Sandy Springs and College Park areas.
Atlanta Magazine
Radiotherapy Clinics of Georgia
Radiotherapy Clinics of Georgia (RCOG) congratulates three of our physicians who were appointed to Atlanta magazine’s 2022 Top Doctors list. James Benton, MD, is a board-certified radiation oncologist who practices in RCOG’s Decatur and Conyers locations. Dr. Benton received his medical degree from Morehouse School of Medicine. He completed a residency in internal medicine at the Medical College of Virginia and a second residency in radiation oncology at Emory University, where he was the chief resident. Dr. Benton specializes in treating a variety of cancers such as breast, gastrointestinal, lung, and skin, and he also performs a unique treatment for prostate cancer: ProstRcision. Tracy McElveen, MD, is a boardcertified radiation oncologist who practices at RCOG’s Snellville location. Dr. McElveen received her medical degree from the University of South Florida College of Medicine. After completing her residency at Thomas Jefferson University, where she served as chief resident, she relocated to Atlanta. She specializes in treating a variety of cancers such as breast, carcinoma, gynecologic, lung, skin, and many others. Mark Merlin, MD, received his medical degree from Louisiana State University and completed his residency at the Medical College of Georgia. He is a board-certified radiation oncologist who practices in RCOG’s Decatur location. He specializes in treating a variety of cancers such as breast, gastrointestinal, lung, skin, and many others. He also specializes in ProstRcision, a unique prostate cancer treatment. RCOG serves the greater Atlanta community with five convenient locations, providing the most advanced cancer treatments without going far from home. Our dedicated physicians believe in providing quality, personalized cancer care to our community.
mommypoppins.com
Best Ice Cream Near Atlanta: Ice Cream Parlors and Ice Cream Shops Kids Adore
Who wants ice cream? Everybody, especially in the summer. Fortunately, we have no shortage of ice cream near Atlanta. We've got all the big ice cream chains, like Baskin-Robbins, Cold Stone Creamery, and Bruster's. We also have lots of smaller, local ice cream parlors, some with just one location —these ice cream shops are the ones that really hit the sweet spot. It was a tough job, researching and tasting various flavors and styles of ice cream near Atlanta, but somebody had to do it! Read on for the "scoop" on the yummiest ice cream parlors near Atlanta, plus cool, local mobile ice cream and popsicle stands.
Former Buckhead Home of Legendary Golfer Bobby Jones Hits the Market
Situated on over 1.6 acres in Tuxedo Park, this 6-bedroom, 5 and 2 half bath estate exudes old world appeal throughout every room of the house.
CBS 46
INTERVIEW: Nouveau Bar & Grill owner Ebony Austin
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Mariya Murrow interviewed Nouveau Bar & Grill owner Ebony Austin for Black Restaurant Week 2022. Austin discussed her experience opening a restaurant just before the COVID-19 pandemic, traveling and notable celebrities who have stopped into the restaurant. She shouted out Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Kandi Burruss for her support of Black-owned restaurants during the pandemic. Nouveau has locations in Jonesboro and College Park.
Eater
Take Note of These Four Restaurant Openings Around Atlanta
The Bun Factory recently opened in the former Melody Hot Pot (and before that Chef Liu) space at Pinetree Plaza on Buford Highway. The restaurant serves a mix of Chinese dumplings and dim sum as well as Thai and Malaysian fare, including red curry chicken and Penang curry, among other dishes listed on its extensive menu.
Atlanta Magazine
Obi Ugwonali, MD
Dr. Obi Ugwonali is a double-board-certified orthopedic surgeon specializing in shoulder, elbow, wrist, microvascular, and hand surgery. Dr. Ugwonali is currently a partner in leadership at Peachtree Orthopedics in Atlanta. He is also the former chair of orthopedic surgery at Northside Hospital in Atlanta from 2011–2019 and the. former...
discoveratlanta.com
The Best Late Night Eats in Atlanta
Whether you’re a night owl or enjoying the ATL nightlife scene, finding the right bites to end a late night is essential. Whether you’re craving a quick bite or a savory sandwich, Atlanta makes late-night eating easy. Check some popular spots below. Chairs Upstairs Bar and Restaurant. Chairs...
Woman paralyzed after visit to chiropractor now being treated at Shepherd Center
ATLANTA — A Georgia woman who became paralyzed after a visit to the chiropractor is being treated in Atlanta. Channel 2 Action News has learned that Caitlin Jensen is now recovering at the Shepherd Center in Buckhead. “There isn’t anywhere I’d rather be than sitting right here in this...
wuga.org
Biden-Harris Administration Awarded Nearly $50 Million for 2 Projects in Georgia
The Biden-Harris Administration has awarded nearly $50 million for 2 projects in Georgia as a part of the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program. About half of the funding will go towards improvements to North Avenue. This will include updated traffic signals, bus stops, sidewalks, and drainage...
What's a good place in Atlanta to get a couples massage?
Looking to get a couples massage as preferably in the Smyrna area. It'll be out first time at a massage. It doesn't have to be fancy or anything, I just want an awesome massage to get rid of all my knots that I've gotten from working as a nurse lol. Thanks in advance.——Posted by u/AndyK803.
HipHopDX.com
2 Chainz To Expand Restaurant Chain After Settling Lawsuit With Pablo Escobar’s Family
2 Chainz is expanding his Esco restaurant chain across the United States six years after opening his first location in 2016. According to Franchise Times, 2 Chainz and his business partner Mychel “Snoop” Dillard are opening more Esco restaurants outside of the three Atlanta locations it already has after signing its first franchise agreement.
buckhead.com
Buckhead isn’t the same dining town it used to be
I have lived in Atlanta, specifically Buckhead, since my family moved here in 1978. The last time I moved back was after working and studying culinary arts in San Francisco in 2005. After spending time food-obsessed in the Bay Area, I returned with fresh eyes to a city evolving into the dining town I imagined it could be. While many diners and food writers lamented the lack of Michelin stars and James Beard awards, those who looked beyond the low-hanging fruit discovered an embarrassment of riches.
theatlanta100.com
Here’s why the Savoy Auto Museum is worth the 1-hour drive from Atlanta
In 10 years as a car-noisseur, I’ve probably perused over 100 museums and private collections. But none has impressed me like the new Savoy Auto Museum in Cartersville, one hour north of Atlanta. Savoy’s goal was to be special from the beginning, says Director of Development Tom Shinall –...
Aunt Fanny's Cabin, restaurant with racist themes that was once a Smyrna fixture, is demolished
SMYRNA, Ga. — Aunt Fanny's Cabin, a restaurant that was once one of the most well-known around Atlanta and featured overtly racist "Old South" themes, has been demolished. The longtime Smyrna fixture closed in the early 90s, and had sat for decades as a low-boil tug-of-war ensued in the city over whether to preserve it in some way or simply tear it down.
CBS 46
Beware of casting call scams in Georgia’s booming film, TV industries
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Georgia’s explosive film, TV and digital media industries have created lots of exciting opportunities for extras. Unfortunately, it’s also created opportunities for scams, as Myron McGhee, an Emory University librarian, found out. “I was simply looking for something fun to do,” McGhee, who’d been...
4 Great Steakhouses in Georgia
If you love to go out with friends and family and enjoy a nice steak, and you also happen to live in Georgia or travel to Georgia often, then you are in luck because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy some nice food in great company. All of these place are recommended by local people and are known for serving delicious and high-quality food made with fresh ingredients. So next time you are craving a steak that is prepared well head to one of these steakhouses in Georgia:
Atlanta Magazine
Paula Harmon, MD, MBA
Dr. Paula Harmon is a board-certified otolaryngology surgeon specializing in pediatric otolaryngology. She is a partner at Pediatric ENT of Atlanta, the medical director of hearing loss at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, and the early hearing detection and intervention physician champion for the American Academy of Pediatrics. She obtained her Bachelor of Science degree at Spelman College, Doctor of Medicine from Morehouse School of Medicine, residency in otolaryngology at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and fellowship in pediatric otolaryngology at Children’s of Alabama with a focus on cochlear implantation and severe ear disease. She has an executive MBA from Emory University’s Goizueta Business School and is a former assistant professor of otolaryngology at Emory University. Dr. Harmon and husband Dale have four vibrant children.
atlantafi.com
Super Friends Praise Fest Comes To Atlanta This Weekend
Downtown Atlanta is going to be jumping up and down in the spirit this weekend. The Super Friends Praise Fest is coming to town. The event is set for Saturday, August 13, 2022 at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena. The show, which will be hosted by social media influencers Lexi...
fox5atlanta.com
Midtown intersection set to receive pilot program called a "Pedestrian Scramble"
ATLANTA - Changes are on the way to arguably one of the most recognizable intersections in Atlanta. City leaders will test out what’s called a pedestrian scramble that will bring diagonal crosswalks to 10th and Piedmont Avenue. Sunday the Atlanta Department of Transportation will install a pedestrian scramble at...
