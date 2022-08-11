Click here to read the full article. Actor Anne Heche was hospitalized in critical condition on Friday after crashing her car into a home in the 1700 block of Walgrove Avenue in West Los Angeles, according to reports from NBC4LA and CNN. Heche is now in stable condition, according to a statement from her representatives. “Anne is currently in stable condition,” reads the statement. “Her family and friends ask for your thoughts and prayers. We also ask to respect her privacy during this difficult time. Thank you.” Heche suffered burn injuries when the Mini Cooper she was driving burst into flames, according to...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 8 DAYS AGO