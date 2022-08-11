ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malibu, CA

Peek Inside Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's Iconic Los Angeles Penthouse for $1.76M

The home where Johnny Depp and Amber Heard spent much of their brief marriage is currently up for sale. Listing agents for a Los Angeles penthouse say that the penthouse apartment they are selling was where the infamous couple "spent a good amount of their time" before their separation. In photos published by TopTenRealEstateDeals.com you can now tour it for yourself.
Apartment Therapy

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello List Their Beverly Hills Home for $19.6 million

If Sofia Vergara sells her Beverly Hills estate for its asking price of $19.6 million, the “America’s Got Talent” judge will make out like a bandit. Vergara, who rose to stardom as Gloria Pritchett on the long-time ABC hit sitcom “Modern Family,” purchased the home for $10.6 million back in 2014, shortly before she was married to Manganiello. Since then, the seasoned real estate investor has transformed the expansive 7-bed, 11-bath property, which was originally built in 2006. Recently remodeled with no expense spared, the Tuscan-style estate is the picture of luxury.
HollywoodLife

Lauren Sanchez Wears Crop Top On Romantic Date Night With Jeff Bezos In Malibu: Photos

Lauren Sanchez and her billionaire beau Jeff Bezos are looking more loved up than ever! The cute couple were spotted enjoying a romantic dinner out in Malibu on Saturday, August 6. Holding hands with the Amazon founder as they left celeb hotspot Nobu, Lauren rocked a ribbed crop top and semi-sheer skirt with a set of designer shades. Jeff kept it casual with a simple tee and faded jeans, as he paired the low-key look with fresh white sneakers.
ETOnline.com

Brad Pitt Buys $40 Million Historic House on California Coast

Brad Pitt is now the proud new owner of a historic home. The 58-year-old actor and architecture aficionado has reportedly purchased a $40 million home in Carmel Highlands on the California coast, located on a seaside bluff and marking one of the most expensive real estate deals ever made in the area. The Wall Street Journal reported the high-profile sale.
SheKnows

Drew Scott Shows the Hilarious Way His Newborn Son Parker Creatively 'Shares His Love'

Drew Scott is letting everyone in on the unexpected turns new fatherhood has brought him, including the stinky surprises. On Aug 9, Scott posted a selfie with his wife Linda Phan and newborn son Parker with a hilarious spin. Scott posted the photos with the caption, “Parker shares his love in creative ways❤️💩.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Drew Scott (@mrdrewscott) In the first photo, we see Scott and Phan giving hilarious faces because of the little “surprise” Parker left them. In case you didn’t see it in the first pic, they provide a close-up of the heart-shaped...
Harper's Bazaar

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Reportedly Have Hired a Luxury Event Planner For Wedding Party

On July 16, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck had a very private, whirlwind wedding in Las Vegas before jetting off to Paris for a honeymoon that doubled as a family vacation and work time for J.Lo. But that's not the end of their celebration. According to sources speaking to Page Six, the newlyweds have hired a luxury event planner named Colin Cowie to help them plan a much bigger event.
tatler.com

Princess Diana and Dodi Fayed's South of France superyacht is up for sale

Since her death in August 1997, the late Diana, Princess of Wales's last months have been described as some of her happiest. During the weeks before the tragic car accident that would kill them both, the princess took a blissful tour through the Mediterranean aboard a superyacht with her boyfriend, Dodi Fayed. At the time, a photograph of the pair kissing atop the vessel's sun deck made headlines around the world. Now, 25 years on, the multi-million-pound boat, which is loaded with memories of the princess's final summer, is up for sale.
Variety

Anne Heche in Stable Condition Following Car Crash in West Los Angeles

Click here to read the full article. Actor Anne Heche was hospitalized in critical condition on Friday after crashing her car into a home in the 1700 block of Walgrove Avenue in West Los Angeles, according to reports from NBC4LA and CNN. Heche is now in stable condition, according to a statement from her representatives. “Anne is currently in stable condition,” reads the statement. “Her family and friends ask for your thoughts and prayers. We also ask to respect her privacy during this difficult time. Thank you.” Heche suffered burn injuries when the Mini Cooper she was driving burst into flames, according to...
The Hollywood Reporter

Robyn Griggs, ‘Another World’ Actress, Dies at 49

Robyn Griggs, known for her roles on soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died. She was 49. The actress’ passing was announced on her Facebook page Saturday. She had been battling cervical cancer and was open about her health struggles on social media, with Griggs posting last month that she had been diagnosed with four new tumors. More from The Hollywood ReporterJessica Klein, 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Writer and Producer, Dies at 66Denise Dowse, Actress in 'Beverly Hills, 90210' and 'Insecure,' Dies at 64Teddy Ray, Comedian, 'Pause With Sam Jay' Actor and 'Messyness' Co-Host, Dies at 32 Griggs debuted as Stephanie...
SFGate

Let's Peek Inside Brad Pitt's Extensive Property Portfolio

Brad Pitt is known for his award-winning performances, romantic entanglements, and an affinity for architecture. In fact, the actor’s reported love of all things design is evident in his extensive property portfolio. Most recently, he picked up a century-old coastal estate in Carmel, CA, for $40 million. This jaw-dropping...
