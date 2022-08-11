ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Banana 101.5

Comments / 0

Related
WNDU

Michigan’s largest garage sale taking place this weekend

(WNDU) - Michigan’s largest garage sale takes place every second week in August. From New Buffalo to Detroit, over 200 miles and more than 250 sales are happening in yards, garages, and parking lots along U.S. 12 Heritage Trail. The sales feature all kinds of items, from kitchen goods...
NEW BUFFALO, MI
The Week

6 desirable homes in Detroit

Set on 1.36 acres along Fox Creek, this four-bedroom home is surrounded by parks and minutes from Grosse Pointe, the Detroit River, and Lake St. Clair. The 1905 Craftsman has the original wood built-ins, oak-beamed ceilings, picture rails, Pewabic-tile fireplace, and hardwood floors throughout. Outside are a covered Pewabic-tile porch,...
DETROIT, MI
whmi.com

Big Red Barrel At Millpond Concert In Brighton Sunday

The Big Red Barrel will be at the popular Millpond concert in downtown Brighton this weekend. The Kiwanis Brighton Club Millpond concert will take place on Main Street this Sunday starting at 6pm. Headlining will be Main Street Soul. The purpose of the Big Red Barrel is to collect unused...
BRIGHTON, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Festival#Localevent#Local Life#Christmas Lights#Thanksgiving#Lights Up
thevarsitynews.net

315-333 East Eleven Mile Road

One Bedroom / One Bathroom - We invite you to visit our website at www.AvenueElevenApartments.com or call us at 313-979-0210 for more information. Welcome to the heart of downtown Royal Oak, Michigan!. You’ll love the location, convenience, and amenities of Avenue Eleven Apartments. Our apartment community is located in the...
ROYAL OAK, MI
Detroit News

Child actress returns home to Metro Detroit to host 'Beast' movie screening

Royal Oak — A transplanted Metro Detroit actress got to live out a dream Saturday night by hosting the screening of her first big screen movie back in the Detroit area. Leah Jeffries, a 12-year-old actress who once lived in Novi but now resides in Los Angeles, hosted a screening of "Beast" at the Emagine Royal Oak so her friends and family could watch her latest role.
DETROIT, MI
nbc25news.com

13 communities now impacted by water main break

UPDATE: The City of Flint is no longer under a water advisory due to a secondary water source. Clinton Township, Flint, Flint Township, Rochester Hills, Pontiac, Auburn Hills, Orion Township, Utica, Troy, Sterling Heights and Lapeer removed from the precautionary Boil Water Advisory. City of Romeo added to the precautionary...
FLINT, MI
ahealthiermichigan.org

4 Things to do on Detroit International RiverWalk, Named Country’s Best

Visiting the Detroit International RiverWalk is a must when in the city, especially during the summer. The more than three-mile riverfront path features a variety of fun things to do on a family outing, a date with your partner or even on a solo trip into the city. The Detroit International RiverWalk was recently named the country’s best river walk and is considered one of Detroit’s top attractions.
DETROIT, MI
thevarsitynews.net

The Lofts @ West Village - Dearborn Apartments

"Luxury Loft Apartments in Dearborn MI. Brand new and equipped with smart home technology. Located in the heart of the Downtown and walking distance to all shops, bars, restaurants, and offices. Minutes away from Ford Motor Co, Beaumont Hospital and other major corporations in the Dearborn area. These are the...
plymouthvoice.com

Sidewalks should be for transportation-not auxiliary restaurant space

Aug. 13, 2022 PLYMOUTH VOICE. A battle is building over how downtown streets are envisioned and designed in Plymouth and Northville as many of the pandemic driven street changes are now being made permanent. In the past two-years bars and restaurants have taken over the streets and sidewalks in the...
PLYMOUTH, MI
The Oakland Press

Seven cities still under boil water advisory after main break

Seven cities are still under a boil water advisory after a water main break was reported Saturday, Aug. 13. According to the Great Lakes Water Authority, repairs and water quality testing may take up to two weeks to complete.. Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has activated the State Emergency Operations Center,...
ROMEO, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Boil water advisory in effect for 12 metro Detroit communities, affecting 935,000 residents

The boil water advisory issued early Saturday is still in effect for 12 metro Detroit communities, after a water main break was discovered early Saturday morning. The Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA) discovered the break on a 120-inch water transmission main that distributes finished drinking water to 23 communities across Oakland, Macomb and Wayne counties, affecting 935,000 residents. GLWA provides drinking water services to nearly 40% of Michigan’s population, and the transmission main is the largest in the regional distribution system. ...
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
Banana 101.5

Banana 101.5

Burton, MI
9K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Banana 101.5 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy