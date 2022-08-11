Read full article on original website
WNDU
Michigan’s largest garage sale taking place this weekend
(WNDU) - Michigan’s largest garage sale takes place every second week in August. From New Buffalo to Detroit, over 200 miles and more than 250 sales are happening in yards, garages, and parking lots along U.S. 12 Heritage Trail. The sales feature all kinds of items, from kitchen goods...
6 desirable homes in Detroit
Set on 1.36 acres along Fox Creek, this four-bedroom home is surrounded by parks and minutes from Grosse Pointe, the Detroit River, and Lake St. Clair. The 1905 Craftsman has the original wood built-ins, oak-beamed ceilings, picture rails, Pewabic-tile fireplace, and hardwood floors throughout. Outside are a covered Pewabic-tile porch,...
whmi.com
Big Red Barrel At Millpond Concert In Brighton Sunday
The Big Red Barrel will be at the popular Millpond concert in downtown Brighton this weekend. The Kiwanis Brighton Club Millpond concert will take place on Main Street this Sunday starting at 6pm. Headlining will be Main Street Soul. The purpose of the Big Red Barrel is to collect unused...
Detroit News
How police plan to keep attendees safe at the Woodward Dream Cruise
Law enforcement in charge of the Woodward Dream Cruise meet several times a year to change their security plans based on mass casualty and mass injury incidents around the world, Bloomfield Township Police Department Chief James Gallagher said. They review incidents such as the one in Highland Park, Illinois, where...
thevarsitynews.net
315-333 East Eleven Mile Road
One Bedroom / One Bathroom - We invite you to visit our website at www.AvenueElevenApartments.com or call us at 313-979-0210 for more information. Welcome to the heart of downtown Royal Oak, Michigan!. You’ll love the location, convenience, and amenities of Avenue Eleven Apartments. Our apartment community is located in the...
10 Richest Cities In Michigan 2022
$6.4 Mil Home by Detroit Looks Like Something a Cartel Would Own. This mansion on Lake St. Clair is huge. Every room seems to be designed differently with what can only be described as "f*** you money."
Historic Ypsilanti building reopens with new look, fresh pizza
YPSILANTI, MI -- Richard Muszynski pulled eight layers of roofing off the top of the building when he renovated the roof of his new restaurant. “The space had not been touched for 100 years, so I spent four years ripping it apart and putting it back together,” Muszynski said.
Detroit News
Child actress returns home to Metro Detroit to host 'Beast' movie screening
Royal Oak — A transplanted Metro Detroit actress got to live out a dream Saturday night by hosting the screening of her first big screen movie back in the Detroit area. Leah Jeffries, a 12-year-old actress who once lived in Novi but now resides in Los Angeles, hosted a screening of "Beast" at the Emagine Royal Oak so her friends and family could watch her latest role.
13 Big Name Bands That Have Performed in Flint That May Surprise You
Flint has always been known as a great rock n' roll town. The people of Flint and surrounding areas have always been hard workers that love nothing more than finishing their day with a killer live rock show. That's why for decades some of the biggest names in rock have been coming to town.
Dangerous Invasive Bug Spotted In Michigan For The First Time In History
The bug is native to eastern Asia.
These Homes For Sale in Flint for Under $20k Need More Than Paint
Some of homes that you'll find for sale in Michigan aren't necessarily what you'd call "move-in ready." You could definitely say that about these homes in Flint that are for sale for under $20,000. Not everyone can afford a home on the water with eight bedrooms, four bathrooms, a huge...
These 2 Michigan Cities Landed on the “40 Worst to Visit” and It’s Not Ok
Not exactly the list everyone is hoping to land on. Being named the worst of anything is less than flattering. Trust us, we know, our professional sports teams here in Michigan continually take a hit, but now our cities?. Get this, MindYourDollars.com just came out with its list of "The...
nbc25news.com
13 communities now impacted by water main break
UPDATE: The City of Flint is no longer under a water advisory due to a secondary water source. Clinton Township, Flint, Flint Township, Rochester Hills, Pontiac, Auburn Hills, Orion Township, Utica, Troy, Sterling Heights and Lapeer removed from the precautionary Boil Water Advisory. City of Romeo added to the precautionary...
Boblo boats documentary to show for a few nights only at select Emagine theaters
DETROIT - It’s been nearly 30 years since roller coaster enthusiasts took their last rides at Boblo Island Amusement Park. Now, a new documentary on the historic boats which took people to and from there is about to hit select Emagine theaters for just a few nights. “Boblo Boats:...
ahealthiermichigan.org
4 Things to do on Detroit International RiverWalk, Named Country’s Best
Visiting the Detroit International RiverWalk is a must when in the city, especially during the summer. The more than three-mile riverfront path features a variety of fun things to do on a family outing, a date with your partner or even on a solo trip into the city. The Detroit International RiverWalk was recently named the country’s best river walk and is considered one of Detroit’s top attractions.
thevarsitynews.net
The Lofts @ West Village - Dearborn Apartments
"Luxury Loft Apartments in Dearborn MI. Brand new and equipped with smart home technology. Located in the heart of the Downtown and walking distance to all shops, bars, restaurants, and offices. Minutes away from Ford Motor Co, Beaumont Hospital and other major corporations in the Dearborn area. These are the...
plymouthvoice.com
Sidewalks should be for transportation-not auxiliary restaurant space
Aug. 13, 2022 PLYMOUTH VOICE. A battle is building over how downtown streets are envisioned and designed in Plymouth and Northville as many of the pandemic driven street changes are now being made permanent. In the past two-years bars and restaurants have taken over the streets and sidewalks in the...
Celebrate the humble pierogi at Royal Oak Farmers Market
Sick of eating eggs on those keto diets? It's carb-o-palooza next weekend in Royal Oak. Several food concessions stands will offer pierogi and a variety of Polish foods. There will be polka music from the Duane Malinowski band, a shopping bazaar, and kids' activities. Dobre Pierogi, based in Shelby Township,...
The Oakland Press
Seven cities still under boil water advisory after main break
Seven cities are still under a boil water advisory after a water main break was reported Saturday, Aug. 13. According to the Great Lakes Water Authority, repairs and water quality testing may take up to two weeks to complete.. Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has activated the State Emergency Operations Center,...
Boil water advisory in effect for 12 metro Detroit communities, affecting 935,000 residents
The boil water advisory issued early Saturday is still in effect for 12 metro Detroit communities, after a water main break was discovered early Saturday morning. The Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA) discovered the break on a 120-inch water transmission main that distributes finished drinking water to 23 communities across Oakland, Macomb and Wayne counties, affecting 935,000 residents. GLWA provides drinking water services to nearly 40% of Michigan’s population, and the transmission main is the largest in the regional distribution system. ...
Banana 101.5
