OHIOPYLE, Pa. — A woman died after the raft she was on overturned at Ohiopyle State Park Saturday in Fayette County afternoon. Park Operations Manager Ken Bisbee said that a 51-year-old woman from Ohio fell overboard when her raft overturned in one of the rapids on the Lower Youghiogheny River. She was rescued quickly by river guides, who began CPR on her.

FAYETTE COUNTY, PA ・ 6 HOURS AGO