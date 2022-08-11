ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, PA

wondering if that suspect can now be charged with some kind of murder considering they were fleeing the police and caused the chase?

WPXI Pittsburgh

Woman dies after raft overturns at Ohiopyle

OHIOPYLE, Pa. — A woman died after the raft she was on overturned at Ohiopyle State Park Saturday in Fayette County afternoon. Park Operations Manager Ken Bisbee said that a 51-year-old woman from Ohio fell overboard when her raft overturned in one of the rapids on the Lower Youghiogheny River. She was rescued quickly by river guides, who began CPR on her.
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

State Police Investigate Recent Scam

A San Antonio woman fell victim to a scam late last week while visiting in Wayne Township, Lawrence County. According to State Police, a 75-year-old woman used a command on her cell phone to call a Hertz Rental Car location around 1:30pm on Friday (August 12th). Authorities say that the...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

16-year-old killed in crash in Fayette County

SALTLICK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A 16-year-old boy from Connellsville was killed and two others were taken to the hospital after a crash in Fayette County Saturday afternoon. Pennsylvania state police said they were called to reports of an accident at the intersection of Indian Creek Valley Road and Calvary Church Road in Saltlick Township at around 2:58 p.m. Saturday.
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Suspect in custody after Country Fair burglary

One man is behind bars and facing a number of charges after an alleged burglary. Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) were called out to The Country Fair Store located in the 4000 block of Buffalo Road in Harborcreek around 4:30 a.m. Saturday morning. Upon arrival, police found that a suspect had forced their way into the […]
ERIE, PA
WTRF- 7News

Staffing issues affect a local county’s emergency response, and a drug bust leads to the rescue of several children: Here are the week’s top headlines

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) Here is a look at the week’s top headlines. Who responds to 911 calls in Marshall County? A letter sent this week is raising some issues with that.  West Virginia Sheriff says he’s no longer responding to certain 911 calls in WV city The letter, sent by the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, WV

