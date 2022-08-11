ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, IL

Firefighters Receive Stork Pins For Helping To Deliver Baby Before Reaching Hospital

Several Springfield and Chatham firefighters have been honored for their efforts to safely deliver a child whose mother was unable to reach the hospital in time. HSHS St. John’s Hospital has renewed its tradition of awarding “stork pins” to first responders who assist with “pre-hospital” deliveries. Springfield firefighters Michael Flynn, Frank Morrell, and Ben Mundstock… and Chatham firefighters Jeffery Bone and Kyle Enstrom…all participated in the Father’s Day 2022 delivery of Corbin Sarsany. Corbin’s parents say the two-month-old is happy and healthy, thanks to the skill of the first responders.
Coroner identifies man killed by train

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon has identified the man who was hit and killed by a train in Springfield on Friday. Allmon identified the deceased individual as Darrell Hall, 51 of Springfield. Allmon said that Hall was walking in the 1500 block of Percy Avenue when he was hit. Hall was […]
Coroner identifies man killed in Chatham fire

CHATHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Corner has released the name of a man who died in a fire in Chatham on Friday. Jim Allmon identified the man as Lennis Knight, 76 of Chatham. Preliminary autopsy results indicated that Knight died from carbon monoxide poisoning as a result of smoke inhalation. The death remains […]
Chatham, IL
Springfield, IL
Coroner: Man hit, killed by train

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Authorities are investigating a deadly train verse pedestrian crash. According to the Sangamon County Coroner, a Darrell Hall, 51, died after he was hit by a train. Authorities said Hall was hit by a train near the 1500 block of Percy Avenue Friday night. He...
Man killed in Chatham house fire

CHATHAM, Ill. (WAND) - A man was killed in a Chatham house fire early this morning. Chatham firefighters responded to a home in the 3800 block of Mansion Rd. around 1:20 a.m. The house was fully engulfed when crews arrived. The coroner reports a 76-year-old man was found dead at...
Man dies in fire in Chatham

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA)– Chatham Fire Department responded to a fire on Mansion Road in Chatham early Friday morning. The Sangamon County Coroner said they will release the name of a man that died in a fire in Chatham after contacting next of kin. Coroner Jim Allmon confirms that a 76-year-old male died at the […]
Comptroller honors Springfield police officers

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — State Comptroller Susana Mendoza honored four Springfield Police officers for exemplary work this past year at a ceremony at the State Fair on Friday. “Thank you for serving as such shining examples of what it means to be a wonderful police officer,” Mendoza said. Officer Taylor Sullivan was recognized because she […]
Teen identified in deadly Cedar Street shooting

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — We now know the name of a 16-year-old from Springfield who was shot and killed Wednesday night. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon identified the victim as Shawntel Howze Jr. Howze Jr. suffered a gunshot wound to the head. He was dropped off at Springfield Memorial...
16-year-old killed in Springfield shooting identified

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A teenager who was killed in a shooting Wednesday night has been identified. Police were called to the 2200 block of East Cedar around 8:30 p.m. When the arrived, they learned a victim had arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound to the lower torso. His injury was considered non-life-threatening.
Man dead in overnight Decatur shooting

Update at 2:07 p.m. on 8/14/2022 Macon County Coroner Michael Day has identified the victim as Arrion L. McClelland. An autopsy conducted on Sunday indicated that he died from a penetrating gunshot wound to the head. Decatur Police are still investigating and are treating this as a homicide. DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A man is […]
Long Creek under boil order

LONG CREEK, Ill. (WCIA) Long Creek Water customers are under a boil order until further notice. Residents are asked to boil water for cooking for five minutes before using said the Long Creek Water Superintendent Wayne Dotson. A pipe from the treatment plant needed to be repaired. It is now fixed, said Dotson. Their Facebook […]
16-year-old killed, another injured in Springfield shooting

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - One teen died and another person was injured in a shooting in Springfield Wednesday night. Police were called to the 2200 block of East Cedar around 8:30 p.m. When the arrived, they learned a victim had arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound to the...
Sangamon Co. coroner: Teenager dead after shooting

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Authorities are investigating after they said a teenager was killed in a shooting Wednesday night. In a news release, the Sangamon County coroner said the 16-year-old was pronounced dead at a Springfield hospital. Preliminary autopsy results indicated he died after being shot in the head. Springfield Police said they were called […]
Springfield Man Gets 44 Years For 2016 Murder

A Springfield man has been sentenced to 44 years in prison for his role in a 2016 murder, even though he did not fire the fatal shot. Sangamon County prosecutors say Demarco Jones was a member of a Springfield street gang called the “SQAD,” and was the mastermind of a crime spree, including a botched robbery that resulted in the murder of 19-year-old Alaysia Bennett. Evidence at trial indicated that Jones gave the gun to shooter Devante Taylor and directed him to open fire on the vehicle where Bennett and several others were sitting.
HSHS Good Shepherd Hospital Shelbyville Announces New President and CEO.

HSHS Good Shepherd Hospital in Shelbyville has a new President and CEO. Chad Markham, President and CEO of HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital in Effingham will also serve as President and CEO of HSHS Good Shepherd Hospital in Shelbyville. Markham says he is looking forward to serving the patients and supporting the colleagues of Good Shepherd.
