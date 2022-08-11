Read full article on original website
wmay.com
Firefighters Receive Stork Pins For Helping To Deliver Baby Before Reaching Hospital
Several Springfield and Chatham firefighters have been honored for their efforts to safely deliver a child whose mother was unable to reach the hospital in time. HSHS St. John’s Hospital has renewed its tradition of awarding “stork pins” to first responders who assist with “pre-hospital” deliveries. Springfield firefighters Michael Flynn, Frank Morrell, and Ben Mundstock… and Chatham firefighters Jeffery Bone and Kyle Enstrom…all participated in the Father’s Day 2022 delivery of Corbin Sarsany. Corbin’s parents say the two-month-old is happy and healthy, thanks to the skill of the first responders.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon has identified the man who was hit and killed by a train in Springfield on Friday. Allmon identified the deceased individual as Darrell Hall, 51 of Springfield. Allmon said that Hall was walking in the 1500 block of Percy Avenue when he was hit. Hall was […]
Coroner identifies man killed in Chatham fire
CHATHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Corner has released the name of a man who died in a fire in Chatham on Friday. Jim Allmon identified the man as Lennis Knight, 76 of Chatham. Preliminary autopsy results indicated that Knight died from carbon monoxide poisoning as a result of smoke inhalation. The death remains […]
SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) The Sangamon County Coroner, Jim Allmon, confirms on August 13 a man died after being struck by a train. Around 11:25 p.m. a 51 year old man was pronounced dead in the Emergency room at HSHS St. John’s Hospital. Officials report the man was walking on Percy Avenue and hit by […]
WAND TV
WAND TV
Comptroller honors Springfield police officers
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — State Comptroller Susana Mendoza honored four Springfield Police officers for exemplary work this past year at a ceremony at the State Fair on Friday. “Thank you for serving as such shining examples of what it means to be a wonderful police officer,” Mendoza said. Officer Taylor Sullivan was recognized because she […]
Herald & Review
Police: Early Sunday violence in Decatur leaves one dead, one badly injured
DECATUR — A spate of early Sunday violence in Decatur left one man shot to death and a woman fighting for her life after sustaining injuries in unconnected crimes, police report. The fatal gunshot victim was identified Sunday afternoon as Arrion L. McClelland, 24, who lived in Decatur. Macon...
newschannel20.com
WAND TV
wmay.com
Victim Of Fatal Chatham Fire Identified
The Sangamon County Coroner has identified the man who died in a house fire in Chatham early Friday. Coroner Jim Allmon says 76-year-old Lennis Knight died of carbon monoxide poisoning caused by smoke inhalation. The home on Mansion Road in Chatham was fully involved when fire crews arrived, and the flames prevented firefighters from getting to Knight inside the home.
Long Creek under boil order
LONG CREEK, Ill. (WCIA) Long Creek Water customers are under a boil order until further notice. Residents are asked to boil water for cooking for five minutes before using said the Long Creek Water Superintendent Wayne Dotson. A pipe from the treatment plant needed to be repaired. It is now fixed, said Dotson. Their Facebook […]
WAND TV
Sangamon Co. coroner: Teenager dead after shooting
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Authorities are investigating after they said a teenager was killed in a shooting Wednesday night. In a news release, the Sangamon County coroner said the 16-year-old was pronounced dead at a Springfield hospital. Preliminary autopsy results indicated he died after being shot in the head. Springfield Police said they were called […]
Illinois recycling plant claims delayed fire fighting response to massive blaze
MADISON, Ill. — The scale of destruction from a massive fire at Interco's electronic recycling headquarters in Madison, Illinois, became more visible Friday. Demolition crews picked up piles of bricks and debris as area firefighters continued to spray the site that went up in flames on Wednesday. Plant lawyers...
wmay.com
Springfield Man Gets 44 Years For 2016 Murder
A Springfield man has been sentenced to 44 years in prison for his role in a 2016 murder, even though he did not fire the fatal shot. Sangamon County prosecutors say Demarco Jones was a member of a Springfield street gang called the “SQAD,” and was the mastermind of a crime spree, including a botched robbery that resulted in the murder of 19-year-old Alaysia Bennett. Evidence at trial indicated that Jones gave the gun to shooter Devante Taylor and directed him to open fire on the vehicle where Bennett and several others were sitting.
taylorvilledailynews.com
HSHS Good Shepherd Hospital Shelbyville Announces New President and CEO.
HSHS Good Shepherd Hospital in Shelbyville has a new President and CEO. Chad Markham, President and CEO of HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital in Effingham will also serve as President and CEO of HSHS Good Shepherd Hospital in Shelbyville. Markham says he is looking forward to serving the patients and supporting the colleagues of Good Shepherd.
